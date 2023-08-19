History was made Friday at the AVP Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open, when a pair from Seattle, two University of Washington players in only their second pro event, knocked off the No. 1 seed.
No. 32-seeded Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson, who played earlier this summer in AVP Waupaca and lost in the women’s final stunned top-seeded Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles 21-19, 15-21, 15-12. It was the biggest upset in AVP history, the first time a No. 32 beat a No. 1.
Loreen, a 6-footer, and Robinson, 5-11, were AVCA All-Americans this past spring for Washington. Later Friday, they knocked off 16th-seeded Macy Jerger and Megan Rice 21-14, 21-17, and Saturday play eighth-seeded Deahna Kraft and Zana Muno.
Flint and Scoles came back with a vengeance in their first elimination match, crushing Katie Lindstrom and Carlie Wopat 21-11, 21-11. But then they got all they could handle from Lexy Denaburg and Carly Kan before coming away with a 21-17, 13-21, 15-11 victory. They’ll play Larissa and Lili on Saturday in what should be an epic contenders-bracket match.
There are other surprises in the eight unbeaten women’s teams, including 28th-seeded Katie Spieler and Torrey Van Winden, who came through the qualifier and upset the fifth-seeded pair of Canadian Sarah Pavan and Geena Urango before beating 12th-seeded Jessica Gaffney and Katie Horton.
The men’s side went more to form.
The eight unbeatens include top-seeded Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb, second-seeded Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk, third seeded Chase Budinger and Miles Evans and fourth-seeded Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander.
The AVP said Friday that although a major storm is headed toward Southern California, no changes are planned for Saturday’s schedule. To see that schedule, go to avp.com/brackets
All matches on stadium court will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States and on TSN+ in Canada, and all matches played on courts 1 and 2 will be available live on the Bally Live app. The men’s and women’s finals are scheduled to air live on ESPN2 on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific.
MEN
Winners bracket Round 1
Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (1) def. John Schwengel/David Wieczorek (32, Q11) 21-17, 21-9 (0:39)
Andrew Dentler/Jacob Landel (17) def. John-Michael Plummer/Ian Satterfield (16) 21-17, 18-21, 16-14 (1:01)
Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) def. Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2) 21-15, 15-21, 15-10 (0:59)
Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (8) def. Jon Ferrari/Christopher Vaughan (25) 21-11, 21-16 (0:32)
Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) def. Charlie Siragusa/Ben Vaught (28) 21-9, 21-8 (0:30)
Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook (12) def. Adam Roberts/Jeff Samuels (21) 21-16, 19-21, 15-13 (1:07)
Jake Dietrich/Travis Mewhirter (13) def. Michael Groselle/Nathan Yang (20, Q1) 21-17, 21-16 (0:48)
Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (4) def. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5) 21-18, 21-16 (0:34)
Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (3) def. Zephyr Dew/Tomas Goldsmith (30, Q8) 21-17, 21-10 (0:39)
John Hyden/Billy Kolinske (14) def. Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) 21-17, 21-19 (0:53)
Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) def. Chase Frishman/Dave Palm (11) 21-17, 21-17 (0:42)
Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (6) def. Alvaro Filho/Lev Priima (27, Q4) 21-16, 21-13 (0:40)
Tyler Penberthy/Alex Ukkelberg (26, Q3) def. Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (7) 12-21, 27-25, 16-14 (1:19)
Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) def. Andrew Holman/Dylan Zacca (23) 21-13, 21-15 (0:42)
Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) def. Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15) 21-23, 22-20, 15-7 (1:06)
Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (2) def. Guillermo Jimenez/Spencer Loch (31, Q10) 21-9, 21-17 (0:35) Round 2
Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (1) def. Andrew Dentler/Jacob Landel (17) 21-13, 21-15 (0:36)
Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (8) def. Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) 21-15, 21-15 (0:38)
Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook (12) def. Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) 21-18, 21-14 (0:41)
Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (4) def. Jake Dietrich/Travis Mewhirter (13) 21-14, 21-19 (0:46)
Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (3) def. John Hyden/Billy Kolinske (14) 21-17, 16-21, 15-6 (1:01)
Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (6) def. Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) 21-6, 21-19 (0:36)
Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) def. Tyler Penberthy/Alex Ukkelberg (26, Q3) 21-17, 21-18 (0:53)
Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (2) def. Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) 21-11, 21-17 (0:43)
Round 3
Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (1) vs. Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (8)
Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook (12) vs. Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (4)
Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (3) vs. Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (6)
Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) vs. Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (2)
Contenders bracket Round 1
John-Michael Plummer/Ian Satterfield (16) def. John Schwengel/David Wieczorek (32, Q11) 21-19, 21-14 (0:42)
Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2) def. Jon Ferrari/Christopher Vaughan (25) 18-21, 22-20, 15-11 (1:05)
Adam Roberts/Jeff Samuels (21) def. Charlie Siragusa/Ben Vaught (28) 21-15, 13-21, 15-10 (0:58)
Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5) def. Michael Groselle/Nathan Yang (20, Q1) 22-20, 21-13 (0:53)
Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) def. Zephyr Dew/Tomas Goldsmith (30, Q8) 21-23, 21-17, 15-12 (1:06)
Alvaro Filho/Lev Priima (27, Q4) def. Chase Frishman/Dave Palm (11) 21-14, 21-7 (0:38)
Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (7) def. Andrew Holman/Dylan Zacca (23) 30-28, 21-9 (0:49)
Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15) def. Guillermo Jimenez/Spencer Loch (31, Q10) 21-17, 21-18 (0:48) Round 2
Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) def. John-Michael Plummer/Ian Satterfield (16) 23-21, 21-16 (0:49)
Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2) def. Tyler Penberthy/Alex Ukkelberg (26, Q3) 22-20, 21-18 (0:49)
Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) def. Adam Roberts/Jeff Samuels (21) 25-27, 21-17, 15-11 (1:09)
Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5) def. John Hyden/Billy Kolinske (14) 21-17, 18-21, 15-13 (1:11)
Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) def. Jake Dietrich/Travis Mewhirter (13) 21-13, 21-15 (0:53)
Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) def. Alvaro Filho/Lev Priima (27, Q4) 21-16, 21-16 (0:40)
Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) def. Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (7) 21-19, 21-14 (0:35)
Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15) def. Andrew Dentler/Jacob Landel (17) 21-17, 21-15 (0:48) Round 3
Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) vs. Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2)
Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) vs. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5)
Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) vs. Evan Cory/Troy Field (5)
Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) vs. Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15)
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.