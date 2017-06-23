International players, first-timers rule the day at AVP Seattle qualifier

Players from Brazil, Canada, Poland, and Puerto Rico qualified in AVP qualifier play at Lake Sammamish, Wash. On the men’s side, No. 1 Michael Brunsting and Chase Frishman, No. 5 Ricardo Santos (Brazil) and Chaim Schalk (Canada), No. 3 Piotr Marciniak (Poland) and Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (Puerto Rico), and No. 2 Derek Olson and Jeff Samuels claimed the four available main draw berths in tomorrow’s competition. Marciniak and Samuels, both NVL products, reached their first 16-team draws.

In the women’s qualifier, No. 1 Aurora Davis and Bree Scarbrough, No. 12 Sarah Pavan (Canada) and Skylar Caputo, No. 6 Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet and Molly Turner, and Camie Manwill and Maria Clara Salgado (Brazil) advanced. Caputo, Phelps-Ponnet, Turner, Manwill, and Salgado all achieved their first 16-team draw.

Brunsting and Frishman are on a roll, having battled through to the main draw in all of AVP 2017 with 13th in Huntington and New York, and a seventh in Austin. Thursday they defeated both No. 17 Kevin Lynch and Jason Raney (21-9, 21-14) and No. 9 Tim May and Travis Woloson (17-21, 21-19, 15-6) to qualify.

After marching through the AVP New York field to finish third, it is hardly a surprise that Santos and Schalk cut through the qualifier field like a knife through hot butter. Santos and Schalk defeated No. 28 Brendan McCay and Alessio Signorini (21-14, 21-9), No. 21 Kyle Friend and Myles Muagututia (21-19, 21-15), and No. 4 Branden Clemens and Ben Vaught (21-14, 21-11).

Piotr Marciniak and Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran qualified in their second tournament together. It is the first time that Marciniak joins his bride Karolina Marciniak (Karolina and Kendra VanZwieten are seeded ninth) in an AVP main draw. For Rodriguez-Bertran, it marks the first time in 2017 he hasn’t had to defeat an Olympian in the qualifier. Marciniak and Rodriguez-Bertran advanced past No. 30 Jason Harris and Jarmo Monttinen (21-5, 21-7), No. 19 Zoran Grabovac and Ben Shamrokh (21-15, 16-21, 15-13), and No. 6 Paul Araiza and Ian Satterfield (19-21, 21-16, 16-14).

Congratulations to Jeff Samuels, who made his first 16-team-draw with Derek Olson. The tournament is Olson’s third main draw of 2017, finishing ninth in Austin with Curt Toppel and 13th in New York with Kevin McColloch. The pair defeated No. 31 Gage Hausheer and Kyle Hausheer (21-12, 21-6), No.15 Dylan Holland and Tristan Patterson (21-14, 21-14), and No. 10 Evan Cory and John Hamilton (21-15, 21-10) to reach Friday play.

In women’s play, top-seeded Aurora Davis and Bree Scarbrough reached their second main draw of 2017 together in three events together after finishing ninth in Austin. The top seeds had consecutive straight set wins over No. 32 Becky Bean and Mary Boles (21-8, 21-17), No. 16 Jo Kremer and Jessica Sykora (21-15, 22-20), and No. 9 Terese Cannon and Nicolette Martin (21-17, 21-16).

Canadian blocker Sarah Pavan, who finished fourth in the last FIVB three-star in the Hague with Melissa Humana-Paredes, qualified with Skylar Caputo. The tournament is Pavan’s second main draw of 2017 following a 13th with Lane Carico in New York. Seattle marks Caputo’s first main draw. The pair reached the 16-team draw with defeats of No. 21 Jennifer Albrecht and Janis Dixon (21-12, 21-19), No. 5 Bre Moreland and Jacqui Wood (21-17, 19-21, 15-13), and No. 20 Mariko Coverdale and Chelsea Hayes (21-14, 21-12).

Sixth-seeded Phelps-Ponnet and Turner reached their first main draw in their first tournament together, marking the first 16-team draw for both players. Phelps-Ponnet and Turner marched through qualifying comfortably with three straight set wins, overcoming No. 27 Francesca Goncalves and Gigi Hernandez (21-14, 23-21), No. 11 Christina Alessi and Kristine Monforte (21-17, 21-11), and No. 14 Delaney Knudsen and Deahna Kraft (21-17, 21-19).

Manwill and Salgado also both reached their first 16-team draw Thursday. Their three wins were over No. 23 Kristen Petrasic and Hayley Spelman (21-14, 21-9), No. 7 Agnieszka Pregowska and Aleksandra Wachowicz (20-22, 21-16, 15-11) and No. 2 Branagan Fuller and Alix Klineman (21-16, 17-21, 17-15).

Thursday’s Results:

Men’s Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Kevin Lynch/Jason Raney (Q17) def. Gary Barnes/Chris McDonald (Q16) 21-19, 21-15 (0:43)

Match 3: Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q9) def. Erik Anderson/Clint Smith (Q24) 21-16, 21-17 (0:46)

Match 4: Michael Boag/Jake Rosener (Q8) def. Robert deAurora/Jake Koch (Q25) 21-12, 21-9 (0:38)

Match 5: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) def. Brendan McCay/Alessio Signorini (Q28) 21-14, 21-9 (0:29)

Match 6: Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututita (Q21) def. Jonathan Alvarez/Christian Honer (Q12) 21-11, 21-10 (0:28)

Match 7: Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q20) def. Marcin Jagoda/Tomas Salava (Q13) 21-18, 21-13 (0:37)

Match 8: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q4) def. Matt Greenleaf/Maxwell Ransom (Q29) 21-5, 21-12 (0:24)

Match 9: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (15, Q3) def. Jason Harris/Jarmo Monttinen (Q30) 21-5, 21-7 (0:23)

Match 10: Zoran Grabovac/Benjamin Shamrokh (Q19) def. Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (Q14) 21-15, 16-21, 15-13 (1:03)

Match 11: Brett Greiner/Mike Thompson (Q11) def. Cole Fiers/Rob McLean (Q22) 20-22, 21-16, 15-8 (0:51)

Match 12: Paul Araiza/Ian Satterfield (Q6) def. Matt Mueller/Roman Onishchenko (Q27) 21-18, 21-10 (0:34)

Match 13: Jorge Martinez/Spencer Sauter (Q7) def. Christopher Austin/Szymon Tralka (Q26) 21-4, 21-18 (0:30)

Match 14: Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q10) def. Justin Johnson/Eric Morse (Q23) 14-21, 21-19, 15-13 (0:59)

Match 15: Dylan Holland/Tristan Patterson (Q15) def. Mika Hunkin/Thomas Ta (Q18) 21-12, 21-18 (0:36)

Match 16: Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (14, Q2) def. Gage Hausheer/Kyle Hausheer (Q31) 21-12, 21-6 (0:30)

Round 2

Match 17: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (13, Q1) def. Kevin Lynch/Jason Raney (Q17) 21-9, 21-14 (0:27)

Match 18: Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q9) def. Michael Boag/Jake Rosener (Q8) 19-21, 21-14, 15-13 (0:58)

Match 19: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) def. Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututita (Q21) 21-19, 21-15 (0:39)

Match 20: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q4) def. Marcus Partain/Miles Partain (Q20) 21-19, 21-16 (0:42)

Match 21: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (15, Q3) def. Zoran Grabovac/Benjamin Shamrokh (Q19) 21-9, 21-19 (0:38)

Match 22: Paul Araiza/Ian Satterfield (Q6) def. Brett Greiner/Mike Thompson (Q11) 16-21, 21-15, 15-11 (0:48)

Match 23: Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q10) def. Jorge Martinez/Spencer Sauter (Q7) 26-28, 21-18, 15-13 (0:57)

Match 24: Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (14, Q2) def. Dylan Holland/Tristan Patterson (Q15) 21-14, 21-14 (0:46)

Round 3

Match 25: Michael Brunsting/Chase Frishman (13, Q1) def. Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q9) 17-21, 21-19, 15-6 (0:56)

Match 26: Ricardo Santos/Chaim Schalk (16, Q5) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (Q4) 21-14, 21-11 (0:39)

Match 27: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (15, Q3) def. Paul Araiza/Ian Satterfield (Q6) 19-21, 21-16, 16-14 (1:08)

Match 28: Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (14, Q2) def. Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q10) 21-15, 21-10 (0:42)

Women’s Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (13, Q1) def. Becky Bean/Mary Boles (Q32) 21-8, 21-17 (0:35)

Match 2: Josephine Kremer/Jessica Sykora (Q16) def. Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (Q17) 12-21, 21-18, 15-11 (0:48)

Match 3: Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (Q9) def. Lindsey Knudsen/Payton Rund (Q24) 21-12, 21-14 (0:35)

Match 4: Terri Del Conte/Litara Keil (Q8) def. Amanda Alles/Shari Bernhardt (Q25) 21-16, 21-16 (0:33)

Match 5: Bre Moreland/Jacqui Wood (Q5) def. Kennedy Copeland/Cassidy Drury-Pullen (Q28) 21-13, 21-9 (0:29)

Match 6: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) def. Jennifer Albrecht/Janis Dixon (Q21) 21-12, 21-19 (0:34)

Match 7: Mariko Coverdale/Chelsea Hayes (Q20) def. Nicole Bateham/Katie Meyers (Q13) 21-19, 21-15 (0:34)

Match 8: Amanda Wiggins/Kathrin Winkler (Q4) def. Cassie House/Katie Pyles (Q29) 21-14, 18-21, 15-8 (0:49)

Match 9: Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Kerri Schuh (Q3) def. Natalie Aston/Cassidy Schilling (Q30) 21-10, 21-7 (0:28)

Match 10: Delaney Knudsen/Deahna Kraft (Q14) def. Alisia Kemper/Andrea Nucete (Q19) 21-12, 21-8 (0:30)

Match 11: Christina Alessi/Kristine Monforte (Q11) def. Valerie Bueno/Sara Fredrickson (Q22) 17-21, 27-25, 15-7 (0:54)

Match 12: Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (14, Q6) def. Francesca Goncalves/Gigi Hernandez (Q27) 21-14, 23-21 (0:39)

Match 13: Agnieszka Pregowska/Aleksandra Wachowicz (Q7) def. Claire Coppola/Hailey Harward (Q26) 17-21, 22-20, 15-9 (0:50)

Match 14: Camie Manwill/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q10) def. Kristen Petrasic/Hayley Spelman (Q23) 21-14, 21-9 (0:35)

Match 15: Avery Bush/Tori Grafeman (Q15) def. Lilly Raney/Zuzana Spencer (Q18) 21-16, 17-21, 19-17 (1:00)

Match 16: Branagan Fuller/Alix Klineman (Q2) def. Emmy Allen/Tani Stephens (Q31) 19-21, 21-14, 15-6 (0:43)

Round 2

Match 17: Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (13, Q1) def. Josephine Kremer/Jessica Sykora (Q16) 21-15, 22-20 (0:36)

Match 18: Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (Q9) def. Terri Del Conte/Litara Keil (Q8) 21-17, 21-16 (0:33)

Match 19: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) def. Bre Moreland/Jacqui Wood (Q5) 21-17, 19-21, 15-13 (0:58)

Match 20: Mariko Coverdale/Chelsea Hayes (Q20) def. Amanda Wiggins/Kathrin Winkler (Q4) 12-21, 21-15, 15-10 (0:53)

Match 21: Delaney Knudsen/Deahna Kraft (Q14) def. Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Kerri Schuh (Q3) 21-16, 17-21, 15-8 (0:57)

Match 22: Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (14, Q6) def. Christina Alessi/Kristine Monforte (Q11) 21-17, 21-11 (0:34)

Match 23: Camie Manwill/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q10) def. Agnieszka Pregowska/Aleksandra Wachowicz (Q7) 20-22, 21-16, 15-11 (0:57)

Match 24: Branagan Fuller/Alix Klineman (Q2) def. Avery Bush/Tori Grafeman (Q15) 21-14, 21-18 (0:32)

Round 3

Match 25: Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (13, Q1) def. Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (Q9) 22-20, 15-21, 15-13 (0:52)

Match 26: Skylar Caputo/Sarah Pavan (16, Q12) def. Mariko Coverdale/Chelsea Hayes (Q20) 21-14, 21-12 (0:35)

Match 27: Mackenzie Phelps-Ponnet/Molly Turner (14, Q6) def. Delaney Knudsen/Deahna Kraft (Q14) 21-17, 21-19 (0:30)

Match 28: Camie Manwill/Maria Clara Salgado (15, Q10) def. Branagan Fuller/Alix Klineman (Q2) 21-16, 17-21, 17-15 (0:53)