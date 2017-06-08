International stars shine at AVP New York qualifier

Thursday was a good day for international stars at AVP New York. Brazilians Ricardo Santos and Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima, Canadians Chaim Schalk and Sarah Pavan and China’s Xi Zhang all advanced to the main draw.

The difficulty level of AVP qualifiers is such that neither Piantadosi-Lima, Schalk, nor Pavan advanced out of the AVP Huntington qualifier, and Schalk and Pavan competed in the main draw in FIVB Rio during the AVP Austin event.

With 49 men’s teams and 37 women’s teams competing for four spots per gender, it was a well-attended qualifier considering the expenses of competing on the right coast.

The four men’s qualifiers are No. 1 Maddison McKibbin and Reid Priddy, No. 2 Michael Brunsting and Chase Frishman, No. 29 Shane Donohue and Eric Lucas, No. 35 Santos and Schalk.

The four women’s qualifiers are No. 1 Lane Carico and Pavan, No. 5 Kimberly Smith and Zhang, No. 6 Nicolette Martin and Allie Wheeler, and No. 7 Kerri Schuh and Piantadosi-Lima.

On the men’s side, McKibbin and Priddy qualified for their second consecutive main draw. Their campaign started with a 21-14, 21-15 win over No. 32 John-Michael Plummer and Bradley Riding-Connors, followed by a 21-12, 22-20 win over No. 17 Christopher Long and Kyle Stevenson, and a tough battle with No. 9 Jeff Samuels and Spencer Sauter 18-21, 21-8, 15-9.

“We had our ups and downs today,” McKibbin said. “We played some teams that we didn’t necessarily match up with perfectly, but overall we didn’t have many high peaks or low valleys. We played pretty steady the whole time.

“We had the addition of my brother Riley in the coaching box,” McKibbin said.

Riley McKibbin was injured in a freak accident digging a spinning ball of the block at AVP Huntington against the Bomgren brothers that gave him a boxer’s fracture on the pinky finger on his left hand. Riley should return to competition in three weeks.

“He had an insight in our last match that turned it around for us,” McKibbin said. “We had a tough match against Jeff Samuels and Spencer Sauter. We got down early and Jeff had a gnarly skyball. I think he scored three points with it. We made our adjustments throughout the match, and it ended up going our way.”

McKibbin and Priddy will meet Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Friday.

No. 29 Shane Donohue and Eric Lucas pulled off one of the big upsets of the day in a 21-18, 21-18 win over No. 4 Michael Boag and Mark Burik. Donohue, who has partnered with Burik previously in doubles and triples competition, followed up the upset with a 21-19, 21-15 win against No. 13 Matt Baleiko and Michael Harrison, and clinched their main draw berth with a 21-18, 14-21, 15-11 win over the very physical No. 12 Paul Lotman and Alejandro Parra.

Donohue and Lucas will meet Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb in the first round of the main draw at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The international team of Brazil’s three-time Olympic medalist Santos and Canadian Chaim Schalk, seeded 35th, qualified to the surprise of, well, no one. Santos has been competing impressively on the EVP tour, and Schalk on the FIVB tour.

Still, it wasn’t always a cakewalk for the foreigners, being challenged 21-14, 19-21, 15-9 against No. 3 Piotr Marciniak and Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran, followed by two straight set wins against No. 14 Tim May and Travis Woloson (21-14, 21-17) and No. 6 Branden Clemens and Ben Vaught (21-17, 21-11).

If you thought Friday AVP matches were boring, Santos and Schalk will play Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena in the first round of the main draw at 11:20 a.m. Friday, so be sure and grab a seat and some popcorn for that one.

Finally, No. 2 Brunsting and Frishman won three straight set victories to advance to the main draw, with wins over No. 31 Tyler Lesneski and Billy Marcozzi (21-11, 21-12), No. 18 Evan Cory and John Hamilton (24-22, 21-19), and No. 23 Brian Miller and Brett Ryan (21-17, 21-14).

The former UCSD teammates will face Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson at 12:30 p.m.

The top-seeded women’s qualifiers Carico and Pavan had an unenviable draw, with their first-match win against Spain’s Elsa Baquerizo and Brazil’s Maria Clara Salgado 21-17, 21-15. Their second round match was a tough three set win (19-21, 21-18, 15-12) against No. 17 Christina Alessi and Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet, who came within a match of qualifying at Huntington. Their final match was a bit more routine as they defeated Pepperdine alumni No. 24 Skylar Caputo and Lara Dykstra 21-12, 21-18.

Carico and Pavan will face Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross at 11:30 a.m. Friday. That match will likely shape up as one of Friday’s highlights.

Smith and Zhang started off with a quick 21-10, 21-10 win against No. 28 Amy Neal and Lindsay Rosenthal, a straight set 21-14, 21-9 win over No. 12 Nicole Bateham and Jessica Sykora, before they were challenged by No. 4 Karissa Cook and Katie Spieler 14-21, 21-12, 15-13.

Smith and Zhang’s first main draw match will be at 10:20 a.m. against Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman.

Beach Collegiate pairs finalists Nicolette Martin and Allie Wheeler came through with a 21-11, 21-6 win over No. 38 Rachel Bello and Ginger Schuster, a 21-17, 21-17 win over No. 11 Majo Orellana and Amber Walker before being tested 21-16, 17-21, 16-14 by No. 3 Aurora Davis and Bree Scarbrough.

As a reward, Martin and Wheeler will go up against Lauren Fendrick and April Ross at 1:30 p.m.

Piantadosi-Lima and Schuh were tested much of the day, with a 21-11, 20-22, 16-14 win against No. 26 Brittany Howard and Corinne Quiggle, a 29-27, 21-13 win over No. 10 Litara Keil and Bre Moreland, and a 23-25, 21-18, 15-10 barnburner against No. 2 Alix Klineman and Jace Pardon.

“It was so great playing with Pri,” Shuh said. “We didn’t get a chance to practice, it was a last minute thing. We got a few touches in yesterday, we figured it out, we both play both sides, and we just winged it a little bit.

“Pri is such a veteran, she taught me a few things, she kept me calm, which I really appreciated. I play well in a happy environment. I had a lot of fun playing with her today.”

Piantadosi-Lima and Schuh’s main-draw debut will be against Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar at 12:25 p.m.

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 2: John-Michael Plummer/Bradley Riding-Connors (Q32) def. Matthew Ferreira/Kyle O’Neill (Q33) 21-19, 21-15 (0:46)

Match 3: Christopher Long/Kyle Stevenson (Q17) def. Cameron Rodrigues/Courtland Scharenborg (Q48) 21-12, 21-16 (0:34)

Match 4: Garrett Bucklin/Frank Field (Q49) def. Dillon Cox/Alexander Martinez (Q16) 21-19, 21-18 (0:42)

Match 6: Nate Davis/Carl Naslund (Q24) def. Daniel Fanning/Roger Parent (Q41) 21-17, 19-21, 15-11 (1:00)

Match 7: Jonathan Justice/Sage Newgard (Q25) def. Scott Brady/Sammy Gibson (Q40) 21-12, 21-9 (0:32)

Match 10: Josue Castillo/Kristopher Fraser (Q28) def. Kailum Rinaldi/Shawn Yoder (Q37) 21-10, 21-10 (0:30)

Match 11: Sterling Perkins/Justin Phipps (Q21) def. Aresio Souza/Roger Subervi (Q44) 21-12, 21-18 (0:38)

Match 14: Marcin Jagoda/Tomas Salava (Q20) def. Danny Lee/Pedro Schnedier (Q45) 21-12, 21-10 (0:41)

Match 15: Shane Donohue/Eric Lucas (15, Q29) def. Jonathan Paulk/Gregory Vogel (Q36) 21-16, 19-21, 15-13 (0:56)

Match 18: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q35) def. Kameron Beans/Shawn Ledig (Q30) 21-15, 21-13 (0:34)

Match 19: Clay Messenger/Adam Wienckowski (Q46) def. Bruno Amorim/Brendan Duff (Q19) 23-21, 20-22, 15-13 (1:03)

Match 22: Ben Shassol/Matt Shassol (Q43) def. Dylan Holland/Tristan Patterson (Q22) 21-14, 21-23, 15-13 (1:07)

Match 23: Mika Hunkin/Thomas Ta (Q27) def. Jeffrey Dust/Brian Marsh (Q38) 21-13, 21-9 (0:34)

Match 26: Pat Cronshaw/Chris Fleming (Q26) def. Jesse Butler/Corey Stansell (Q39) 19-21, 21-13, 15-2 (0:51)

Match 27: Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (Q23) def. Etan Bennett/Jake Urrutia (Q42) 22-20, 21-16 (0:37)

Match 30: Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q18) def. Stanley Martinez/Kirill Syroegin (Q47) 21-12, 21-16 (0:31)

Match 31: Tyler Lesneski/Billy Marcozzi (Q31) def. Alex Amylon/Tyler Machie-Marsh (Q34) 21-16, 21-15 (0:34)

Round 2

Match 33: Maddison McKibbin/Reid Priddy (13, Q1) def. John-Michael Plummer/Bradley Riding-Connors (Q32) 21-14, 21-15 (0:37)

Match 34: Christopher Long/Kyle Stevenson (Q17) def. Garrett Bucklin/Frank Field (Q49) 21-11, 21-11 (0:34)

Match 35: Jeff Samuels/Spencer Sauter (Q9) def. Nate Davis/Carl Naslund (Q24) 21-14, 21-18 (0:47)

Match 36: Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers (Q8) def. Jonathan Justice/Sage Newgard (Q25) 18-21, 21-14, 15-6 (0:51)

Match 37: Josue Castillo/Kristopher Fraser (Q28) def. Francisco Quesada-Paneque/Troy Schlicker (Q5) 21-17, 17-21, 15-10 (0:49)

Match 38: Paul Lotman/Alejandro Parra (Q12) def. Sterling Perkins/Justin Phipps (Q21) 19-21, 21-15, 15-9 (0:50)

Match 39: Matt Baleiko/Michael Harrison (Q13) def. Marcin Jagoda/Tomas Salava (Q20) 21-12, 17-21, 15-11 (0:55)

Match 40: Shane Donohue/Eric Lucas (15, Q29) def. Michael Boag/Mark Burik (Q4) 21-18, 21-18 (0:41)

Match 41: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q35) def. Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (Q3) 21-14, 19-21, 15-9 (0:56)

Match 42: Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q14) def. Clay Messenger/Adam Wienckowski (Q46) 21-11, 21-14 (0:36)

Match 43: Raffe Paulis/Jake Rosener (Q11) def. Ben Shassol/Matt Shassol (Q43) 21-13, 21-19 (0:38)

Match 44: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q6) def. Mika Hunkin/Thomas Ta (Q27) 21-4, 21-16 (0:26)

Match 45: Dan Buehring/Matthew McCarthy (Q7) def. Pat Cronshaw/Chris Fleming (Q26) 21-10, 23-21 (0:41)

Match 46: Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (Q23) def. Marc Fornaciari/Mike Thompson (Q10) 21-12, 20-22, 15-9 (0:58)

Match 47: Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q18) def. Mark Van Zwieten/Steve Van Zwieten (Q15) 16-21, 21-14, 15-7 (0:42)

Match 48: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (14, Q2) def. Tyler Lesneski/Billy Marcozzi (Q31) 21-11, 21-12 (0:29)

Round 3

Match 49: Maddison McKibbin/Reid Priddy (13, Q1) def. Christopher Long/Kyle Stevenson (Q17) 21-12, 22-20 (0:38)

Match 50: Jeff Samuels/Spencer Sauter (Q9) def. Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers (Q8) 21-14, 22-20 (0:42)

Match 51: Paul Lotman/Alejandro Parra (Q12) def. Josue Castillo/Kristopher Fraser (Q28) 21-19, 21-12 (0:38)

Match 52: Shane Donohue/Eric Lucas (15, Q29) def. Matt Baleiko/Michael Harrison (Q13) 21-19, 21-15 (0:44)

Match 53: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q35) def. Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q14) 21-14, 21-17 (0:38)

Match 54: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q6) def. Raffe Paulis/Jake Rosener (Q11) 18-21, 21-12, 15-10 (0:49)

Match 55: Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (Q23) def. Dan Buehring/Matthew McCarthy (Q7) 21-18, 21-16 (0:47)

Match 56: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (14, Q2) def. Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q18) 24-22, 21-19 (0:39)

Round 4

Match 57: Maddison McKibbin/Reid Priddy (13, Q1) def. Jeff Samuels/Spencer Sauter (Q9) 18-21, 21-8, 15-9 (0:48)

Match 58: Shane Donohue/Eric Lucas (15, Q29) def. Paul Lotman/Alejandro Parra (Q12) 21-18, 14-21, 15-11 (1:00)

Match 59: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q35) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q6) 21-17, 21-11 (0:38)

Match 60: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (14, Q2) def. Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (Q23) 21-17, 21-14 (0:35)

Women’s Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Elsa Baquerizo/Maria Clara Salgado (Q32) def. Caitlin Haworth/Carly Scarbrough (Q33) 21-14, 21-5 (0:34)

Match 10: Amy Neal/Lindsay Rosenthal (Q28) def. Abbey Roam/Nikki Senopoulos (Q37) 21-15, 21-12 (0:30)

Match 15: Macy Jerger/Tory Paranagua (Q29) def. Lauren DeTurk/Abigail Rummel (Q36) 21-19, 23-21 (0:52)

Match 18: Megan Davenport/Kristen Nuss (Q30) def. Kaley Melville/Angela Smith (Q35) 21-17, 21-14 (0:35)

Match 23: Rachel Bello/Ginger Schuster (Q38) def. Jennifer Albrecht/Janis Dixon (Q27) 21-16, 24-22 (1:13)

Match 31: Terese Cannon/Josephine Kremer (Q31) def. Liz Pedro/Karen Simpson Baird (Q34) 21-10, 21-13 (0:31)

Round 2

Match 33: Lane Carico/Sarah Pavan (12, Q1) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Maria Clara Salgado (Q32) 21-17, 21-15 (0:48)

Match 34: Christina Alessi/Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet (Q17) def. Branagan Fuller/Brandie Wilkerson (Q16) 19-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:56)

Match 35: Skylar Caputo/Lara Dykstra (Q24) def. Agnieszka Pregowska/Aleksandra Wachowicz (Q9) 17-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:56)

Match 36: Taylor Nutterfield/Simone Priebe (Q8) def. Laryssa Mereszczak/Aurora Skarra-Gallagher (Q25) 21-18, 21-11 (0:38)

Match 37: Kimberly Smith/Xi Zhang (14, Q5) def. Amy Neal/Lindsay Rosenthal (Q28) 21-10, 21-10 (0:26)

Match 38: Nicole Bateham/Jessica Sykora (Q12) def. Heather Boyan/Meaghan Wheeler (Q21) 21-16, 15-21, 15-11 (0:50)

Match 39: Avery Bush/Christina Vucich (Q13) def. Jessica Joanis/Julia Vint (Q20) 21-7, 21-10 (0:30)

Match 40: Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (Q4) def. Macy Jerger/Tory Paranagua (Q29) 21-17, 21-12 (0:36)

Match 41: Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (Q3) def. Megan Davenport/Kristen Nuss (Q30) 18-21, 21-16, 15-12 (0:53)

Match 42: Delaney Knudsen/Lindsey Knudsen (Q19) def. Dana Fiume/Kristine Monforte (Q14) 13-21, 21-15, 15-10 (1:03)

Match 43: Majo Orellana/Amber Walker (Q11) def. Camie Manwill/Valinda Roche (Q22) 21-17, 21-17 (0:40)

Match 44: Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (15, Q6) def. Rachel Bello/Ginger Schuster (Q38) 21-11, 21-6 (0:31)

Match 45: Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Kerri Schuh (16, Q7) def. Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (Q26) 21-11, 20-22, 16-14 (1:11)

Match 46: Litara Keil/Bre Moreland (Q10) def. Brook Bauer/Madison Fitzpatrick (Q23) 21-18, 9-21, 15-12 (0:43)

Match 47: Hilary Dattilo/Kaitlyn Leary (Q18) def. Chibuzo Aguocha/Erin O’Connor (Q15) 21-19, 24-22 (0:40)

Match 48: Alix Klineman/Jace Pardon (Q2) def. Terese Cannon/Josephine Kremer (Q31) 21-18, 23-25, 15-11 (1:09)

Round 3

Match 49: Lane Carico/Sarah Pavan (12, Q1) def. Christina Alessi/Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet (Q17) 21-17, 19-21, 15-6 (1:00)

Match 50: Skylar Caputo/Lara Dykstra (Q24) def. Taylor Nutterfield/Simone Priebe (Q8) 15-21, 21-17, 15-13 (0:59)

Match 51: Kimberly Smith/Xi Zhang (14, Q5) def. Nicole Bateham/Jessica Sykora (Q12) 21-14, 21-9 (0:32)

Match 52: Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (Q4) def. Avery Bush/Christina Vucich (Q13) 21-14, 21-18 (0:37)

Match 53: Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (Q3) def. Delaney Knudsen/Lindsey Knudsen (Q19) 19-21, 21-19, 17-15 (1:02)

Match 54: Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (15, Q6) def. Majo Orellana/Amber Walker (Q11) 21-18, 21-12 (0:32)

Match 55: Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Kerri Schuh (16, Q7) def. Litara Keil/Bre Moreland (Q10) 29-27, 21-13 (0:48)

Match 56: Alix Klineman/Jace Pardon (Q2) def. Hilary Dattilo/Kaitlyn Leary (Q18) 21-12, 21-8 (0:27)

Round 4

Match 57: Lane Carico/Sarah Pavan (12, Q1) def. Skylar Caputo/Lara Dykstra (Q24) 21-12, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 58: Kimberly Smith/Xi Zhang (14, Q5) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (Q4) 14-21, 21-12, 15-13 (0:54)

Match 59: Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (15, Q6) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (Q3) 21-16, 17-21, 16-14 (1:07)

Match 60: Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Kerri Schuh (16, Q7) def. Alix Klineman/Jace Pardon (Q2) 23-25, 21-18, 15-10 (1:02)

Friday’s matches:

Men’s Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Phil Dalhausser / Nick Lucena (1) vs. Ricardo Santos / Chaim Schalk (16, Q35)

Match 2: Brian Bomgren / Tim Bomgren (9) vs. Ty Loomis / Marty Lorenz (8)

Match 3: Ryan Doherty / John Hyden (5) vs. Kevin McColloch / Derek Olson (12)

Match 4: Maddison McKibbin / Reid Priddy (13, Q1) vs. Trevor Crabb / Sean Rosenthal (4)

Match 5: Theo Brunner / Casey Patterson (3) vs. Michael Brunsting / Chase Frishman (14, Q2)

Match 6: Ed Ratledge / Eric Zaun (11) vs. Billy Allen / Stafford Slick (6)

Match 7: Jeremy Casebeer / John Mayer (7) vs. Avery Drost / Ty Tramblie (10)

Match 8: Shane Donohue / Eric Lucas (15, Q29) vs. Taylor Crabb / Jake Gibb (2)

Women’s Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Emily Day / Brittany Hochevar (1) vs. Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima / Kerri Schuh (16, Q7)

Match 2: Amanda Dowdy / Irene Hester Pollock (9) vs. Caitlin Ledoux / Heather McGuire (8)

Match 3: Summer Ross / Brooke Sweat (5) vs. Lane Carico / Sarah Pavan (12, Q1)

Match 4: Kelly Claes / Sara Hughes (13) vs. Betsi Flint / Kelley Larsen (4)

Match 5: Kim DiCello / Emily Stockman (3) vs. Kimberly Smith / Xi Zhang (14, Q5)

Match 6: Sheila Shaw / Brittany Tiegs (11) vs. Angela Bensend / Geena Urango (6)

Match 7: Jennifer Fopma / Kelly Reeves (7) vs. Karolina Marciniak / Kendra VanZwieten (10)

Match 8: Nicolette Martin / Allie Wheeler (15, Q6) vs. Lauren Fendrick / April Ross (2)