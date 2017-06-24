AVP Seattle: Seven of eight top seeds on both sides advance

Friday’s AVP Seattle main-draw action went off largely as planned, with seven of the eight top seeds advancing to winners-bracket semifinals.

The women’s side saw 1-2-4-6 stay alive. On Saturday, No. 1 Lauren Fendrick and Lane Carico will face No. 4 Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen, with No. 2 Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat facing upstarts No. 6 Jennifer Fopma and Kelly Reeves.

On the men’s side, the 1-2-3-4 teams all advanced. No. 1 Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb go up against No. 4 Ryan Doherty and John Hyden, while No. 2 Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson will meet No. 3 Sean Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb.

The most anticipated match of the day was the first-rounder between No. 8 Marty Lorenz and Eric Zaun versus No. 9 Ed Ratledge and Reid Priddy. Zaun and Ratledge teamed for the first three events of the season before Zaun made the move to Lorenz.

In any “dump-er” versus “dump-ee” scenario, the “dump-ee” always seems to hold that tiny edge of motivation that carries them through a tight match, and so it was as Ratledge and Priddy prevailed 15-21, 24-22, 16-14. Lorenz and Zaun had matchpoints in both second and third sets, but the score freeze allowed Ratledge and Priddy enough space to advance.

Fendrick and Carico reached the winner’s semifinals with victories over No. 16 Skylar Caputo and Sarah Pavan (21-14, 21-13) and No. 9 Karolina Marciniak and Kendra VanZwieten (21-13, 21-16).

Flint and Larsen were 2-0 on the day by defeating No. 13 Aurora Davis and Bree Scarbrough (21-11, 21-14) and No. 12 Janelle Allen and Briana Hinga (21-14, 21-19).

Ross and Sweat advanced with straight set victories over No. 15 Camie Manwill and Maria Clara Salgado (21-6, 21-14) and No. 7 Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes (21-17, 21-19).

Fopma and Reeves reached the winners semifinals by defeating No. 11 Kimberly Smith and Xi Zhang (21-16, 21-13) and upsetting No. 3 Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman (21-18, 21-15).

In the men’s winners bracket, Taylor Crabb and Gibb disposed of New York semifinalists Ricardo Santos and Chaim Schalk (22-20, 21-19) and Ratledge and Priddy (21-11, 21-16).

Doherty and Hyden reached the winners semifinals by overcoming No. 13 Michael Brunsting and Chase Frishman (21-18, 17-21, 15-11) as well as No. 5 Billy Allen and Stafford Slick (21-16, 21-16).

Brunner and Patterson were also 2-0 Friday by virtue of wins over No. 15 Piotr Marciniak and Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (22-20, 18-21, 15-12) and No. 7 Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer (25-23, 21-17).

Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb remained in the winners bracket after overcoming No. 14 Derek Olson and Jeff Samuels (21-17, 21-18) and No. 6 Phil Dalhausser and Adam Roberts (16-21, 21-17, 15-7).

Contenders bracket matches are listed below. Saturday’s matches begin at 9:15 am Pacific with the enticing matchup of Dalhausser and Roberts versus Santos and Schalk and can be viewed here:

Friday’s women’s results

Winners Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Lane Carico/Lauren Fendrick (1) def. Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) 21-14, 21-13 (0:41)

Match 2: Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) def. Caitlin Ledoux/Heather McGuire (8) 21-18, 21-19 (0:37)

Match 3: Janelle Allen/Briana Hinga (12) def. Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (5) 21-15, 21-17 (0:35)

Match 4: Betsi Flint/Kelley Larsen (4) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (13, Q1) 21-11, 21-14 (0:32)

Match 5: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (3) def. Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (14, Q6) 21-16, 21-16 (0:37)

Match 6: Jennifer Fopma/Kelly Reeves (6) def. Kimberly Smith/Xi Zhang (11) 21-16, 21-13 (0:35)

Match 7: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (7) def. Sheila Shaw/Brittany Tiegs (10) 21-19, 21-19 (0:36)

Match 8: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat (2) def. Camie Manwill/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q10) 21-6, 21-14 (0:32)

Round 2

Match 9: Lane Carico/Lauren Fendrick (1) def. Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) 21-13, 21-16 (0:40)

Match 10: Betsi Flint/Kelley Larsen (4) def. Janelle Allen/Briana Hinga (12) 21-14, 21-19 (0:34)

Match 11: Jennifer Fopma/Kelly Reeves (6) def. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (3) 21-18, 21-15 (0:42)

Match 12: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat (2) def. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (7) 21-17, 21-19 (0:38)

Contenders Bracket

Round 1

Match 15: Sheila Shaw/Brittany Tiegs (10) def. Camie Manwill/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q10) 21-16, 21-16 (0:36)

Match 16: Kimberly Smith/Xi Zhang (11) def. Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (14, Q6) 18-21, 21-19, 15-10 (0:53)

Match 17: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (5) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (13, Q1) 21-16, 18-21, 15-13 (0:57)

Match 18: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) def. Caitlin Ledoux/Heather McGuire (8) 23-21, 16-21, 15-13 (0:54)

Round 2

Match 19: Sheila Shaw/Brittany Tiegs (10) vs. Janelle Allen/Briana Hinga (12)

Match 20: Kimberly Smith/Xi Zhang (11) vs. Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9)

Match 21: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (5) vs. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (7)

Match 22: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) vs. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (3)

Friday’s men’s results

Winners bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (1) def. Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) 22-20, 21-19 (0:49)

Match 2: Reid Priddy/Ed Ratledge (9) def. Marty Lorenz/Eric Zaun (8) 15-21, 24-22, 16-14 (1:17)

Match 3: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (5) def. Avery Drost/Ty Tramblie (12) 21-14, 21-15 (0:40)

Match 4: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (4) def. Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (13, Q1) 21-18, 17-21, 15-11 (0:51)

Match 5: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (3) def. Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (14, Q2) 21-17, 21-18 (0:49)

Match 6: Phil Dalhausser/Adam Roberts (6) def. Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (11) 21-17, 19-21, 15-7 (0:54)

Match 7: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (7) def. Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (10) 19-21, 21-17, 15-10 (1:03)

Match 8: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson (2) def. Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (15, Q3) 22-20, 18-21, 15-12 (1:05)

Round 2

Match 9: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (1) def. Reid Priddy/Ed Ratledge (9) 21-11, 21-16 (0:37)

Match 10: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (4) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (5) 21-16, 21-16 (0:34)

Match 11: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (3) def. Phil Dalhausser/Adam Roberts (6) 16-21, 21-17, 15-7 (0:54)

Match 12: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson (2) def. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (7) 25-23, 21-17 (0:50)

Round 3

Match 13: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb (1) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden (4)

Match 14: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal (3) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Match 15: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (15, Q3) def. Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (10) 21-16, 21-14 (0:41)

Match 16: Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (14, Q2) def. Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (11) 21-16, 21-13 (0:39)

Match 17: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (13, Q1) def. Avery Drost/Ty Tramblie (12) 21-15, 24-26, 15-11 (1:23)

Match 18: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) def. Marty Lorenz/Eric Zaun (8) 21-14, 21-16 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 19: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (15, Q3) vs. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (5)

Match 20: Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (14, Q2) vs. Reid Priddy/Ed Ratledge (9)

Match 21: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (13, Q1) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (7)

Match 22: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) vs. Phil Dalhausser/Adam Roberts (6)