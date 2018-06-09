AVP New York: Top seeds emerge for Sunday’s men’s, women’s semifinals

NEW YORK — This year has seen a maelstrom of partner changes on the AVP Tour. Only six of 32 teams remained intact from AVP New York 2017.

So this year’s AVP New York, as the first domestic tournament with a full field, Big Apple fans have their first indication as to which teams are hot and which are not.

Accordingly, Sunday’s men’s semifinalists are top-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, No. 2 Theo Brunner and John Hyden, No. 3 Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, and No. 5 Billy Allen and Ryan Doherty.

Allen and Doherty will face Crabb and Gibb at 10:15 a.m. Eastern, followed by Dalhausser and Lucena against Brunner and Hyden at 11:15 a.m.

The women’s semifinalists are No. 1 Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, No. 2 Kelly Claes and Brittany Hochevar, No. 3 Alix Klineman and April Ross, and No. 5 Nicole Branagh and Brandie Wilkerson.

Hughes and Ross will take on Claes –Hughes’ longtime partner before this season — and Hochevar at 12:15 p.m., followed by Branagh and Wilkerson against Klineman and Ross at 1:15 p.m.

On the men’s side, No. 10 Chase Budinger and Sean Rosenthal and No. 11 Avery Drost and Chase Frishman outperformed their seeds substantially, finishing fifth and seventh respectively.

Budinger and Rosenthal suffered from the contender’s bracket, playing three matches Saturday. They defeated both No. 4 Trevor Crabb and John Mayer (21-15, 21-13) and No. 6 Casey Patterson and Stafford Slick (21-18, 19-15, 16-14) before succumbing to No. 2 Brunner and Hyden (21-18, 21-18).

Drost and Frishman defeated No. 16 Kyle Friend and Myles Muagututia (21-10, 21-16) before being eliminated by No. 7 Jeremy Casebeer and Reid Priddy (19-21, 22-20, 15-12).

The women’s draw went largely as seeded, except that No. 6 Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman upset No. 4 Emily Day and Betsi Flint in a three-set grudge match (21-19, 17-21, 15-9) of former partners Larsen and Flint.

Sunday’s semifinals can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, with the finals broadcast on NBCSports from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Eastern. Full results can be found at BVBinfo.com.

Men

Winners bracket

Round 3

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) def. Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) 21-16, 20-22, 16-14 (1:10)

Taylor Crabb /Jake Gibb (3) def. Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2) 21-18, 17-21, 15-11 (1:00)

Contender’s Bracket

Round 2

Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (10) def. Trevor Crabb/John Mayer (4) 21-15, 21-13 (0:44)

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (7) def. Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (12) 21-16, 22-20 (0:52)

Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (11) def. Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (16, Q6) 21-10, 21-16 (0:36)

Round 3

Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (10) def. Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick (6) 21-18, 19-21, 16-14 (1:16)

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (7) def. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (11) 19-21, 22-20, 15-12 (1:14)

Round 4

Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2) def. Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (10) 21-18, 21-18 (0:41)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) def. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (7) 21-13, 21-11 (0:33)

Semifinals

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (1) vs. Theo Brunner/John Hyden (2)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (3)