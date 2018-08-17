AVP Manhattan Beach: Seeds 1-2-3-5 sitting pretty on both sides

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Seeds 1-2-3-5 were the order of the day Friday at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.

On the men’s side, the winners bracket shows top-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena playing fifth-seeded Casey Patterson and Stafford Slick, while second-seeded Theo Brunner and John Hyden take on third-seeded Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb.

The fourth seed? Billy Allen and Ryan Doherty will play 12th-seeded Piotr Marciniak and Eric Zaun in the third round of the contenders bracket.

Worth noting was the return of Tri Bourne, who missed all of last season battling an autoimmune disease. Bourne and partner Trevor Crabb, seeded 11th, beat Chris Luers and Adam Minch 21-11, 21-15 but then lost to Reid Priddy and Jeremy Casebeer 21-16, 22-20.

That sent them to the contenders bracket where they beat Andrew Dentler and Dylan Maarek 21-15, 25-23, setting up a Saturday elimination match with Mark Burik and Ian Satterfield.

Four teams await foes in the contenders bracket: Michael Brunsting and Ty Loomis, Avery Drost and John Mayer, Tim Bomgren and Chaim Schalk and Priddy and Casebeer.

On the women’s side, top-seeded Kelly Claes and Brittany Hochevar play fifth-seeded Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman and second-seeded Emily Day and Betsi Flint face third-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross.

The fourth seed? Nicole Branagh and Caitlin Ledoux lost to Larsen and Stockman in the third round of the winners bracket.

Four teams await their opponents in the women’s contenders bracket: Branagh and Ledoux, Geena Urango and Allie Wheeler, Brittany Howard and Kelly Reeves and

Janelle Allen and Kerri Schuh.

Men’s winners bracket

Round 1

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (32, Q36) 21-17, 21-13 (0:35)

Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (16) def. Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels (17, Q1) 21-11, 21-8 (0:33) Avery Drost/John Mayer (9) def. Taylor Hughes/Daniel Lindsey (24) 21-15, 21-12 (0:37)

Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (8) def. Michael Boag/Bobby Jacobs (25, Q8) 21-14, 22-20 (0:54)

Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (5) def. James Ka/Nemanja Komar (28) 21-11, 21-12 (0:38)

Piotr Marciniak/Eric Zaun (12) def. Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (21) 21-18, 21-14 (0:52)

Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (13) def. Spencer Sauter/David Vander Meer (20, Q6) 26-24, 21-18 (0:56)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (4) def. Garrett Peterson/Justin Phipps (29) 21-13, 21-18 (0:45)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) def. Paul Araiza/David Lee (30, Q30) 21-12, 21-13 (0:41)

Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (14) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (19, Q5) 21-16, 19-21, 15-9 (1:01)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (11) def. Chris Luers/Adam Minch (22) 21-11, 21-15 (0:38)

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (6) def. Adam Gustafson/Kyle Radde (27) 22-20, 21-16 (0:47)

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (7) def. Marshall Brock/Brett Ryan (26) 21-9, 21-15 (0:39)

Tim Bomgren/Chaim Schalk (10) def. Bruno Amorim/Skylar del Sol (23, Q7) 21-18, 21-15 (0:37) Troy Field/Chase Frishman (15) def. Duncan Budinger/Daniel Dalanhese (18) 21-19, 20-22, 15-9 (1:08)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2) def. Eric Beranek/Matt Prosser (31, Q34) 21-10, 21-13 (0:35) Round 2

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (16) 21-9, 19-21, 15-11 (1:09)

Avery Drost/John Mayer (9) def. Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (8) 20-22, 21-17, 17-15 (1:25) Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (5) def. Piotr Marciniak/Eric Zaun (12) 21-18, 18-21, 15-10 (0:58) Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (13) def. Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (4) 21-17, 16-21, 15-13 (0:55)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) def. Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (14) 21-12, 21-19 (0:43)

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (6) def. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (11) 21-16, 22-20 (0:56)

Tim Bomgren/Chaim Schalk (10) def. Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (7) 21-18, 16-21, 15-11 (1:05)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2) def. Troy Field/Chase Frishman (15) 21-12, 21-19 (0:41)

Round 3

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Avery Drost/John Mayer (9) 23-21, 21-15 (0:47)

Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (5) def. Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (13) 21-11, 21-16 (0:38)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) def. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (6) 21-18, 21-16 (0:57)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2) def. Tim Bomgren/Chaim Schalk (10) 15-21, 21-18, 15-9 (0:57) Round 4

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) vs. Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (5)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) vs. Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2)

Contender’s Bracket

Round 1

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (32, Q36) def. Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels (17, Q1) 21-18, 21-19 (0:47) Michael Boag/Bobby Jacobs (25, Q8) def. Taylor Hughes/Daniel Lindsey (24) 21-18, 20-22, 15-12 (1:04)

Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (21) def. James Ka/Nemanja Komar (28) 21-9, 21-13 (0:41)

Spencer Sauter/David Vander Meer (20, Q6) def. Garrett Peterson/Justin Phipps (29) 21-18, 21-16 (0:53)

Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (19, Q5) def. Paul Araiza/David Lee (30, Q30) 22-24, 22-20, 15-7 (1:08)

Adam Gustafson/Kyle Radde (27) def. Chris Luers/Adam Minch (22) 21-16, 21-14 (0:44)

Bruno Amorim/Skylar del Sol (23, Q7) def. Marshall Brock/Brett Ryan (26) 21-15, 22-20 (0:48) Duncan Budinger/Daniel Dalanhese (18) def. Eric Beranek/Matt Prosser (31, Q34) 21-12, 21-17 (0:56)

Round 2

Troy Field/Chase Frishman (15) def. Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (32, Q36) 21-18, 21-14 (0:42)

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (7) def. Michael Boag/Bobby Jacobs (25, Q8) 21-12, 21-16 (0:38)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (11) def. Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (21) 21-15, 25-23 (0:03)

Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (14) def. Spencer Sauter/David Vander Meer (20, Q6) 21-19, 21-16 (0:45)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (4) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (19, Q5) 21-15, 21-16 (0:37)

Piotr Marciniak/Eric Zaun (12) def. Adam Gustafson/Kyle Radde (27) 21-19, 18-21, 15-13 (1:24) Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (8) def. Bruno Amorim/Skylar del Sol (23, Q7) 18-21, 21-17, 15-10

Duncan Budinger/Daniel Dalanhese (18) def. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (16) 21-11, 18-21, 15-8 (1:08)

Round 3

Troy Field/Chase Frishman (15) vs. Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (7)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (11) vs. Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (14)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (4) vs. Piotr Marciniak/Eric Zaun (12)

Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (8) vs. Duncan Budinger/Daniel Dalanhese (18)

Round 4

Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (13) vs.

Avery Drost/John Mayer (9) vs.

Tim Bomgren/Chaim Schalk (10) vs.

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (6) vs.

Women’s winners bracket

Round 1

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (1) def. Jenna Belton/Chanti Holroyd (32, Q53) 21-10, 21-16 (0:35) Delaney Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (17, Q1) def. Briana Hinga/Brittany Tiegs (16) 21-18, 21-14 (0:45)

Geena Urango/Allie Wheeler (9) def. Meghan Mannari/Taylor Nyquist (24) 21-19, 21-13 (0:40) Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (8) def. Katie Jameson/Tracy Jones (25) 24-26, 21-16, 15-11 (1:02) Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (5) def. Katey Schroeder/LeeAnn Starr (28) 21-7, 21-7 (0:29)

Mackenzie Ponnet/Agnieszka Pregowska (21) def. Ali McColloch/Kendra VanZwieten (12) 21-19, 22-20 (0:43)

Corinne Quiggle/Kimberly Smith (20, Q4) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (13) 21-23, 21-8, 15-8 (1:00)

Nicole Branagh/Caitlin Ledoux (4) def. Kristina Kam/Nikki Taylor (29) 21-12, 21-7 (0:28)

Alix Klineman/April Ross (3) def. Annika Van Gunst/Teegan Van Gunst (30) 21-16, 21-13 (0:38) Tory Paranagua/Jace Pardon (19, Q3) def. Lara Dykstra/Sheila Shaw (14) 21-18, 11-21, 15-13 (0:52)

Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (11) def. Emily Hartong/Alexa Strange (22, Q6) 21-18, 21-15 (0:44)

Lauren Fendrick/Sarah Sponcil (6) def. Carolyn Meister/Vendy Strakova (27) 21-10, 22-20 (0:37) Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (7) def. Devon Newberry/Lindsey Sparks (26, Q9) 23-21, 21-14 (0:37)

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (10) def. Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (23, Q7) 18-21, 21-18, 15-10 (1:02)

Falyn Fonoimoana/Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima (18, Q2) def. Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (15) 21-14, 21-11 (0:38)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2) def. Juliana Friederich/Danielle Jacobson (31) 21-12, 21-11 (0:30) Round 2

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (1) def. Delaney Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (17, Q1) 21-16, 19-21, 15-7 (0:51)

Geena Urango/Allie Wheeler (9) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (8) 21-17, 17-21, 15-7 (0:50)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (5) def. Mackenzie Ponnet/Agnieszka Pregowska (21) 21-13, 21-8 (0:35)

Nicole Branagh/Caitlin Ledoux (4) def. Corinne Quiggle/Kimberly Smith (20, Q4) 21-17, 13-21, 15-8 (0:55)

Alix Klineman/April Ross (3) def. Tory Paranagua/Jace Pardon (19, Q3) 21-15, 21-13 (0:37)

Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (11) def. Lauren Fendrick/Sarah Sponcil (6) 21-19, 16-21, 15-13 (0:55) Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (10) def. Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (7) 21-14, 21-16 (0:42)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima (18, Q2) 21-18, 22-20 (0:50)

Round 3

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (1) def. Geena Urango/Allie Wheeler (9) 21-19, 21-9 (0:37)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (5) def. Nicole Branagh/Caitlin Ledoux (4) 21-15, 21-12 (0:36) Alix Klineman/April Ross (3) def. Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (11) 21-17, 21-14 (0:40)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2) def. Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (10) 21-14, 18-21, 16-14 (1:09) Round 4

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (1) vs. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (5)

Alix Klineman/April Ross (3) vs. Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2)