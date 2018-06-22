AVP Seattle: Freeze rule in full force, 12th seed sneaks into winners semis

On a cursory glance of the results from Friday’s AVP Seattle, you might think that it was a routine Friday on the AVP tour, with newbie qualifiers being dropped by top seeds. However, three of the top seeds needed help in the form of the freeze rule.

On the men’s side, the top four seeds, No. 1 Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, No. 2 Theo Brunner and John Hyden, No. 3 Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, and No. 4 Billy Allen and Ryan Doherty all made it through to Saturday’s winners-bracket semifinals.

For the women, No. 1 Kelly Claes and Brittany Hochevar, No. 2 Emily Day and Betsi Flint, and No. 3 Caitlin Ledoux and April Ross advanced, along with 12th-seeded Nicolette Martin and Allie Wheeler. Ledoux, who has played with six partners in seven tournaments this year, is subbing in for Alix Klineman, who is resting a sore shoulder.

Qualifiers Martin and Wheeler upset No. 5 Karissa Cook and Katie Spieler in the first round 21-13, 21-19. In the adjacent bracket, No. 13 Delaney Knudsen and Jessica Sykora pulled off an upset of their own over No. 4 Ali McColloch and Geena Urango 22-24, 21-16, 15-9, setting up a second-round match between two qualifiers, something that is nearly unheard of.

Martin and Wheeler made the most of their opportunity, finishing on a Martin dig and conversion to win 21-19, 18-21, 15-13 to advance to the winners semifinals, where they will face top-seeded Claes and Hochevar at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Saturday on the stadium court.

The AVP’s freeze rule claimed its share of victims today in three notable matches. Crabb and Gibb used the rule to their advantage, overcoming a 9-14 deficit in set three to defeat sixth-seeded Reid Priddy and Jeremy Casebeer 17-21, 21-16, 16-14. Priddy was also bitten by the freeze bug in AVP Huntington 2017, where he and Chaim Schalk failed to close out a third set lead in the final set of the qualifier to lose to Branden Clemens and Ben Vaught 13-21, 21-19, 15-13.

Second-seeded Theo Brunner and John Hyden also needed the freeze rule to get through after facing a 14-13 deficit in the third set against No. 7 Chase Budinger and Sean Rosenthal, ultimately winning 18-21, 21-15, 16-14.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Emily Day and Betsi Flint were on the ropes down 10-13 in the third to No. 7 Karolina Marciniak and Kendra VanZwieten before a dramatic 21-19, 19-21, 16-14 comeback win.

Saturday’s contenders matches start at 9 a.m. Pacific and play is scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. Matches will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Women

Winner’s bracket

Round 1

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (1) def. Alexis Filippone/Megan Muret (16) 21-13, 21-14 (0:29)

Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (9) def. Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (8) 21-18, 22-20 (0:49)

Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (12, Q1) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (5) 21-13, 21-19 (0:35)

Delaney Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (13, Q5) def. Ali McColloch/Geena Urango (4) 22-24, 21-16, 15-9 (0:56)

Caitlin Ledoux/April Ross (3) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Alexa Strange (14, Q6) 21-14, 21-14 (0:42)

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (6) def. Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (11) 21-10, 21-23, 15-6 (0:56)

Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (7) def. Lara Dykstra/Sheila Shaw (10) 21-13, 21-16 (0:49)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2) def. Cassie House/Molly Turner (15, Q7) 21-16, 22-20 (0:40)

Round 2

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (1) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (9) 21-15, 21-16 (0:48)

Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (12, Q1) def. Delaney Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (13, Q5) 21-19, 18-21, 15-13 (0:55)

Caitlin Ledoux/April Ross (3) def. Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (6) 21-18, 21-13 (0:41)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2) def. Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (7) 21-19, 19-21, 16-14 (0:57)

Round 3

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar (1) vs. Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (12, Q1)

Caitlin Ledoux/April Ross (3) vs. Emily Day/Betsi Flint (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Lara Dykstra/Sheila Shaw (10) def. Cassie House/Molly Turner (15, Q7) 21-17, 21-14 (0:33)

Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (11) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Alexa Strange (14, Q6) 21-19, 21-17 (0:37)

Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (5) def. Ali McColloch/Geena Urango (4) 21-18, 21-9 (0:36)

Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (8) def. Alexis Filippone/Megan Muret (16) 21-18, 21-18 (0:34)

Round 2

Lara Dykstra/Sheila Shaw (10) vs. Delaney Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (13, Q5)

Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (11) vs. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (9)

Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (5) vs. Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (7)

Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (8) vs. Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves (6)