AVP New York main draw set after “brutal qualifier”

The field is set for Friday’s AVP New York Open main draw after another arduous qualifier.

In the men’s draw, the four surviving teams are Chase Frishman and Piotr Marciniak, Peter Connole and Steven Roschitz, Mike Brunsting and Ty Loomis and Paul Lotman and Gabe Ospina.

For the women, Amanda Dowdy and Corinne Quiggle, Taylor Nyquist and Tory Paranagua, Kim Hildreth and Sarah Schermerhorn and Annika Rowland and Teegan Van Gunst made it through.

Hildreth and Schermerhorn also came out of Austin’s qualifier and made it to the final.

“That was a brutal qualifier,” Hildreth said. “It was fun. Good teams, good competition. We didn’t necessarily expect to be out of the qualifiers at all this year, just knowing our points coming into this season. We know there’s a lot of good teams, this tournament was pretty stacked, so we were expecting another qualifier, unfortunately.”

Hildreth and Schermerhorn’s reward: A Friday match against Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman.

“Obviously they’re a good team, they’ve had a lot of good success in the last few years, so we’re going to do our best to rest and recover tonight and watch some film, and hope for another first-round upset.”

Frishman and Marciniak who were a main draw team for both Huntington (17th) and Austin (7th) fought to get back in.

“We had a challenging draw today,” Marciniak said, “but played focused and solid ball. Based on on the scores you would think it was relatively easy but every set we played today was a battle.

“Our side-out game was on point but most importantly our block/defense game gave us a lot of opportunities that we converted to real points.”

Frishman’s and Marciniak’s first main draw opponent is Theo Brunner and Reid Priddy.

“We can’t wait to play the big boys tomorrow and hopefully throughout the whole weekend,” Marciniak said.

Brunsting and Loomis were also relegated to the qualifier after main-draw appearances in Huntington (finishing 13th) and Austin (9th). They won three matches Thursday to earn a main draw match against Jeremy Casebeer and Chaim Schalk.

In Huntington they dropped their opener against Casebeer and Schalk 17-21, 16-21.

“Qualifiers are always a mental and physical challenge,” Loomis said. “We took care of our bodies, health and minds carefully all day, played great and fortunately qualified.”

Brunsting is on a roll of late, winning the 65th annual Laguna Open with Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez.

“Mike played smooth ball all day,” Rodriguez said. “I can see his confidence and skills getting better every tournament and I’m stoked to battle with him this week this weekend in the gold series.”

The AVP NYC can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Women’s winner’s bracket

Round 1

Alix Klineman/April Ross (1) vs. Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (16, Q15)

Brittany Howard/Katie Spieler (9) vs. Terese Cannon/Irene Pollock (8)

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (5) vs. Brittany Hochevar/Carly Wopat (12)

Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (13, Q1) vs. Emily Day/Betsi Flint (4)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (3) vs. Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (14, Q6)

Caitlin Ledoux/Geena Urango (11) vs. Karissa Cook/Jace Pardon (6)

Brooke Sweat/Brandie Wilkerson (7) vs. Kelly Reeves/Allie Wheeler (10)

Taylor Nyquist/Tory Paranagua (15, Q13) vs. Sara Hughes/Summer Ross (2)

Men’s winnners bracket:

Round 1

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (1) vs. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (16, Q20)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (9) vs. Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson (8)

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (5) vs. Sean Rosenthal/Ricardo Santos (12)

Chase Frishman/Piotr Marciniak (13, Q1) vs. Theo Brunner/Reid Priddy (4)

Jeremy Casebeer/Chaim Schalk (3) vs. Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (14, Q3)

Avery Drost/Eric Zaun (11) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (6)

Tim Bomgren/Troy Field (7) vs. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (10)

Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q15) vs. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (2)

Women’s qualifier

Round 1

Meredith Cox/Alice Kate Cummings Joyner (Q33) def. Maribeth Kern/Jessica McGuire (Q32) 21-14, 15-21, 16-14

Marija Milosevic/Megan Rice (Q17) def. Jenn Vander Meer/Tiffany Vander Meer (Q48) 21-10, 21-15

Veronica Corcoran/Victoria Corcoran (Q41) def. Lauren Hattaway/Lindsey Hattaway (Q24) 25-23, 21-10

Tanna Aljoe/Melissa Myers (Q40) def. Brittany Fennell/Meredith Rosenberger (Q25) 22-20, 21-14

Shelby Cable/Alexa Micek (Q28) def. Lauren Ruby/Megan Struck (Q37) 21-18, 21-12

Heather Friesen/Kristen Petrasic (Q21) def. Kaylie McHugh/Lacie Smith (Q44) 21-18, 21-23, 15-13

Sara Putt/Payton Rund (Q20) def. Hailey Cabeceiras/Maddie Ligon (Q45) by Forfeit

Chelsea Ross/Jacqui Wood (Q29) def. Amanda Silva/Rosemary Washington (Q36) 21-17, 15-21, 15-8

Victoria Dennis/Jessica Granquist (Q30) def. Diana Gordon/Katie Lindstrom (Q35) 21-19, 21-13

Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (Q19) def. Samantha Lukralle/Jessie Spina (Q46) 21-8, 21-5

Adrianna Nora/LeeAnn Starr (Q22) def. Catherine Paris/Jade Race (Q43) 21-11, 21-8

Sarah Harper/Rachel Krabacher (Q27) def. Arina Gerasimova/Violeta Slabakova (Q38) 21-8, 21-17

Delaney Clesen/Jessica Jendryk (Q26) def. Alexis Filippone/Katie Gavin (Q39) 21-19, 21-13

Morgan Martin/Julia Scoles (Q42) def. Laurel Weaver/Meaghan Wheeler (Q23) 21-17, 21-11

Cecilia Agraz/Agnieszka Pregowska (Q18) def. Vanessa Freire/Stephanie Pellitteri (Q47) 21-16, 21-12

Melissa Fuchs Powell/Jessica Wooten (Q34) def. Anna Prokofieva/Abbey Roam (Q31) 21-17, 21-15

Round 2

Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (13, Q1) def. Meredith Cox/Alice Kate Cummings Joyner (Q33) 21-11, 21-7

Marija Milosevic/Megan Rice (Q17) def. Lauren DeTurk/Sasha Karelov (Q16) 21-17, 14-21, 15-12

Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (Q9) def. Veronica Corcoran/Victoria Corcoran (Q41) 21-4, 21-0

Bree Scarbrough/Alexa Strange (Q8) def. Tanna Aljoe/Melissa Myers (Q40) 24-22, 21-15

Cassie House/Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima (Q5) def. Shelby Cable/Alexa Micek (Q28) 21-15, 24-22

Traci Callahan/Maria Clara Salgado (Q12) def. Heather Friesen/Kristen Petrasic (Q21) 21-16, 21-11

Taylor Nyquist/Tory Paranagua (15, Q13) def. Sara Putt/Payton Rund (Q20) 21-14, 21-19

Lara Dykstra/Kimberly Smith (Q4) def. Chelsea Ross/Jacqui Wood (Q29) 22-20, 21-19

Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (Q3) def. Victoria Dennis/Jessica Granquist (Q30) 21-16, 22-20

Katie Lindelow/Carolyn Meister (Q14) def. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (Q19) 22-20, 21-16

Emily Hartong/Delaney Knudsen (Q11) def. Adrianna Nora/LeeAnn Starr (Q22) 21-18, 22-20

Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (14, Q6) def. Sarah Harper/Rachel Krabacher (Q27) 21-14, 21-16

Delaney Clesen/Jessica Jendryk (Q26) def. Jessica Sykora/Brittany Tiegs (Q7) 16-21, 21-18, 15-9

Jessica Gaffney/Molly Turner (Q10) def. Morgan Martin/Julia Scoles (Q42) 21-16, 22-20

Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (16, Q15) def. Cecilia Agraz/Agnieszka Pregowska (Q18) 21-18, 21-16

Falyn Fonoimoana/Nicolette Martin (Q2) def. Melissa Fuchs Powell/Jessica Wooten (Q34) 21-13, 21-16

Round 3

Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (13, Q1) def. Marija Milosevic/Megan Rice (Q17) 21-15, 21-11

Bree Scarbrough/Alexa Strange (Q8) def. Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (Q9) 21-19, 21-13

Cassie House/Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima (Q5) def. Traci Callahan/Maria Clara Salgado (Q12) 21-19, 21-15

Taylor Nyquist/Tory Paranagua (15, Q13) def. Lara Dykstra/Kimberly Smith (Q4) 21-19, 13-21, 15-11

Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (Q3) def. Katie Lindelow/Carolyn Meister (Q14) 21-13, 21-18

Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (14, Q6) def. Emily Hartong/Delaney Knudsen (Q11) 21-16, 24-22

Delaney Clesen/Jessica Jendryk (Q26) def. Jessica Gaffney/Molly Turner (Q10) 17-21, 21-13, 15-13

Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (16, Q15) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Nicolette Martin (Q2) 19-21, 21-19, 15-10

Round 4

Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (13, Q1) def. Bree Scarbrough/Alexa Strange (Q8) 21-10, 24-22

Taylor Nyquist/Tory Paranagua (15, Q13) def. Cassie House/Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima (Q5) 21-17, 21-15

Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (14, Q6) def. Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (Q3) 18-21, 21-18, 15-13

Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (16, Q15) def. Delaney Clesen/Jessica Jendryk (Q26) 18-21, 21-16, 15-9

Men’s qualifier

Round 1

Aaren Rice/Kevin Villela (Q32) def. Kevin Coyle/Noel Khirsukhani (Q33) 21-23, 21-19, 15-9

Garrett Roberts/Troy Schlicker (Q48) def. Garrett Peterson/Justin Phipps (Q17) 21-19, 17-21, 16-14

Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q24) def. Kameron Beans/John Hamilton (Q41) 22-20, 21-16

John-Michael Plummer/Christopher Vaughan (Q25) def. Nate Davis/Carl Naslund (Q40) 21-19, 18-21, 15-12

Tomas Goldsmith/Max Martin (Q37) def. Ray Birtcher/Dillon Cox (Q28) 18-21, 21-13, 15-11

Marshall Brock/Jake Rosener (Q21) def. Frank Field/Bryce Mayer (Q44) 22-20, 21-13

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (16, Q20) def. Adam Niemczynowicz/Matt Shassol (Q45) 21-13, 21-16

Josue Castillo/Shane Donohue (Q29) def. Jhony Salvador/Shane Welch (Q36) 22-20, 21-19

Ty Coutts/Michael Groselle (Q35) def. David Arnold/Brandon Joyner (Q30) 22-20, 21-15

Steven Irvin/Hagen Smith (Q19) def. Kyle O’Neill/Daniel Raffol (Q46) 21-13, 23-25, 15-13

Earl Schultz/Jake Urrutia (Q22) def. Joshua Bigford/Trevor Caviness (Q43) 21-14, 14-21, 15-10

Philip Burrow/Ricardo Diaz (Q38) def. Angel De la Cruz/Kristopher Fraser (Q27) 21-18, 21-17

Rob McLean/John Schwengel (Q26) def. Roger Parent/Andy Wimmer (Q39) 21-17, 21-18

Timothy Brewster/Adam Wienckowski (Q23) def. Kristopher Back/Ian Bicko (Q42) 22-20, 20-22, 16-14

Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers (Q18) def. Bryan Dirks/Kevin Knight (Q47) 21-17, 21-14

Christopher Austin/Kristopher Johnson (Q34) def. Angel Dache/Brian Tillman (Q31) 21-14, 15-21, 15-10

Round 2

Chase Frishman/Piotr Marciniak (13, Q1) def. Aaren Rice/Kevin Villela (Q32) 21-10, 21-13

Miles Evans/Marty Lorenz (Q16) def. Garrett Roberts/Troy Schlicker (Q48) 21-15, 21-10

Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q24) def. Jeff Samuels/David Vander Meer (Q9) 19-21, 21-19, 15-12

John-Michael Plummer/Christopher Vaughan (Q25) def. David Lee/Silila Tucker (Q8) 21-18, 21-16

Bruno Amorim/Skylar del Sol (Q5) def. Tomas Goldsmith/Max Martin (Q37) 23-25, 21-19, 15-11

Bradley Connors/Kyle Radde (Q12) def. Marshall Brock/Jake Rosener (Q21) 21-18, 21-14

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (16, Q20) def. Andy Benesh/Adam Roberts (Q13) 21-16, 21-17

Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (Q4) def. Josue Castillo/Shane Donohue (Q29) 21-16, 21-18

Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (14, Q3) def. Ty Coutts/Michael Groselle (Q35) 21-13, 21-14

Steven Irvin/Hagen Smith (Q19) def. Adam Gustafson/Garrett Wessberg (Q14) 21-15, 23-21

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (Q11) def. Earl Schultz/Jake Urrutia (Q22) 17-21, 21-16, 15-10

Duncan Budinger/Raffe Paulis (Q6) def. Philip Burrow/Ricardo Diaz (Q38) 23-21, 21-18

Spencer Sauter/Ben Vaught (Q7) def. Rob McLean/John Schwengel (Q26) 21-17, 21-18

Michael Boag/Logan Webber (Q10) def. Timothy Brewster/Adam Wienckowski (Q23) 21-16, 21-19

Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q15) def. Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers (Q18) 21-17, 21-14

Christopher Austin/Kristopher Johnson (Q34) def. Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (Q2) 21-17, 21-19

Round 3

Chase Frishman/Piotr Marciniak (13, Q1) def. Miles Evans/Marty Lorenz (Q16) 27-25, 21-17

Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q24) def. John-Michael Plummer/Christopher Vaughan (Q25) 21-19, 21-15

Bradley Connors/Kyle Radde (Q12) def. Bruno Amorim/Skylar del Sol (Q5) 21-17, 21-18

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (16, Q20) def. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin (Q4) 13-21, 20-22, 15-11

Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (14, Q3) def. Steven Irvin/Hagen Smith (Q19) 22-20, 21-15

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (Q11) def. Duncan Budinger/Raffe Paulis (Q6) 21-13, 21-19

Michael Boag/Logan Webber (Q10) def. Spencer Sauter/Ben Vaught (Q7) 21-18, 14-21, 15-12

Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q15) def. Christopher Austin/Kristopher Johnson (Q34) 21-14, 21-15

Round 4

Chase Frishman/Piotr Marciniak (13, Q1) def. Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q24) 21-12, 21-12

Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (16, Q20) def. Bradley Connors/Kyle Radde (Q12) 22-20, 21-15

Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (14, Q3) def. Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (Q11) 21-19, 17-21, 15-12

Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q15) def. Michael Boag/Logan Webber (Q10) 21-1, 21-1