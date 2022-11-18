Rick Atwood and Jim Wolf, the two veteran photographers, were all over it last weekend at AVP Huntington Beach. Enjoy their favorite shots and click on any photo to view full size. And the two shots of the winners are by Mark Rigney. And players: Please credit the guys if you use any of these on your social-media platforms:

BEACH VOLLEYBALL FANS! There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag