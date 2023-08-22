Our photographers — Mark Rigney, Will Chu, Allen Szto, Rick Atwood, Jim Wolf and Andy J. Gordon — not only worked long and hard this past weekend at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open, they braved the elements.

As always, they rocked the photos and their best are below. Click on any photo to view full size. And players, if you use their photos, please credit our guys:

