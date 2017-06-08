International stars shine at AVP New York qualifier

Thursday was a good day for international stars at AVP New York. Brazilians Ricardo Santos and Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima, Canadians Chaim Schalk and Sarah Pavan and China’s Xi Zhang all advanced to the main draw.
The difficulty level of AVP qualifiers is such that neither Piantadosi-Lima, Schalk, nor Pavan advanced out of the AVP Huntington qualifier, and Schalk and Pavan competed in the main draw in FIVB Rio during the AVP Austin event.
With 49 men’s teams and 37 women’s teams competing for four spots per gender, it was a well-attended qualifier considering the expenses of competing on the right coast.
The four men’s qualifiers are No. 1 Maddison McKibbin and Reid Priddy, No. 2 Michael Brunsting and Chase Frishman, No. 29 Shane Donohue and Eric Lucas, No. 35 Santos and Schalk.
The four women’s qualifiers are No. 1 Lane Carico and Pavan, No. 5 Kimberly Smith and Zhang, No. 6 Nicolette Martin and Allie Wheeler, and No. 7 Kerri Schuh and Piantadosi-Lima.
On the men’s side, McKibbin and Priddy qualified for their second consecutive main draw. Their campaign started with a 21-14, 21-15 win over No. 32 John-Michael Plummer and Bradley Riding-Connors, followed by a 21-12, 22-20 win over No. 17 Christopher Long and Kyle Stevenson, and a tough battle with No. 9 Jeff Samuels and Spencer Sauter 18-21, 21-8, 15-9.
“We had our ups and downs today,” McKibbin said. “We played some teams that we didn’t necessarily match up with perfectly, but overall we didn’t have many high peaks or low valleys. We played pretty steady the whole time.
“We had the addition of my brother Riley in the coaching box,” McKibbin said.
Riley McKibbin was injured in a freak accident digging a spinning ball of the block at AVP Huntington against the Bomgren brothers that gave him a boxer’s fracture on the pinky finger on his left hand. Riley should return to competition in three weeks.
“He had an insight in our last match that turned it around for us,” McKibbin said. “We had a tough match against Jeff Samuels and Spencer Sauter. We got down early and Jeff had a gnarly skyball. I think he scored three points with it. We made our adjustments throughout the match, and it ended up going our way.”
McKibbin and Priddy will meet Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Friday.
No. 29 Shane Donohue and Eric Lucas pulled off one of the big upsets of the day in a 21-18, 21-18 win over No. 4 Michael Boag and Mark Burik. Donohue, who has partnered with Burik previously in doubles and triples competition, followed up the upset with a 21-19, 21-15 win against No. 13 Matt Baleiko and Michael Harrison, and clinched their main draw berth with a 21-18, 14-21, 15-11 win over the very physical No. 12 Paul Lotman and Alejandro Parra.
Donohue and Lucas will meet Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb in the first round of the main draw at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The international team of Brazil’s three-time Olympic medalist Santos and Canadian Chaim Schalk, seeded 35th, qualified to the surprise of, well, no one. Santos has been competing impressively on the EVP tour, and Schalk on the FIVB tour.
Still, it wasn’t always a cakewalk for the foreigners, being challenged 21-14, 19-21, 15-9 against No. 3 Piotr Marciniak and Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran, followed by two straight set wins against No. 14 Tim May and Travis Woloson (21-14, 21-17) and No. 6 Branden Clemens and Ben Vaught (21-17, 21-11).
If you thought Friday AVP matches were boring, Santos and Schalk will play Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena in the first round of the main draw at 11:20 a.m. Friday, so be sure and grab a seat and some popcorn for that one.
Finally, No. 2 Brunsting and Frishman won three straight set victories to advance to the main draw, with wins over No. 31 Tyler Lesneski and Billy Marcozzi (21-11, 21-12), No. 18 Evan Cory and John Hamilton (24-22, 21-19), and No. 23 Brian Miller and Brett Ryan (21-17, 21-14).
The former UCSD teammates will face Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson at 12:30 p.m.
The top-seeded women’s qualifiers Carico and Pavan had an unenviable draw, with their first-match win against Spain’s Elsa Baquerizo and Brazil’s Maria Clara Salgado 21-17, 21-15. Their second round match was a tough three set win (19-21, 21-18, 15-12) against No. 17 Christina Alessiand Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet, who came within a match of qualifying at Huntington. Their final match was a bit more routine as they defeated Pepperdine alumni No. 24 Skylar Caputo and Lara Dykstra 21-12, 21-18.
Carico and Pavan will face Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross at 11:30 a.m. Friday. That match will likely shape up as one of Friday’s highlights.
Smith and Zhang started off with a quick 21-10, 21-10 win against No. 28 Amy Neal and Lindsay Rosenthal, a straight set 21-14, 21-9 win over No. 12 Nicole Bateham and Jessica Sykora, before they were challenged by No. 4 Karissa Cook and Katie Spieler 14-21, 21-12, 15-13.
Smith and Zhang’s first main draw match will be at 10:20 a.m. against Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman.
Beach Collegiate pairs finalists Nicolette Martin and Allie Wheeler came through with a 21-11, 21-6 win over No. 38 Rachel Bello and Ginger Schuster, a 21-17, 21-17 win over No. 11 Majo Orellana and Amber Walker before being tested 21-16, 17-21, 16-14 by No. 3 Aurora Davis and Bree Scarbrough.
As a reward, Martin and Wheeler will go up against Lauren Fendrick and April Ross at 1:30 p.m.
Piantadosi-Lima and Schuh were tested much of the day, with a 21-11, 20-22, 16-14 win against No. 26 Brittany Howard and Corinne Quiggle, a 29-27, 21-13 win over No. 10 Litara Keil and Bre Moreland, and a 23-25, 21-18, 15-10 barnburner against No. 2 Alix Klineman and Jace Pardon.
“It was so great playing with Pri,” Shuh said. “We didn’t get a chance to practice, it was a last minute thing. We got a few touches in yesterday, we figured it out, we both play both sides, and we just winged it a little bit.
“Pri is such a veteran, she taught me a few things, she kept me calm, which I really appreciated. I play well in a happy environment. I had a lot of fun playing with her today.”
Piantadosi-Lima and Schuh’s main-draw debut will be against Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar at 12:25 p.m.
Qualifier Bracket
Round 1
Match 2: John-Michael Plummer/Bradley Riding-Connors (Q32) def. Matthew Ferreira/Kyle O’Neill (Q33) 21-19, 21-15 (0:46)
Match 3: Christopher Long/Kyle Stevenson (Q17) def. Cameron Rodrigues/Courtland Scharenborg (Q48) 21-12, 21-16 (0:34)
Match 4: Garrett Bucklin/Frank Field (Q49) def. Dillon Cox/Alexander Martinez (Q16) 21-19, 21-18 (0:42)
Match 6: Nate Davis/Carl Naslund (Q24) def. Daniel Fanning/Roger Parent (Q41) 21-17, 19-21, 15-11 (1:00)
Match 7: Jonathan Justice/Sage Newgard (Q25) def. Scott Brady/Sammy Gibson (Q40) 21-12, 21-9 (0:32)
Men’s Winner’s Bracket
Round 1
Match 1: Phil Dalhausser / Nick Lucena (1) vs. Ricardo Santos / Chaim Schalk (16, Q35)
Match 2: Brian Bomgren / Tim Bomgren (9) vs. Ty Loomis / Marty Lorenz (8)
Match 3: Ryan Doherty / John Hyden (5) vs. Kevin McColloch / Derek Olson (12)
Match 4: Maddison McKibbin / Reid Priddy (13, Q1) vs. Trevor Crabb / Sean Rosenthal (4)
Match 5: Theo Brunner / Casey Patterson (3) vs. Michael Brunsting / Chase Frishman (14, Q2)
Match 6: Ed Ratledge / Eric Zaun (11) vs. Billy Allen / Stafford Slick (6)
Match 7: Jeremy Casebeer / John Mayer (7) vs. Avery Drost / Ty Tramblie (10)
Match 8: Shane Donohue / Eric Lucas (15, Q29) vs. Taylor Crabb / Jake Gibb (2)
Women’s Winner’s Bracket
Round 1
Match 1: Emily Day / Brittany Hochevar (1) vs. Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima / Kerri Schuh (16, Q7)
Match 2: Amanda Dowdy / Irene Hester Pollock (9) vs. Caitlin Ledoux / Heather McGuire (8)
Match 3: Summer Ross / Brooke Sweat (5) vs. Lane Carico / Sarah Pavan (12, Q1)
Match 4: Kelly Claes / Sara Hughes (13) vs. Betsi Flint / Kelley Larsen (4)
Match 5: Kim DiCello / Emily Stockman (3) vs. Kimberly Smith / Xi Zhang (14, Q5)
Match 6: Sheila Shaw / Brittany Tiegs (11) vs. Angela Bensend / Geena Urango (6)
Match 7: Jennifer Fopma / Kelly Reeves (7) vs. Karolina Marciniak / Kendra VanZwieten (10)
Match 8: Nicolette Martin / Allie Wheeler (15, Q6) vs. Lauren Fendrick / April Ross (2)