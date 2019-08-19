Photo gallery: Four days of great AVP MBO action

Sarah Schermerhorn makes an airborne dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The 57th annual Manhattan Beach Open was full of story lines, with four new winners, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes and Reid Priddy and Trevor Crabb getting their names on the pier to qualifiers Billy Kolinske and Eric Beranek marching all the way to third place.
Even Thursday’s qualifier was loaded, with 115 men’s and 74 women’s teams competing for eight spots.
VolleyballMag.com photographers Ed Chan, Jim Wolf and Mark Rigney were there to capture the action, and present the gallery below. Click on any image to view it full size.
Casey Patterson and Troy Field jousting at the net/Jim Wolf photography
Betsi Flint and partner Emly Day celebrate a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross takes advantage of an opening angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Macy Gordon and Jayelin Lombard are all smiles/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Zana Muno yells in celebration/Mark Rigney photography
Sean Rosenthal takes line against Billy Kolinske/Mark Rigney photography
Tim Bomgren extends for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Hughes hustles for the high line/Mark Rigney photography
Macy Jerger and Bre Moreland celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Theo Brunner plays a tight ball over with his left hand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brandie Wilkerson reaches for the sky to block a high line Kellly Reeves shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
FSU head coach Brooke Niles anticipates a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Geena Urango gets underneath the ball/Mark Rigney photography
Casey Patterson picks up a soft line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chris Austin fully extends for a net serve reception/Jim Wolf photography
Sara Hughes finds the line against Emily Day/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brothers Miles (top) and Marcus show brotherly love/Mark Rigney photography
Sunny Villapando chases a dig/Mark Rigney photography
Billy Kolinske and Eric Beranek celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Reid Priddy greets his family/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Melissa Humana-Paredes changes directions to dig/Mark Rigney photography
Zana Muno takes a tape serve in the shoulder/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Travis Mewhirter sets a ball tight to the pole, then watches his set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Raffe Paulis stops on a dime to execute a successful dig off a hard driven ball/Jim Wolf photography
Melissa Humana-Paredes makes a one-handed stab dig/Mark Rigney photography
Jeremy Casebeers slides in to pass a short serve/Mark Rigney photography
Troy Field hits past the block attempt by Chase Budinger/Jim Wolf photography
Betsi Flint digs a ball that bounces off the tape/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes releases sand in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Eric Beranek and Billy Kolinske celebrate a match win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joust at the net between Jeremy Casebeer and Christian Honer/Jim Wolf photography
Aurora Davis makes a hustle play/Mark Rigney photography
Phil Dalhausser has a discussion with head referee David Carson/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sean Rosenthal makes an athletic dig/Mark Rigney photography
David Vander Meer finds some angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sheila Shaw and McKenzie Ponnet celebrate together/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Patterson takes the open line/Mark Rigney photography
Jake Urrutia keeps the play alive/Jim Wolf photography
Bill Kolinske explains the situation to referee Tony Chan/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Sand Wannabes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Trevor Crabb and Reid Priddy take a celebratory champagne bath/Mark Rigney photography
Steven Roschitz lays out for a dig/Jim Wolf photography
Emily Hartong turns her spike angle/Mark Rigney photography
Alix Klineman reaches high for an angle spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Troy Field and his partner Tim Bomgren battle for serve reception/Jim Wolf photography
2018 MBO champions April Ross and Alix Klineman were honored at the 2019 ceremony/Jim Wolf photography
Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima gets horizontal for this dig/Mark Rigney photography
Trevor Crabb keeps his eyes on the short serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Rosie’s Raiders were in prime form on Friday/Jim Wolf photography
Wyatt Harrison swings line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Steven Roschitz tools the block of Bruno Amorim/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mark Schuermann exhorts the crowd/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Reid Priddy digs/Mark Rigney photography
Eric Beranek kicks up sand making a save/Mark Rigney photography
Luke Myers pulls and digs/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kevin Barnett hits the Wilson mini ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Irene Pollock gets there for the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tal Shavit launches for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bruno Amorim celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tony Pray digs a net serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Crissy Jones acknowledges her partner
Kristopher Fraser hustles to set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Avery Drost takes a Raffe Paulis spike in the face/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Patterson finds the line open/Mark Rigney photography
Amanda Dowdy celebrates a block/Mark Rigney photography
Sarah Pavan jumps innto April Ross’ line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Pavan takes away Emily Day’s angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
LSU’s Kristen Nuss digs/Mark Rigney photography
Megan Widener dives for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alexa Strange keeps her eye on the ball/Mark Rigney photography
Bre Moreland is all smiles/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chase Budinger jump serve with full house crowd looking on/Jim Wolf photography
Troy Field launches for the spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Falyn Fonoimoana shows her inntensity/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
2018 MBO champions Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhaussser were honored at the 2019 ceremony/Jim Wolf photography
Brandie Wilkerson blocks the over set as April Ross tries to intercept/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Billy Kolinske pumps up the crowd/Mark Rigney photography
Skylar Del Sol misjudges a high dig and bends over backwards for a pokey/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Pepperdine’s Brook Bauer makes a dig/Mark Rigney photography
McKenzie Ponnet hustles for the high line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jace Pardon runs down a backcourt dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stephen Roschitz dives for the Wilson/Mark Rigney photography
Bill Kolinsske explains his strategy to Eric Beranek/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Hagen Smith adjusts his body position to successfully guide the ball to his partner/Jim Wolf photography
Emily Day spins as she celebrates a block/Mark Rigney photography
Zana Muno jumps for joy/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chaim Schalk overruns a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jeremy Casebeer sands off/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Avery Drost celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Charles VanRees makes a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kelly Reeves hustles for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alexa Strange runs down aw ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bill Kolinske vaults the barrier/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The outer court crowds were solidly behind Billy Kolinske and Eric Beranek/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ty Tramblie extends for a backcourt dig/Jim Wolf photography
Riley McKibbin digs high line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes makes a scramble play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Zana Muno celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Reid Priddy and Trevor Crabb come together to celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Phil Dalhausser blocking Jeremy CasebeerÕs spike attempt/Jim Wolf photography
Skylar Del Sol flies in for the high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Camryn Irwin sneaps a peek at Kevin Barnett’s form during a dizzy bat contest/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chaim Schalk pumps a fist/Mark Rigney photography
Reid Priddy jousts with Chase Budinger/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Skylar Del Sol reaches the block deflection/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mike Boag hustles for the high line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tanna Aljoe and Andrea Nucete-Elliott joust/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Avery Drost reaches angle on his successful block of Raffe Paulis/Jim Wolf photography
Jessica Wooten comes off the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Partain jump sets to distract the defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Raffe Paulis makes a horizontal dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerri Schuh hustles for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
