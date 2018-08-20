Addition of AVPNext winners made MBO a true national championship

The Manhattan Beach Open in many ways is a de facto USA championship.

Its South Bay presence assures it will have a deep and plentiful field of qualifiers. It has a truly national presence, since the winners of eight zonal AVPNext competitions receive wild cards … just one American team, Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, skipped the event because they were playing in the FIVB World Tour finals.

In other words, the AVP had nearly a full talent pool.

The AVP created the national competition by conducting eight zonal championships under the AVPNext umbrella. Each zone’s top finishers were awarded wild cards into the AVP Manhattan Beach main draw. And each qualifier was guaranteed $550, with the opportunity to win more, as well as an AVP-provided travel stipend of $400.