The best photos from a great Sunday at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open

AVP Manhattan Beach fans were treated to epic volleyball in just about every match Sunday. Newly crowned gold medalists April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s bracket, with Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb getting their names on the Manhattan Beach Pier, the first for Bourne, second for Crabb.
Highlights included two surprise semifinals teams, Brazilian qualifiers Larissa Franca and Liliane Maestrini and No. 10 seed Billy Allen and Andy Benesh.
Last week’s Atlanta champions Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth? The former LSU stars took Kelly Claes and Sponcil to a 39-37 first set (the second longest in AVP history) before succumbing 21-15 in the second.
And oldies but goodies Ricardo Santos (age 46) and John Hyden (age 48) scratched and clawed their way to a fifth place finish with a 90-minute win over Paul Lotman and Miles Partain (21-16, 21-23, 16-14) before being eliminated in 97-minutes by Allen and Benesh (20-22, 23-21, 15-9).
The tournament proved that beach volleyball fans are back in a big way, with lines sometimes in excess of a hundred yards to get into the stadium and fans inside the stadium holding it throughout the day in order to keep their seats.
The best photos from VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan and Mark Rigney follow. If you missed our previous AVP Manhattan Beach photo galleries, Saturday’s photos are
Casey Patterson digs a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taryn Kloth hits high off Kelly Claes’ hands/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Trevor Crabb gets a transition opportunity without a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil plays a ball falling out of the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil lunges for a pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stadium court was packed both Saturday and Sunday/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne, Trevor Crabb, and Jose Loiola celebrate the MBO win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ricardo controlling the net/Mark Rigney photo
Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne come together after winning the Manhattan Beach Open//Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Larissa hugs coach Doug Nascimento after a 3 set victory over Hughes/Wilkerson/Mark Rigney photo
Trevor Crabb pushes trainer Mykel Jenkins to the sand in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
John Hyden playing for the semi-finals/Mark Rigney photo
With the stadium full, the AVP set up a jumbo screen for fans to watch stadium court/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross digs a shot in the women’s final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Liliane Maestrini and Larissa Franca celebrate/Mark Rigney photo
Liliane Maestrini on defense/Mark Rigney photo
“Mr. Freeze” Billy Allen stays alive in the 2nd./Mark Rigney photo
Liliane Maestrini throws her sunglasses and hat after their quarterfinal win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
John Hyden digs in a spray of sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil lays out for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brandie Wilkerson scores a kill/Mark Rigney photo
Chaim Schalk and Tri Bourne leap at the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Emily Day reacts after blocking Alix Klineman/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Andy Benesh tries to revive Billy Allen during the long freeze in set 2/Mark Rigney photo
Brandie Wilkerson hits off the block of Liliane Maestrini/Mark Rigney photo
Kyra Zaengle stretches to keep the play alive in the Cal Cup U14 final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kristen Nuss dives for a save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne hits on two before Chase Budinger can get a block up/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The stadium crowd performs the wave at Mark Schuermann’s direction/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Betsi Metter gets the team off to a good start in set 1/Mark Rigney photo
Kelly Claes rips a spike on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Larissa Franca kisses Liliane Maestrini after winning into the semifinals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Larissa Franca kisses her son Gael/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman extends for a spike in the women’s final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman takes the line on this spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
John Hyden dives for the touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes celebrates the first set win/Mark Rigney photo
Larissa Franca celebrates as the momentum swings in set 3/Mark Rigney photo
Chase Budinger hits angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Andy Benesh lays out to set Billy Allen/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lili shuts down Brandie at the net in set 3/Mark Rigney photo
Kelly Claes serves on stadium court with the boom camera overhead/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brandie Wilkerson plays a ball off her own block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Court 1 attracted a crowd/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Theo Brunner blocks this Tri Bourne spike attempt/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Andy Benesh goes down in a cloud of sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross digs a net serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes makes a scramble play/Mark Rigney photo
Tri Bourne finds an opening in the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Em’s Entourage celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil passes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne loads up for a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chaim Schalk runs through a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Betsi Metter takes the angle/Mark Rigney photo
Casey Patterson digs a Tri Bourne spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil makes an open-handed dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kelly Claes puts the brakes on after hustling to set
Chase Budinger tries to play a ball near the scorer’s table/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes dives to the line/Mark Rigney photo
Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb pass the middle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chaim Schalk runs down a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ricardo Santos gives some attitude/Mark Rigney photo
Ricardo Santos diagrams the play for John Hyden and Doug Nascimento during timeout/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ryan MacDowell and Matt Levoe confer on a line call/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brandie Wilkerson receives serve in a tight second set/Mark Rigney photo
Andy Benesh and Billy Allen pass the middle serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
