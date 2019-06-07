AVP New York main draw set after “brutal qualifier”

The field is set for Friday’s AVP New York Open main draw after another arduous qualifier.
In the men’s draw, the four surviving teams are Chase Frishman and Piotr Marciniak, Peter Connole and Steven Roschitz, Mike Brunsting and Ty Loomis and Paul Lotman and Gabe Ospina.
For the women, Amanda Dowdy and Corinne Quiggle, Taylor Nyquist and Tory Paranagua, Kim Hildreth and Sarah Schermerhorn and Annika Rowland and Teegan Van Gunst made it through.
Hildreth and Schermerhorn also came out of Austin’s qualifier and made it to the final.
“That was a brutal qualifier,” Hildreth said. “It was fun. Good teams, good competition. We didn’t necessarily expect to be out of the qualifiers at all this year, just knowing our points coming into this season. We know there’s a lot of good teams, this tournament was pretty stacked, so we were expecting another qualifier, unfortunately.”
Hildreth and Schermerhorn’s reward: A Friday match against Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman.
“Obviously they’re a good team, they’ve had a lot of good success in the last few years, so we’re going to do our best to rest and recover tonight and watch some film, and hope for another first-round upset.”
Frishman and Marciniak who were a main draw team for both Huntington (17th) and Austin (7th) fought to get back in.
“We had a challenging draw today,” Marciniak said, “but played focused and solid ball. Based on on the scores you would think it was relatively easy but every set we played today was a battle.
“Our side-out game was on point but most importantly our block/defense game gave us a lot of opportunities that we converted to real points.”
Frishman’s and Marciniak’s first main draw opponent is Theo Brunner and Reid Priddy.
“We can’t wait to play the big boys tomorrow and hopefully throughout the whole weekend,” Marciniak said.
Brunsting and Loomis were also relegated to the qualifier after main-draw appearances in Huntington (finishing 13th) and Austin (9th). They won three matches Thursday to earn a main draw match against Jeremy Casebeer and Chaim Schalk.
In Huntington they dropped their opener against Casebeer and Schalk 17-21, 16-21.
“Qualifiers are always a mental and physical challenge,” Loomis said. “We took care of our bodies, health and minds carefully all day, played great and fortunately qualified.”
Brunsting is on a roll of late, winning the 65th annual Laguna Open with Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez.
“Mike played smooth ball all day,” Rodriguez said. “I can see his confidence and skills getting better every tournament and I’m stoked to battle with him this week this weekend in the gold series.”
The AVP NYC can be seen on Amazon Prime.
Women’s winner’s bracket Round 1
Alix Klineman/April Ross (1) vs. Annika Rowland/Teegan Van Gunst (16, Q15)
Brittany Howard/Katie Spieler (9) vs. Terese Cannon/Irene Pollock (8)
Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (5) vs. Brittany Hochevar/Carly Wopat (12)
Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (13, Q1) vs. Emily Day/Betsi Flint (4)
Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (3) vs. Kimberly Hildreth/Sarah Schermerhorn (14, Q6)
Caitlin Ledoux/Geena Urango (11) vs. Karissa Cook/Jace Pardon (6)
Brooke Sweat/Brandie Wilkerson (7) vs. Kelly Reeves/Allie Wheeler (10)
Taylor Nyquist/Tory Paranagua (15, Q13) vs. Sara Hughes/Summer Ross (2)
Men’s winnners bracket: Round 1
Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (1) vs. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (16, Q20)
Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb (9) vs. Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson (8)
Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (5) vs. Sean Rosenthal/Ricardo Santos (12)
Chase Frishman/Piotr Marciniak (13, Q1) vs. Theo Brunner/Reid Priddy (4)
Jeremy Casebeer/Chaim Schalk (3) vs. Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (14, Q3)
Avery Drost/Eric Zaun (11) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (6)
Tim Bomgren/Troy Field (7) vs. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (10)
Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q15) vs. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (2)