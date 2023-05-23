The AVP Pro Series Huntington Beach was a great tournament and our photographers — Rick Atwood, Mark Rigney, Jim Wolf, Will Chu and Allen Szto — shot the heck out of it.
This is a collection of their best shots. Click on any photo to view full size. Players, if you use any of these for social media, please credit them and show some love:
Brandie Wilkerson blocks against Kristen Nuss/Jim Wolf photo
Sara Hughes/Allen Szto Photography
Betsi Flint/Mark Rigney photo
Taylor Crabb tries to sneak it past the block of Lev Priima/Will Chu Photography
Chaim Schalk sits down on the job in the men’s final/Mark Rigney photo
Chase Frishman/Mark Rigney
Kim Hildreth/Allen Szto Photography
Miles Partain/Will Chu Photography
Sarah Hughes tries to power through the block of Maddie Anderson/Will Chu Photography
Exubrance takes over as Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes celebrate their victory/Mark Rigney photo
Hailey Harward doing Hailey Harward things/Mark Rigney photo
Miles Partain in the men’s final/Mark Rigney photo
Taylor Sander/Jim Wolf photo
Corinne Quiggle with overhead dig/Jim Wolf photo
Raffe Paulis with the layout dig/Jim Wolf photo
Raffe Paulis/Rick Atwood photo
Miles Partain jump sets/Will Chu Photography
Miles Evans hits into the block of Paul Lotman/Rick Atwood photo
Billy Allen jousts with Logan Webber while Troy Field prepares to cover/Jim Wolf photo
Carly Kan dives for a dig/Will Chu Photography
Maddie Anderson blocks Corinne Quiggle/Will Chu Photography
Betsi Flint/Rick Atwood photo
Zana Muno and Deahna Kraft celebrate/Mark Rigney photo
DJ Klasnic hits against Cody Caldwell/Rick Atwood photo
Andy Benesh, left, and Miles Partain/Rick Atwood photo
Kristen Nuss/Allen Szto Photography
Brandi Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes/Rick Atwood photo
Tri Bourne stuffs Andy Benesh/Mark Rigney photo
Phil Daulhauser with the block on Billy Allen/Jim Wolf photo
Hailey Harward/Jim Wolf photo
Andy Benesh stuffs Tri Bourne to seize control of the third set in the men’s final/Mark Rigney photo
Taylor Crabb with the overhead dig/Jim Wolf photo
Molly Turner/Mark Rigney photo
Contestants play musical chairs between sets during the final/Will Chu Photography
Avery Drost/Rick Atwood photo
Maddie Anderson/Allen Szto Photography
Kelly Cheng, left, and Sara Hughes/Rick Atwood photo
Avery Drost enjoys the best part of winning/Jim Wolf photo
Phil Dalhausser with a diving dig/Mark Rigney photo
Sarah Sponcil in the semifinals/Rick Atwood photo
Zana Muno in self defense/Jim Wolf photo
Sara Hughes celebrates winning the Huntington Beach Open/Will Chu Photography
Cody Caldwell (left) and Avery Drost joust/Will Chu Photography
Lev Priima tries to hit over the block of Alison/Rick Atwood photo
Kelly Cheng jumps for joy after winning the AVP Huntington Beach Open/Mark Rigney photo
Miles Partain makes a one handed stab early in the mens final/Mark Rigney photo
Betsi Flint/Allen Szto Photography
Hailey Harward’s defense makes Kelley Kolinske smile/Mark Rigney photo
Phil Dalhausser/RickAtwood photo
Kelly Cheng receives a tough serve/Allen Szto Photography
Jeff Samuels, left, and Travis Mewhirter joust/Jim Wolf photo
Savvy Simo/Allen Szto Photography
Zana Muno with layout dig/Jim Wolf photo
Tri Bourne goes airborne in front of Chaim Schalk/Will Chu Photography
Sara Hughes/Allen Szto Photography
Kelly Cheng jumps into the arms of Sara Hughes/Allen Szto Photography
Trevor Crabb/Rick Atwood photo
Taryn Kloth works around the block of Brandie Wilkerson/Mark Rigney photo
Andy Benesh gets the ball past Tri Bourne/Rick Atwood photo
Taylor Crabb with the layout save/Jim Wolf photo
Miles Partain hits against Chase Budinger/Rick Atwood photo
Betsi Flintl/Will Chu Photography
Kelly Cheng hits sharp angle against the block of Julia Scoles/Allen Szto Photography
Larissa goes for the backhand in Thursday’s AVP Huntington Beach qualifier/Will Chu Photography
Kristen Nuss/Will Chu Photography
Emily Stockman/Allen Szto Photography
Andy Benesh (left) and Chase Budinger joust at the net/Allen Szto Photography
Sara Hughes/Mark Rigney photo
Sarah Sponcil with a one-arm bandit/Jim Wolf photo
Chaim Schalk attacks against Andy Benesh and Miles Partain/Allen Szto Photography
Lili Maestrini, left, and Julia Scoles battle above the net/Will Chu Photography
Sara Hughes directs the ball past Terese Cannon/Rick Atwood photo
Kim Hildreth with a big up/Mark Rigney photo
Sarah Sponcil tries to fight through the block of Toni Rodriguez/Will Chu Photography