AVP Seattle: Lee-Paulis, Hartong-Knudsen lead qualifiers as Friday’s main draw set

The AVP Seattle main draw is complete as David Lee and Raffe Paulis, Paul Lotman and Gabe Ospina, Jacob Landel and Lev Priima, and Duncan Budinger and Kyle Friend won Thursday’s qualification men’s matches to join the main draw.

For the women, Emily Hartong and Delaney Knudsen, Lara Dykstra and Kim Smith, Mackenzie Ponnet and Sheila Shaw and Brittany Tiegs and Molly Turner came through Thursday’s qualifier.

Thursday’s qualifier was largely a by-the-numbers affair, as seven of the top eight men’s and six of the top eight women’s seeds made it into the last round.

Men’s Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (1) vs. David Lee/Raffe Paulis (16, Q8)

Chase Frishman/Piotr Marciniak (9) vs. Sean Rosenthal/Ricardo Santos (8)

Ed Ratledge/Roberto Rodriguez (5) vs. Mark Burik/Ian Satterfield (12)

Duncan Budinger/Kyle Friend (13, Q2) vs. Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson (4)

Jeremy Casebeer/Chaim Schalk (3) vs. Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (14, Q5)

Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis (11) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (6)

Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (7) vs. Bobby Jacobs/Reid Priddy (10)

Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (15, Q6) vs. Tim Bomgren/Troy Field (2)

Women’s Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (1) vs. Piper Monk-Heidrich/Abby Van Winkle (16)

Amanda Dowdy/Corinne Quiggle (9) vs. Caitlin Ledoux/Geena Urango (8)

Terese Cannon/Irene Pollock (5) vs. Lara Dykstra/Kimberly Smith (12, Q4)

Mackenzie Ponnet/Sheila Shaw (13, Q6) vs. Karissa Cook/Jace Pardon (4)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (3) vs. Brittany Tiegs/Molly Turner (14, Q7)

Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (11) vs. Brittany Howard/Katie Spieler (6)

Brittany Hochevar/Carly Wopat (7) vs. Kim DiCello/Kelly Reeves (10)

Emily Hartong/Delaney Knudsen (15, Q8) vs. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (2)

High school juniors Marcus and Miles Partain upset Peter Connole and Steven Roschitz 21-16, 21-17 to break into the last eight before losing to Duncan Budinger and Kyle Friend 16-21, 21-14, 15-11.

In the women’s draw, Cal product Jessica Gaffney and Florida State’s Payton Rund upset Bree Scarbrough and Alexa Strange 21-12, 21-13, earning the right to play for the main draw, but lost to Lara Dykstra and Kim Smith 21-14, 21-13.

McKenna Thibodeau and Madison Willis, better known as the Witt twins, spoiled Austin finalists Kim Hildreth and Sarah Schermerhorn’s qualification bid 17-21, 21-19, 17-15. Then their own qualification bid was thwarted by Ponnet and Shaw 21-13, 21-15.

Friday’s matches begin at 9:15 a.m. Pacific at Lake Sammamish in Issaquah, Washington, and will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Men’s qualifier

Round 1

Match 2: Erik Anderson/Clint Smith (Q32) def. Mikhail Butler/Michael Lubliner (Q33) 21-17, 18-21, 15-10

Match 7: Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q25) def. Maxwell Ransom/Christopher Shipps (Q40) 21-11, 21-10

Match 10: Jerel Deacon/Bobby Jones (Q28) def. Kevin Smallwood/Seann Smallwood (Q37) 21-18, 21-13

Match 15: Andrey Merkulov/Joey Tassia (Q36) def. Cameron Rodrigues/Alex Venardos (Q29) 21-19, 21-17

Match 18: Michael Ilyin/Thomas Ketchum (Q35) def. Joe Keller/John Sutton (Q30) 18-21, 21-15, 15-6

Match 23: Cody Caldwell/Justin Johnson (Q27) def. Travis Hannemann/Cameron Sitler (Q38) 21-16, 21-11

Match 26: Ben Shassol/Matt Shassol (Q26) def. Garrett Melillo/Anthony Nguyen (Q39) 21-11, 21-9

Match 31: Samusu Semo/Tanner Woods (Q34) def. Conrad Kaminski/Thadeus Niemira (Q31) 21-14, 21-16

Round 2

Match 33: Avery Drost/Miles Evans (Q1) def. Erik Anderson/Clint Smith (Q32) 21-12, 21-14

Match 34: Kacey Losik/Brian Miller (Q17) def. Rob McLean/Earl Schultz (Q16) 21-14, 21-10

Match 35: Ric Cervantes/Shane Cervantes (Q24) def. Jeff Samuels/David Vander Meer (Q9) 21-17, 21-17

Match 36: David Lee/Raffe Paulis (16, Q8) def. Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q25) 21-17, 21-18

Match 37: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (14, Q5) def. Jerel Deacon/Bobby Jones (Q28) 21-13, 21-14

Match 38: Steven Irvin/Hagen Smith (Q12) def. Aaren Rice/Kevin Villela (Q21) 21-15, 21-12

Match 39: Angel De la Cruz/Kristopher Fraser (Q20) def. Andy Benesh/Adam Roberts (Q13) 28-26, 19-21, 15-12

Match 40: Michael Boag/Logan Webber (Q4) def. Andrey Merkulov/Joey Tassia (Q36) 17-21, 21-11, 15-9

Match 41: Spencer Sauter/Ben Vaught (Q3) def. Michael Ilyin/Thomas Ketchum (Q35) 21-13, 21-12

Match 42: Marshall Brock/Jake Rosener (Q14) def. Brandon Joyner/Kyle Stevenson (Q19) 22-20, 15-21, 15-8

Match 43: Travis Mewhirter/Myles Muagututia (Q11) def. Robert deAurora/Garrett Roberts (Q22) 21-13, 21-13

Match 44: Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (15, Q6) def. Cody Caldwell/Justin Johnson (Q27) 21-18, 21-14

Match 45: Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (Q7) def. Ben Shassol/Matt Shassol (Q26) 21-11, 21-10

Match 46: Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q10) def. Roger Parent/Andy Wimmer (Q23) 21-19, 17-21, 17-15

Match 47: Christopher Austin/Kristopher Johnson (Q15) def. Dillon Cox/Max Martin (Q18) 21-12, 21-14

Match 48: Duncan Budinger/Kyle Friend (13, Q2) def. Samusu Semo/Tanner Woods (Q34) 21-15, 21-11

Round 3

Match 49: Avery Drost/Miles Evans (Q1) def. Kacey Losik/Brian Miller (Q17) 21-18, 21-16

Match 50: David Lee/Raffe Paulis (16, Q8) def. Ric Cervantes/Shane Cervantes (Q24) 21-19, 21-14

Match 51: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (14, Q5) def. Steven Irvin/Hagen Smith (Q12) 21-19, 21-12

Match 52: Michael Boag/Logan Webber (Q4) def. Angel De la Cruz/Kristopher Fraser (Q20) 21-16, 21-12

Match 53: Spencer Sauter/Ben Vaught (Q3) def. Marshall Brock/Jake Rosener (Q14) 21-15, 21-16

Match 54: Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (15, Q6) def. Travis Mewhirter/Myles Muagututia (Q11) 21-18, 18-21, 16-14

Match 55: Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q10) def. Peter Connole/Steven Roschitz (Q7) 21-16, 21-17

Match 56: Duncan Budinger/Kyle Friend (13, Q2) def. Christopher Austin/Kristopher Johnson (Q15) 21-16, 16-21, 15-13

Round 4

Match 57: David Lee/Raffe Paulis (16, Q8) def. Avery Drost/Miles Evans (Q1) 14-21, 21-16, 17-15

Match 58: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (14, Q5) def. Michael Boag/Logan Webber (Q4) 31-29, 21-17

Match 59: Jacob Landel/Lev Priima (15, Q6) def. Spencer Sauter/Ben Vaught (Q3) 22-20, 21-17

Match 60: Duncan Budinger/Kyle Friend (13, Q2) def. Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q10) 16-21, 21-14, 15-11