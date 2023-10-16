That’s a wrap on the 2023 AVP season after both top seeds won tournament titles Sunday at Laguna Beach, California.

Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy, fondly referred to as “Quigglehorn” beat second-seeded Brook Bauer and Megan J. Rice, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 in Sunday’s women’s final of the AVP Tour Series Laguna Beach Open.

Top-seeded Seain Cook and Cody Caldwell beat seventh-seeded Caleb Kwekel and Jake Urrutia, 21-16, 23-21 in the men’s final. Cook and Caldwell won the AVP’s Tour Series event in Waupaca, Wisconsin, this July while also reaching the semifinals in Miami, New Orleans and Manhattan Beach this season.

As the AVP noted, “Billed as the world’s longest running beach volleyball tournament, the Laguna Beach Open began in 1955 on Main Beach in Laguna Beach and has been held continuously since the early days of beach volleyball.”

The Laguna Beach Open featured an open qualifier Friday before a 16-team modified pool play and then a single-elimination bracket.

VolleyballMag.com photographer Mark Rigney’s gallery of his best shots follows. Click on any photo view full size. (Players: If you use any of the photos for your social media, please credit Mark Rigney).

WOMEN

Play-in round

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (12) Katie Lindstrom/Sarah Wood, 21-16, 21-15

(2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice def. (14) Heather Friesen/Nicci Yardley, 21-18. 21-14

(5) Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst def. (9) Jessica Gaffney/Iya Lindahl, 21-19, 29-27

(6) Macy Jerger, Megan Rice def. (7) Carly Skojdt/Brooke Sweat, 21-16. 21-16

Quarterfinals

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (10) Alaina Chacon/Mariah Whalen, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12

(2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice def. (8) Molly Turner/Abby Van Winkle, 21-19, 14-21, 15-13

(4) Kelley Kolinske/Geena Urango def. (6) Macy Jerger, Megan Rice 21-7, 21-15

(5) Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst def. (3) Deahna Kraft/Toni Rodriguez, 21-13, 21-18

Semifinals

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (5) Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst, 21-19, 21-16

(2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice def. (4) Kelley Kolinske/Geena Urango, 19-21, 21-19, 20-18

Final

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12