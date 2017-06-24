AVP Seattle: Semis set as Flint-Larsen stay hot, Gibb-Crabb hold top seed

Sunday’s semifinals are set in AVP Seattle. The odd seeds prevailed on the men’s side, as the No. 1, 3, 5, and 7 seeds are in. Even seeds will play on the women’s side, as the No. 2, 4, 6, and 16 seeds are in.

The women’s semifinals are first up, with fourth-seeded Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen playing No. 6 Jen Fopma and Kelly Reeves, and No. 2 Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat taking on No. 16 Sarah Pavan and Skylar Caputo. Both women’s semifinals are at 9 a.m. Pacific on the shores of Lake Sammamish in suburban Issaquah.

Fopma and Reeves have a 1-0 head-to-head advantage over Flint and Larsen after defeating them 21-14, 21-11 earlier this season in AVP Austin. But Flint and Larsen are coming off a victory June 18 at the FIVB Nanjing 1-Star tournament in China.

Ross and Sweat have never played Canadians Caputo and Pavan.

The men’s semifinals will follow when s No. 1 Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb will play No. 5 Billy Allen and Stafford Slick at 10 a.m. No. 3 Sean Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb face No. 7 Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer at 11 a.m.

Taylor Crabb and Gibb have won both previous head-to-head match-ups this year, with a 21-16, 25-23 win at AVP New York and a 21-11, 21-19 win in Huntington Beach.

Trevor Crabb and Rosenthal defeated Casebeer and Mayer in their only previous meeting this year, 20-22, 21-19, 15-10 in Austin.

In the women’s draw, Flint and Larsen and Ross and Sweat took the path through the winners bracket. They beat No. 1 Lane Carico and Lauren Fendrick to reach the semifinals 21-14, 24-22.

Ross and Sweat had a nearly identical score over Fopma and Reeves, 24-22, 21-14 that guaranteed them a semifinal berth.

Fopma and Reeves defeated No. 9 Karolina Marciniak and Kendra VanZwieten 21-17, 18-21, 15-8 in the contender’s bracket to advance to the semifinals.

Caputo and Pavan’s route was considerably more complicated, with wins over No. 3 Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman (19-21, 22-20, 15-7), No. 5 Angela Bensend and Geena Urango (21-13, 21-13) and No. 1 Lane Carico and Lauren Fendrick (21-16, 15-12, 15-13).

In the men’s draw, No. 1 Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb and No. 3 Sean Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb took the easy route to the semifinals with a single win in the winners bracket quarterfinals. Gibb and Crabb had it the easiest, receiving a forfeit from No. 4 Ryan Doherty and John Hyden, who had to leave in order to make their 11-hour flight to the FIVB qualifier in Porec, Croatia.

Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb reached the semifinals by defeating No. 2 Casey Patterson and Theo Brunner 21-15, 21-17.

Allen and Slick and Casebeer and Mayer advanced to the semifinals the hard way through the contender’s bracket. Allen and Slick defeated No. 15 Piotr Marciniak and Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (21-10, 21-14), No. 9 Reid Priddy and Ed Ratledge (21-16, 21-13), and Patterson and Brunner (21-16, 21-15)

Casebeer and Mayer’s road to the semifinals included defeats of No. 13 Michael Brunsting and Chase Frishman (21-18, 21-15) and No. 16 Ricardo Santos and Chaim Schalk (21-19, 21-18) before receiving the benefit of a forfeit from Doherty and Hyden.

Saturday’s women’s results

Winners bracket

Round 3

Match 13: Betsi Flint/Kelley Larsen (4) def. Lane Carico/Lauren Fendrick (1) 21-14, 24-22 (0:55)

Match 14: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat (2) def. Jennifer Fopma/Kelly Reeves (6) 24-22, 21-14 (0:44)

Contenders bracket

Round 2

Match 19: Sheila Shaw/Brittany Tiegs (10) def. Janelle Allen/Briana Hinga (12) 26-24, 21-18 (0:40)

Match 20: Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) def. Kimberly Smith/Xi Zhang (11) 18-21, 23-21, 16-14 (1:04)

Match 21: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (5) def. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (7) 21-18, 16-21, 15-12 (0:49)

Match 22: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) def. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (3) 19-21, 22-20, 15-7 (1:05)

Round 3

Match 23: Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) def. Sheila Shaw/Brittany Tiegs (10) 21-13, 21-13 (0:37)

Match 24: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) def. Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (5) 21-17, 21-17 (0:38)

Round 4

Match 25: Jennifer Fopma/Kelly Reeves (6) def. Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) 21-17, 18-21, 15-8 (1:00)

Match 26: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) def. Lane Carico/Lauren Fendrick (1) 21-16, 15-21, 15-13 (1:03)

Saturday’s men’s results

Winners bracket

Round 3

Match 13: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (1) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (4) by Forfeit

Match 14: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (3) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson (2) 21-15, 21-17 (0:39)

Contenders bracket

Round 2

Match 19: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (5) def. Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (15, Q3) 21-10, 21-14 (0:39)

Match 20: Reid Priddy/Ed Ratledge (9) def. Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (14, Q2) 22-20, 21-17 (0:54)

Match 21: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (7) def. Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (13, Q1) 21-18, 21-15 (0:49)

Match 22: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) def. Phil Dalhausser/Adam Roberts (6) 21-19, 16-21, 15-10 (1:00)

Round 3

Match 23: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (5) def. Reid Priddy/Ed Ratledge (9) 21-16, 21-13 (0:35)

Match 24: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (7) def. Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) 21-19, 21-18 (0:50)

Round 4

Match 25: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (5) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson (2) 21-16, 21-15 (0:41)

Match 26: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (7) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (4) by Forfeit