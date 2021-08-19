Best photos from Wednesday’s AVP Manhattan Beach qualifying action By VBM Staff - August 19, 2021 0 40 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Veronica Corcoran picks up a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com The AVP Manhattan Beach Open got under way Wednesday. Here are VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan’s favorite photos from the first day of qualifying. He’ll have a photo gallery each day as play continues: Jayelin Lombard reaches for the high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Jayelin Lombard extends for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Megan Luly reads the shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Jaden Whitmarsh runs down a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Brian Leonard digs the heat/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Jayelin Lombard makes a scramble dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Veronica Corcoran picks up a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Kacey Losik is all smiles after winning an exchange of on-two plays/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Kylen Winterbotham clowns around/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Kacey Losik changes directions on defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Steve Wells picks up a shot over the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Clark Porter cuts around the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Charles Porter goes over on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Steve Wells absorbs a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Travis Woloson hustles for a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Nathan Yang extends for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Travis Woloson falls short of the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Tomas Salava digs/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Gabriel Vega turns his spike line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Cole Aidnik sneaks a spike underneath the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Cole Aidnik tries to flipper a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Scott Cronick gets a hand on the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com