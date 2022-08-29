Piotr Marciniak and Tim Bombgren won the men’s title and Deahna Kraft and Allie Wheeler the women’s Sunday at the AVP Tour Series Virginia Beach Open.

Marciniak and Bombgren, seeded fifth and new partners this season, beat second-seeded Avery Drost and Chase Frishman in the final 21-16, 21-16.

Kraft and Wheeler, the No. 3 seed and also a first-year team, never lost a set in the tournament and beat top-seeded Larissa and Lili Maestrini in the final 21-19, 24-22. The Maestrinis have won three AVP titles this season and beat Kraft and Wheeler twice in semifinals along the way. This was the first AVP win for Kraft-Wheeler.

Both winning pairs took home $8,000 each.

Click here for the complete men’s results, and here for the women’s, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

The tour now moves to Lake Michigan for Friday’s AVP Gold Series Chicago Open.