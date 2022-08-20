Action continues Saturday at the AVP Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open.

While three of the top four men’s and women’s seeds went unbeaten Friday, there were a few surprises. Saturday’s schedule follows. Of note, on the men’s side, AVP Atlanta Open winners Paul Lotman and Miles Partain, seeded third, are fighting to survive in the contenders bracket. On the women’s side, the other AVP Atlanta winners, third-seeded Julia Scoles and Geena Urango, are in the same situation.

Both top seeds, Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk, and Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon, advanced, but Sponcil and Cannon had a tough time with 17th-seeded Jessica Gaffney and Megan Rice, escaping 19-21, 21-8, 15-12.

The winners brackets, where all eight teams went 2-0:

MEN

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk (1) vs. Brian Miller/Raffe Paulis (24)

Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander (5) vs. Chase Budinger/Troy Field (4)

Jake Dietrich/Hagen Smith (19) vs. Billy Allen/Jeremy Casebeer (11)

Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (10) vs. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (2)

WOMEN

Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil (1) vs. Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn (9)

Zana Muno/Brandie Wilkerson (5) vs. Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (13)

Kelly Cheng/Betsi Flint (3) vs. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (6)

Sarah Pavan/Mackenzie Ponnet (7) vs. Sara Hughes/Kelley Kolinske (2)

The contenders brackets, where it’s one and done:

MEN

Frank Field/Tal Shavit (32, Q47) vs. Cody Caldwell/Ed Ratledge (16)

Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend (9) vs. Peter Connole/Silila Tucker (25, Q4)

Kevin Coyle/Alex Ukkelberg (28, Q21) vs. Marty Lorenz/Adam Roberts (21, Q1)

Caleb Kwekel/Ian Satterfield (20) vs. Devon Burki/Shane Cervantes (29, Q40)

Paul Lotman/Miles Partain (3) vs. Seain Cook/Noah Dyer (14)

Jeff Samuels/Christopher Vaughan (22) vs. Guille Jimenez/Tyler Penberthy (27)

Michael Groselle/Nathan Yang (26, Q7) vs. Travis Mewhirter/John-Michael Plummer (23, Q3)

Phil Dalhausser/John Sutton (15) vs. Wyatt Harrison/Charlie Siragusa (31)

Round 2 (waiting on opponents)

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (18)

Andy Benesh/Miles Evans (7)

David Lee/Casey Patterson (6)

Ric Cervantes/Jonah Seif (30, Q27)

Skylar del Sol/Andrew Dentler (13)

John Hyden/Logan Webber (12)

Evan Cory/Billy Kolinske (8)

Tim Bomgren/Piotr Marciniak (17)

WOMEN

Aurora Davis/Teegan Van Gunst (16) def. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (32, Q27) 21-12, 21-16

Falyn Fonoimoana/Chelsea Rice (24) vs. Samantha Parrish/Madison Shields (25)

Cecilia Agraz/Tani Stephens (28, Q9) vs. Carly Kan/Kaitlyn Malaney (12)

Kimberly Hildreth/Karolina Marciniak (20, Q1) vs. Megan Gebhard/Kate Reilly (29, Q10)

Charlie Ekstrom/Skyler Germann (30) vs. Macy Jerger/Carly Skjodt (19)

Molly Turner/Torrey Van Winden (22, Q2) vs. Amy Ozee/Mariah Whalen (27)

Katie Spieler/Carly Wopat (26, Q4) vs. Brook Bauer/Katie Horton (23, Q3)

Katie Dickens/Jennifer Keddy (15) vs. Maria Clara Salgado/Abby Van Winkle (31, Q21)

Round 2

Aurora Davis/Teegan Van Gunst (16) vs. Delaney Mewhirter/Kelly Reeves (18)

(waiting on opponents)

Emily Day/Savvy Simo (10)

Lauren Fendrick/Hailey Harward (11)

Deahna Kraft/Allie Wheeler (14)

Julia Scoles/Geena Urango (4)

Kylie Deberg/Kahlee York (21)

Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini (8)

Jessica Gaffney/Megan Rice

Action begins at 9 a.m. Pacific on Saturday and some matches can be seen on the AVP YouTube channel.

Click here for the AVP official brackets, and here for the complete men’s results and schedule, and here for the women’s, courtesy of BVinfo.com.

