History was made Friday at the AVP Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open, when a pair from Seattle, two University of Washington players in only their second pro event, knocked off the No. 1 seed.

No. 32-seeded Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson, who played earlier this summer in AVP Waupaca and lost in the women’s final stunned top-seeded Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles 21-19, 15-21, 15-12. It was the biggest upset in AVP history, the first time a No. 32 beat a No. 1.

Loreen, a 6-footer, and Robinson, 5-11, were AVCA All-Americans this past spring for Washington. Later Friday, they knocked off 16th-seeded Macy Jerger and Megan Rice 21-14, 21-17, and Saturday play eighth-seeded Deahna Kraft and Zana Muno.

Flint and Scoles came back with a vengeance in their first elimination match, crushing Katie Lindstrom and Carlie Wopat 21-11, 21-11. But then they got all they could handle from Lexy Denaburg and Carly Kan before coming away with a 21-17, 13-21, 15-11 victory. They’ll play Larissa and Lili on Saturday in what should be an epic contenders-bracket match.

There are other surprises in the eight unbeaten women’s teams, including 28th-seeded Katie Spieler and Torrey Van Winden, who came through the qualifier and upset the fifth-seeded pair of Canadian Sarah Pavan and Geena Urango before beating 12th-seeded Jessica Gaffney and Katie Horton.

The men’s side went more to form.

The eight unbeatens include top-seeded Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb, second-seeded Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk, third seeded Chase Budinger and Miles Evans and fourth-seeded Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander.

The AVP said Friday that although a major storm is headed toward Southern California, no changes are planned for Saturday’s schedule. To see that schedule, go to avp.com/brackets

All matches on stadium court will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States and on TSN+ in Canada, and all matches played on courts 1 and 2 will be available live on the Bally Live app. The men’s and women’s finals are scheduled to air live on ESPN2 on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific.

MEN

Winners bracket

Round 1

Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (1) def. John Schwengel/David Wieczorek (32, Q11) 21-17, 21-9 (0:39)

Andrew Dentler/Jacob Landel (17) def. John-Michael Plummer/Ian Satterfield (16) 21-17, 18-21, 16-14 (1:01)

Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) def. Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2) 21-15, 15-21, 15-10 (0:59)

Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (8) def. Jon Ferrari/Christopher Vaughan (25) 21-11, 21-16 (0:32)

Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) def. Charlie Siragusa/Ben Vaught (28) 21-9, 21-8 (0:30)

Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook (12) def. Adam Roberts/Jeff Samuels (21) 21-16, 19-21, 15-13 (1:07)

Jake Dietrich/Travis Mewhirter (13) def. Michael Groselle/Nathan Yang (20, Q1) 21-17, 21-16 (0:48)

Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (4) def. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5) 21-18, 21-16 (0:34)

Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (3) def. Zephyr Dew/Tomas Goldsmith (30, Q8) 21-17, 21-10 (0:39)

John Hyden/Billy Kolinske (14) def. Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) 21-17, 21-19 (0:53)

Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) def. Chase Frishman/Dave Palm (11) 21-17, 21-17 (0:42)

Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (6) def. Alvaro Filho/Lev Priima (27, Q4) 21-16, 21-13 (0:40)

Tyler Penberthy/Alex Ukkelberg (26, Q3) def. Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (7) 12-21, 27-25, 16-14 (1:19)

Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) def. Andrew Holman/Dylan Zacca (23) 21-13, 21-15 (0:42)

Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) def. Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15) 21-23, 22-20, 15-7 (1:06)

Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (2) def. Guillermo Jimenez/Spencer Loch (31, Q10) 21-9, 21-17 (0:35)

Round 2

Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (1) def. Andrew Dentler/Jacob Landel (17) 21-13, 21-15 (0:36)

Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (8) def. Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) 21-15, 21-15 (0:38)

Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook (12) def. Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) 21-18, 21-14 (0:41)

Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (4) def. Jake Dietrich/Travis Mewhirter (13) 21-14, 21-19 (0:46)

Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (3) def. John Hyden/Billy Kolinske (14) 21-17, 16-21, 15-6 (1:01)

Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (6) def. Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) 21-6, 21-19 (0:36)

Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) def. Tyler Penberthy/Alex Ukkelberg (26, Q3) 21-17, 21-18 (0:53)

Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (2) def. Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) 21-11, 21-17 (0:43)

Round 3

Theo Brunner/Trevor Crabb (1) vs. Billy Allen/Alison Cerutti (8)

Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook (12) vs. Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (4)

Chase Budinger/Miles Evans (3) vs. Phil Dalhausser/Avery Drost (6)

Hagen Smith/Logan Webber (10) vs. Tri Bourne/Chaim Schalk (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

John-Michael Plummer/Ian Satterfield (16) def. John Schwengel/David Wieczorek (32, Q11) 21-19, 21-14 (0:42)

Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2) def. Jon Ferrari/Christopher Vaughan (25) 18-21, 22-20, 15-11 (1:05)

Adam Roberts/Jeff Samuels (21) def. Charlie Siragusa/Ben Vaught (28) 21-15, 13-21, 15-10 (0:58)

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5) def. Michael Groselle/Nathan Yang (20, Q1) 22-20, 21-13 (0:53)

Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) def. Zephyr Dew/Tomas Goldsmith (30, Q8) 21-23, 21-17, 15-12 (1:06)

Alvaro Filho/Lev Priima (27, Q4) def. Chase Frishman/Dave Palm (11) 21-14, 21-7 (0:38)

Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (7) def. Andrew Holman/Dylan Zacca (23) 30-28, 21-9 (0:49)

Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15) def. Guillermo Jimenez/Spencer Loch (31, Q10) 21-17, 21-18 (0:48)

Round 2

Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) def. John-Michael Plummer/Ian Satterfield (16) 23-21, 21-16 (0:49)

Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2) def. Tyler Penberthy/Alex Ukkelberg (26, Q3) 22-20, 21-18 (0:49)

Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) def. Adam Roberts/Jeff Samuels (21) 25-27, 21-17, 15-11 (1:09)

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5) def. John Hyden/Billy Kolinske (14) 21-17, 18-21, 15-13 (1:11)

Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) def. Jake Dietrich/Travis Mewhirter (13) 21-13, 21-15 (0:53)

Evan Cory/Troy Field (5) def. Alvaro Filho/Lev Priima (27, Q4) 21-16, 21-16 (0:40)

Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) def. Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (7) 21-19, 21-14 (0:35)

Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15) def. Andrew Dentler/Jacob Landel (17) 21-17, 21-15 (0:48)

Round 3

Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia (18) vs. Cash Adamsen/Wyatt Harrison (24, Q2)

Gage Basey/Diego Perez (22) vs. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (29, Q5)

Marty Lorenz/Raffe Paulis (19) vs. Evan Cory/Troy Field (5)

Tim Bomgren/Paul Lotman (9) vs. Djordje Klasnic/Silila Tucker (15)

WOMEN

Winners bracket

Round 1

Chloe Loreen/Natalie Robinson (32) def. Betsi Flint/Julia Scoles (1) 21-19, 15-21, 15-12 (0:50)

Macy Jerger/Megan Rice (16) def. Katie Lindstrom/Carly Wopat (17) 21-18, 21-19 (0:48)

Alaina Chacon/Kylie Deberg (24) def. Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (9) 21-14, 21-16 (0:38)

Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (8) def. Madison Shields/Lydia Smith (25, Q5) 21-13, 21-16 (0:35)

Katie Spieler/Torrey Van Winden (28, Q9) def. Sarah Pavan/Geena Urango (5) 17-21, 21-19, 15-6 (1:00)

Jessica Gaffney/Katie Horton (12) def. Kennedy Coakley/Ashley Pater (21, Q1) 21-16, 21-18 (0:41)

Aurora Davis/Abby Van Winkle (20) def. Kaitlyn Malaney/Carly Skjodt (13) 27-29, 21-14, 15-11 (1:05)

Toni Rodriguez/Savvy Simo (4) def. Erin Inskeep/Clara Stowell (29, Q18) 21-16, 21-14 (0:42)

Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (3) def. Allison Hansen/Kate Reilly (30, Q27) 21-11, 21-15 (0:38)

Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice (14) def. Megan Gebhard/Kahlee York (19) 19-21, 21-15, 15-11 (1:09)

Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (11) def. Tiffany Creamer/Iya Lindahl (22, Q3) 19-21, 21-15, 15-10 (1:02)

Peri Brennan/Natalie Myszkowski (27) def. Madelyne Anderson/Molly Turner (6) 21-16, 21-15 (0:34)

Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (7) def. Heather Friesen/Amanda Harnett (26, Q7) 21-11, 21-13 (0:34)

Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (10) def. Amy Ozee/Mariah Whalen (23) 21-18, 18-21, 15-10 (1:04)

Lexy Denaburg/Carly Kan (15) def. Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (18) 21-15, 21-11 (0:37)

Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (2) def. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (31, Q29) 21-13, 21-17 (0:39)

Round 2

Chloe Loreen/Natalie Robinson (32) def. Macy Jerger/Megan Rice (16) 21-14, 21-17 (0:38)

Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (8) def. Alaina Chacon/Kylie Deberg (24) 20-22, 21-18, 16-14 (1:02)

Katie Spieler/Torrey Van Winden (28, Q9) def. Jessica Gaffney/Katie Horton (12) 21-16, 21-16 (0:43)

Toni Rodriguez/Savvy Simo (4) def. Aurora Davis/Abby Van Winkle (20) 21-18, 21-16 (0:47)

Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (3) def. Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice (14) 21-13, 21-17 (0:42)

Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (11) def. Peri Brennan/Natalie Myszkowski (27) 21-19, 21-19 (0:45)

Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (7) def. Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (10) 21-14, 21-16 (0:39)

Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (2) def. Lexy Denaburg/Carly Kan (15) 21-15, 21-11 (0:45)

Round 3

Chloe Loreen/Natalie Robinson (32) vs. Deahna Kraft/Zana Muno (8)

Katie Spieler/Torrey Van Winden (28, Q9) vs. Toni Rodriguez/Savvy Simo (4)

Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (3) vs. Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst (11)

Hailey Harward/Kelley Kolinske (7) vs. Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (2)