Respective fields of 32 set for Friday’s AVP Manhattan Beach main draw

A seeming cast of thousands was whittled down Thursday to Friday’s respective fields of 32 at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.

The eight men’s qualifiers into the main draw included some long shots, like Ric Cervantes and Lucas Yoder, who were seeded 52nd and now play top-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena.

Of note is that Billy Kolinski made into a main draw for the first time in three years. He and partner Eric Beranek were the eighth-seeded qualifiers, are now seeded 26th, and will play seventh-seeded Ed Ratledge and Roberto Rodriguez. And the youngsters, brothers Marcus and Miles Partain, moved as the 25th seed and will play eighth-seeded Ryan Doherty and Miles Evans.

The men’s 16 first-round matchups:

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) vs. Ric Cervantes/Lucas Yoder (32, Q52)

Duncan Budinger/Kyle Friend (17) vs. Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (16)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (9) vs. Kyle Radde/David Vander Meer (24, Q3)

Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (25, Q5) vs. Ryan Doherty/Miles Evans (8)

Jeremy Casebeer/Chaim Schalk (5) vs. Marty Lorenz/Travis Schoonover (28, Q11)

Christian Honer/Brian Miller (21) vs. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (12)

Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (13) vs. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (20)

Tyler Lesneski/Dave Palm (29) vs. Trevor Crabb/Reid Priddy (4)

Tim Bomgren/Troy Field (3) vs. Michael Boag/Matt Motter (30, Q15)

Ben Vaught/Logan Webber (19) vs. Bruno Amorim/Skylar del Sol (14)

Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (11) vs. Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (22, Q1)

Christopher Austin/Kristopher Johnson (27, Q10) vs. Sean Rosenthal/Ricardo Santos (6)

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (7) vs. Eric Beranek/Billy Kolinske (26, Q8)

Travis Mewhirter/Raffe Paulis (23) vs. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (10)

Dylan Maarek/Curt Toppel (15) vs. Andy Benesh/Adam Roberts (18)

Angel Dache/Brian Tillman (31) vs. Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson (2)

Click here for the complete list of Thursday’s men’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

The women’s bracket also includes a few teams that beat long odds.

The pair of Lindsey Sparks and Abby Van Winkle, who will be UCLA sophomores in 2020, were seeded 41st in the qualifier, got through and will play top-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross.

Jenna Belton and Chanti Holroyd were seeded 32nd and got through and play second-seeded Emily Day and Betsi Flint, while Lexi McKeown and Piper Monk-Heidrich, the 30th-seeded qualifiers, advanced and will play fourth-seeded Sara Hughes and Brandie Wilkerson. Hughes is playing this tournament with Wilkerson, a Canadian, because her partner, Summer Ross, is recovering from an injury.

Friday’s lineup:

Alix Klineman/April Ross (1) vs. Lindsey Sparks/Abby Van Winkle (32, Q41)

Emily Hartong/Geena Urango (17) vs. Falyn Fonoimoana/Alexa Strange (16)

Brittany Howard/Molly Turner (9) vs. Jessica Gaffney/Chelsea Ross (24, Q4)

Katie Lindelow/Carolyn Meister (25, Q5) vs. Kim DiCello/Irene Pollock (8)

Terese Cannon/Kelly Reeves (5) vs. Macy Jerger/Bre Moreland (28, Q15)

Lara Dykstra/Allie Wheeler (21) vs. Megan Rice/Brittany Tiegs (12)

Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (13) vs. Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Kimberly Smith (20)

Lexi McKeown/Piper Monk-Heidrich (29, Q30) vs. Sara Hughes/Brandie Wilkerson (4)

Karissa Cook/Jace Pardon (3) vs. Claire Coppola/Kristen Nuss (30)

Delaney Knudsen/Katie Spieler (19) vs. Traci Callahan/Carly Wopat (14)

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan (11) vs. Kathryn Hogan/Bree Scarbrough (22)

Iya Lindahl/Morgan Martin (27, Q7) vs. Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (6)

Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (7) vs. Aurora Davis/Toni Rodriguez (26, Q6)

Crissy Jones/Susannah Muno (23) vs. Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10)

Nicolette Martin/Kerri Schuh (15) vs. Tory Paranagua/Jessica Sykora (18)

Jenna Belton/Chanti Holroyd (31, Q32) vs. Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2)

Click here for the complete list of Thursday’s women’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.