Main draw, including 7 of 8 USA beach Olympians, set for AVP Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH, California — The field includes seven of the eight USA beach volleyball Olympians when the AVP Manhattan Beach begins in earnest Friday after two chock-full days of qualifying.

A total of 24 teams remain on both sides.

While the qualifying took two grueling days, and 16 pairs begin winners-bracket play, eight pairs on each side simply sit back and wait for the field to unfold. They include seven of the eight USA Olympians who played in Tokyo, plus a USA indoor Olympian, one Canadian beach Olympian, and one from Latvia.

MEN

Round 1

Avery Drost/Grant O’Gorman (17, Q6) vs. Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (16, Q5)

John Hyden/Ricardo Santos (9) vs. Caleb Kwekel/Kade Lahner (24)

Andrew Dentler/Jon Ferrari (21, Q8) vs. Paul Lotman/Miles Partain (12)

Mark Burik/Cody Caldwell (13) vs. Dave Palm/John-Michael Plummer (20)

Peter Connole/Silila Tucker (19) vs. Evan Cory/Logan Webber (14)

Skylar del Sol/Ed Ratledge (11) vs. Tomas Goldsmith/Max Martin (22)

Robbie Page/Hagen Smith (23, Q15) vs. Billy Allen/Andy Benesh (10)

Jake Rosener/Christopher Vaughan (15) vs. Bruno Amorim/Angel Dache (18)

Round 2

Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson (1) vs.

Miles Evans/Piotr Marciniak (8) vs.

Tim Bomgren/Jeremy Casebeer (5) vs.

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (4) vs.

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk (3) vs.

Eric Beranek/Troy Field (6) vs.

TJ DeFalco/Nick Lucena (7) vs.

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2) vs.

WOMEN

Round 1

Jessica Gaffney/Tory Paranagua (17, Q4) vs. Falyn Fonoimoana/Geena Urango (16)

Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (9) vs. Erica Brok/Mackenzie Morris (24)

Hailey Harward/Julia Scoles (21) vs. Emily Hartong/Corinne Quiggle (12)

Delaney Mewhirter/Brooke Sweat (13) vs. Larissa Franca/Liliane Maestrini (20)

Cecilia Agraz/Janelle Allen (19) vs. Macy Jerger/Molly Turner (14)

Crissy Jones/Susannah Muno (11) vs. Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (22, Q10)

Tina Graudina/Megan Kraft (23) vs. Kimberly Hildreth/Kathryn Hogan (10)

Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q1) vs. Aurora Davis/Jessica Sykora (18, Q6)

Round 2

Alix Klineman/April Ross (1) vs.

Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (8) vs.

Terese Cannon/Emily Stockman (5) vs.

Sara Hughes/Brandie Wilkerson (4) vs.

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (3) vs.

Karissa Cook/Kelly Reeves (6) vs.

Megan Rice/Sarah Schermerhorn (7) vs.

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (2) vs.

Ross and Klineman are back. Klineman was taking a break after she and Ross won gold in Tokyo, while Ross was set to play in Atlanta last week with Kelley Kolinske, but Kolinske had a knee injury.

Note that Olympian Nick Lucena is playing with TJ DeFalco, who was a member of the USA men’s Olympic team. Lucena’s regular partner, Phil Dalhausser, is back in Orlando. He left last weekend’s AVP Atlanta to attend to a family situation and said this week all is OK.

It’s expected that Dalhausser will re-join Lucena for AVP Chicago September 3-5 for the last of the three AVP 2021 events.

Also, Canadian Olympian Brandie Wilkerson, who also has U.S. citizenship, is playing with Sara Hughes. Latvian Olympian Tina Graudina, the USC product, is playing with fellow Trojan Megan Kraft.

There was no AVP MBO last year. In 2019, Reid Priddy and Trevor Crabb beat Budinger and Patterson in the men’s final, while Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes beat Ross and Klineman in the women’s final.

Nuss and Kloth — who beat Olympians Claes and Sponcil for their first AVP championship — and Budinger and Patterson won the respective AVP Atlanta titles.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

WOMEN

Round 4

Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q1) def. Bailey Bars/Eunyce Vercosa (Q17) 19-21, 21-12, 15-12 (0:53)

Savannah Simo/Abby Van Winkle (Q8) def. Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (Q9) 18-21, 21-9, 15-6 (0:56)

Megan Nash/Brittany Tiegs (Q5) def. Josephine Kremer/Payton Rund (Q12) 19-21, 21-11, 15-7 (0:55)

Jessica Gaffney/Tory Paranagua (17, Q4) def. Tiffany Creamer/Olivia Stasevich (Q13) 21-11, 18-21, 15-9

Katie Horton/Carly Kan (Q3) def. Toni Rodriguez/Laurel Weaver (Q19) 21-19, 21-16 (0:48)

Aurora Davis/Jessica Sykora (18, Q6) def. Lauren DeTurk/Melissa Powell (Q11) 21-16, 21-17 (0:40)

Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (22, Q10) def. Iya Lindahl/Lydia Smith (Q7) 21-13, 24-22 (0:46)

Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (Q2) def. Victoria Dennis/Kahlee York (Q18) 24-22, 21-18 (0:47)

Round 5

Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q1) def. Savannah Simo/Abby Van Winkle (Q8) 21-19, 21-17 (0:42)

Jessica Gaffney/Tory Paranagua (17, Q4) def. Megan Nash/Brittany Tiegs (Q5) 21-18, 21-13 (0:43)

Aurora Davis/Jessica Sykora (18, Q6) def. Katie Horton/Carly Kan (Q3) 21-19, 21-17 (0:45)

Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (22, Q10) def. Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (Q2) 21-18, 21-18 (0:45)