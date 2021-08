Top four seeds on both sides remain in AVP Manhattan Beach winners bracket

MANHATTAN BEACH, California — The top four men’s and women’s seeds advanced Friday in the AVP Manhattan Beach Open, setting up some intriguing Saturday matches.

The winners bracket on the men’s side includes the AVP Atlanta winners Chase Budinger and Casey Patterson and five Olympians, featuring a matchup of Olympians Nick Lucena and TJ DeFalco playing Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb:

Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson (1) vs. John Hyden/Ricardo Santos (9)

Paul Lotman/Miles Partain (12) vs. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (4)

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk (3) vs. Skylar del Sol/Ed Ratledge (11)

TJ DeFalco/Nick Lucena (7) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2)

Those relegated to Saturday’s contenders bracket, where it’s one and done:

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (16, Q5) vs. Billy Allen/Andy Benesh (10)

Andrew Dentler/Jon Ferrari (21, Q8) vs. Evan Cory/Logan Webber (14)

Peter Connole/Silila Tucker (19) vs. Tim Bomgren/Jeremy Casebeer (5)

Miles Evans/Piotr Marciniak (8) vs. Avery Drost/Grant O’Gorman (17, Q6)

The winners bracket for the women includes Olympic gold medalists April Ross and Alix Klineman, who open play against AVP Atlanta winners Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss. Also in the bracket are USA Olympians Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil facing Latvian Olympian Tina Graudina, playing with USC teammate Megan Kraft, and Canadian Olympian Brandie Wilkerson, playing with Sara Hughes:

Alix Klineman/April Ross (1) vs. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (9)

Emily Hartong/Corinne Quiggle (12) vs. Sara Hughes/Brandie Wilkerson (4)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (3) vs. Karissa Cook/Kelly Reeves (6)

Tina Graudina/Megan Kraft (23) vs. Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (2)

The women’s contenders bracket includes Brazilian Olympian Larissa Franca and her wife/partner Liliane Maestrini:

Lexi Denaburg/Maria Claire Salgado (15, Q1) vs. Megan Rice/Sarah Schermerhorn (7)

Susannah Muno/Savannah Simo (11) vs. Delaney Mewhirter/Brooke Sweat (13)

Larissa Franca/Liliane Maestrini (20) vs. Terese Cannon/Emily Stockman (5)

Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (8) vs. Falyn Fonoimoana/Geena Urango (16)

Friday’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com

MEN

Winners bracket

Round 1

Avery Drost/Grant O’Gorman (17, Q6) def. Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (16, Q5) 21-14, 21-16

John Hyden/Ricardo Santos (9) def. Caleb Kwekel/Kade Lahner (24) 21-12, 21-16

Paul Lotman/Miles Partain (12) def. Andrew Dentler/Jon Ferrari (21, Q8) 21-17, 21-18

Mark Burik/Cody Caldwell (13) def. Dave Palm/John-Michael Plummer (20) 21-18, 21-19 Evan Cory/Logan Webber (14) def. Peter Connole/Silila Tucker (19) 19-21, 21-15, 15-13

Skylar del Sol/Ed Ratledge (11) def. Tomas Goldsmith/Max Martin (22) 22-20, 21-19

Billy Allen/Andy Benesh (10) def. Robbie Page/Hagen Smith (23, Q15) 21-18, 21-18

Jake Rosener/Christopher Vaughan (15) def. Bruno Amorim/Angel Dache (18) 21-16, 23-21

Round 2

Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson (1) def. Avery Drost/Grant O’Gorman (17, Q6) 23-21, 21-18

John Hyden/Ricardo Santos (9) def. Miles Evans/Piotr Marciniak (8) 21-17, 21-19

Paul Lotman/Miles Partain (12) def. Tim Bomgren/Jeremy Casebeer (5) 18-21, 21-16, 15-8 Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (4) def. Mark Burik/Cody Caldwell (13) 21-16, 21-19

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk (3) def. Evan Cory/Logan Webber (14) 21-14, 21-15 Skylar del Sol/Ed Ratledge (11) def. Eric Beranek/Troy Field (6) 21-15, 21-19

TJ DeFalco/Nick Lucena (7) def. Billy Allen/Andy Benesh (10) 23-25, 21-14, 15-12

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (2) def. Jake Rosener/Christopher Vaughan (15) 21-12, 21-9

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (16, Q5) def. Jake Rosener/Christopher Vaughan (15) 21-13, 21-18

Billy Allen/Andy Benesh (10) def. Caleb Kwekel/Kade Lahner (24) 21-10, 21-12

Andrew Dentler/Jon Ferrari (21, Q8) def. Eric Beranek/Troy Field (6) 21-15, 21-17

Evan Cory/Logan Webber (14) def. Dave Palm/John-Michael Plummer (20)

Peter Connole/Silila Tucker (19) def. Mark Burik/Cody Caldwell (13) 13-21, 21-11, 16-14

Tim Bomgren/Jeremy Casebeer (5) def. Tomas Goldsmith/Max Martin (22) 21-17, 21-13

Miles Evans/Piotr Marciniak (8) def. Robbie Page/Hagen Smith (23, Q15) 19-21, 21-15, 15-10 Avery Drost/Grant O’Gorman (17, Q6) def. Bruno Amorim/Angel Dache (18) 21-18, 21-19

WOMEN

Winners bracket

Round 1

Falyn Fonoimoana/Geena Urango (16) def. Jessica Gaffney/Tory Paranagua (17, Q4) 23-21, 23-21

Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (9) def. Erica Brok/Mackenzie Morris (24) 21-12, 21-17 (0:35)

Emily Hartong/Corinne Quiggle (12) def. Hailey Harward/Julia Scoles (21) 19-21, 21-17, 15-12

Larissa Franca/Liliane Maestrini (20) def. Delaney Mewhirter/Brooke Sweat (13) 21-11, 21-19

Cecilia Agraz/Janelle Allen (19) def. Macy Jerger/Molly Turner (14) 21-17, 21-19

Susannah Muno/Savannah Simo (11) def. Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (22, Q10) 17-21, 21-18, 15-12

Tina Graudina/Megan Kraft (23) def. Kimberly Hildreth/Kathryn Hogan (10) 21-14, 21-19

Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q1) def. Aurora Davis/Jessica Sykora (18, Q6) 21-17, 21-14

Round 2

Alix Klineman/April Ross (1) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Geena Urango (16) 21-19, 15-21, 15-9

Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (9) def. Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (8) 21-12, 21-15

Emily Hartong/Corinne Quiggle (12) def. Terese Cannon/Emily Stockman (5) 22-24, 21-15, 15-10

Sara Hughes/Brandie Wilkerson (4) def. Larissa Franca/Liliane Maestrini (20) 21-16, 20-22, 15-10

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (3) def. Cecilia Agraz/Janelle Allen (19) 21-11, 18-21, 15-8

Karissa Cook/Kelly Reeves (6) def. Susannah Muno/Savannah Simo (11) 21-16, 21-9

Tina Graudina/Megan Kraft (23) def. Megan Rice/Sarah Schermerhorn (7) 21-12, 21-17

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (2) def. Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q1) 21-16, 21-18

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Lexy Denaburg/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q1) def. Jessica Gaffney/Tory Paranagua (17, Q4) 21-19, 17-21, 15-11

Megan Rice/Sarah Schermerhorn (7) def. Erica Brok/Mackenzie Morris (24) 21-17, 21-17

Susannah Muno/Savannah Simo (11) def. Hailey Harward/Julia Scoles (21) 21-17, 12-21, 15-12

Delaney Mewhirter/Brooke Sweat (13) def. Cecilia Agraz/Janelle Allen (19) 21-13, 21-14

Larissa Franca/Liliane Maestrini (20) def. Macy Jerger/Molly Turner (14) 19-21, 21-19, 15-7

Terese Cannon/Emily Stockman (5) def. Delaynie Maple/Devon Newberry (22, Q10) 25-27, 22-20, 15-13

Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (8) def. Kimberly Hildreth/Kathryn Hogan (10) 21-18, 21-16

Falyn Fonoimoana/Geena Urango (16) def. Aurora Davis/Jessica Sykora (18, Q6) 21-15, 21-15

