AVP New York: 12 of Friday’s 32 winners-bracket matches go three

NEW YORK — Twelve of the 32 winners-bracket matches Friday went to three at AVP New York.

Of the eight teams that were eliminated, the only surprise was the exit of the new pair of ninth-seeded Eric Zaun and Tim Bomgren. They lost both their matches, first to Olympians Ricardo Santos and Chaim Schalk (21-16, 21-19) and then qualifiers Kyle Friend and Myles Muagututia (21-18, 18-21, 15-11).

In the men’s draw, fans were treated to an exceptional match on a day where the temperature was 82 degrees as as top-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena eked out a victory over Brazil’s Santos and Canada’s Schalk (17-21, 21-13, 15-11), with Dalhausser’s blocking carrying them through to the third round.

The biggest men’s upset of the day was 11th-seeded Avery Drost and Chase Frishman sending No. 6 Casey Patterson and Stafford Slick to the contenders bracket (21-17, 12-21, 17-15).

On the women’s side, No. 3 Alix Klineman and April Ross survived a three-set scare against No. 6 Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman (17-21, 21-13, 15-12).

There were two significant upsets in the first round as No. 4 Emily Day and Betsi Flint were dropped into the contenders bracket by No. 13 Aurora Davis and Bree Scarbrough (21-19, 21-15) and No. 7 Caitlin Ledoux and Maria Clara Salgado were upended by No. 10 Janelle Allen and Angela Bensend (11-21, 21-17, 15-11).

Saturday’s play begins at 10:05 a.m. Eastern at Hudson Park. The tournament is streamed live on Amazon Prime and results can be found at BVBinfo.com.

Men

Winners bracket

Round 1

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (16, Q6) 21-13, 21-15 (0:37)

Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (8) def. Tim Bomgren/Eric Zaun (9) 21-16, 21-19 (0:42)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) def. Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (12) 21-16, 21-17 (0:34)

Trevor Crabb/John Mayer (4) def. Ty Loomis/Piotr Marciniak (13, Q1) 21-11, 21-16 (0:36)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) def. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (14, Q2) 21-15, 21-19 (0:43)

Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (11) def. Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (6) 21-17, 12-21, 17-15 (1:04)

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (7) def. Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (10) 19-21, 21-18, 15-13 (1:06)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2) def. Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (15, Q4) 21-14, 21-16 (0:33)

Round 2

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (8) 17-21, 21-13, 15-11 (0:58)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) def. Trevor Crabb/John Mayer (4) 19-21, 21-17, 15-11 (0:58)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) def. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (11) 21-18, 18-21, 15-10 (1:06)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2) def. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (7) 21-16, 21-15 (0:44)

Round 3

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) vs. Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3) vs. Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (10) def. Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (15, Q4) 21-11, 14-21, 15-12 (0:57)

Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (6) def. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (14, Q2) 21-16, 21-13 (0:40)

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (12) def. Ty Loomis/Piotr Marciniak (13, Q1) 21-17, 21-16 (0:42)

Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (16, Q6) def. Tim Bomgren/Eric Zaun (9) 21-18, 18-21, 15-11 (0:55)

Round 2

Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (10) vs. Trevor Crabb/John Mayer (4)

Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (6) vs. Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (8)

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (12) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (7)

Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (16, Q6) vs. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (11)