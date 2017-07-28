AVPFirst “thrilled” with turnout, championships

AVPFirst has experienced exponential growth.

That was evident at the second AVPFirst Championships last week in Hermosa Beach, as the tournament grew from 68 teams in 2016 to 215 teams this year.

“We were super-thrilled with the turnout,” said Tony Giancarla, AVPFirst program director. “We had a high number of quality teams come out, a lot of Division I athletes down to the newbies. Year two almost quadrupled in size, and we expect significant growth moving forward.”

The championship was the culmination of over 70 qualifying events in 18 states this year for the junior arm of the professional-beach AVP Tour.

“We’re so excited about the growth of the program,” Giancarla said. “We spend a lot of time on the road overseeing qualifying events. My program director and I spend a lot of time at our events.

“Out of the 70-plus events, we attended over 50 to make sure we were able to reach all of our partners, provide support and build those relationships. We’re very excited about the direction of what we’re doing, it’s the first piece of our long term objectives for AVPFirst.”

Boys 12U

1 Aidan Powell/Kellen Larson

2 Jason Walmer/Jensen Fiskin

3 Jett Bathurst/Victor Loiola

4 Riley Wisniakowski/Tomasz Wisniakowski

Boys 14U

1 Noa Haine/Riley Haine

2 Marcus Heidger/Truman Morley

3 Blaze Woller/Callahan Hefner

4 Cameron Konis/Thomas Hurst

5 Jake Ewart/Joey Macko

5 Keegan Rappleye/Quade Sorensen

Boys 16U

1 David Hawkins/Quin Etnyre

2 Theo Mack/Trey White

3 Griffin Walters/Manning Lemoine

4 Cameron Terrian/Cody Wallace

5 Andrew White/Charles Koertge

5 Ian Dunipace/Johnny Wilson

5 Freddy Batiratu/Ian Smith

5 Blake Fanshier/Noah Silva

Boys 18U

1 John Schwengel/Rowdy Lennnon

2 Alex Kormeluk/Luke Grafton

3 Brett Sheward/Timothy Brewster

4 Alex Nieves/Ignacio Aldebol

5 Jackson Tourdot/Noah Nailor

5 Logan Siemens/Vuhoang Le

5 Sasha Bylsma/Sawyer McSorley

5 Erik Hernadez Ramirez/Sergio Andres Garza

9 Luke Cloward/Owen Read

9 David Barrett/Nick Gustafson

9 Ryan Steele/Wyatt Rowland

9 Jared Loayza/Scott Prawitt

Girls 12U

1 Malyssa Cawa/Mele Corral-Blagojevich

2 Finley Rollins/Jaylen Clark

3 Ella Gray/London Wijay

4 Drew Wright/Maia Niemen

5 Hie Loui/Samantha Okano

5 Julia Waugh/Saylor Little

5 Gianna Tagoa/Kira Little

5 Giselle Groe/Kahealani Carvalho

9 Chloe Lewis/Claire Brennan

9 Kate Phillips/Natalie Morrow

9 Kaitlyn Beck/Katelyn Cochran

9 Brooklyn Helle/Karis Jones

1 Avery Towne/Natalie Cox

2 Niyah Coleman/Vivi Kaelin

3 Margaret Mendelson/Marli Clausi

3 Alexis Biagetti/Kaia Fanshier

5 Anabelle Barry/Mei Tsou

5 Lucianna Alexander/Olivia Lenz

5 Avey Nevens/Greta Brown

5 Adri Rosenthal/Korryn Narvaez

Girls 14U

1 McKenzie Wise/Sydnee Broadway

2 Ava Kirunchyk/Natalie Myszkowski

3 Eden McCoy/Tatiana Rusich

4 Bonnie Davis/Chloe Martin

5 Devyn Oestreich/Madison Nichols

5 Chloe Culver/Mabyn Thomas

5 Ally Thaw/Sydney Jacinto

5 Ashtyn Rheinlaender/Hailey Hamlett

9 Haley Carrington/Morgyn Seibel

9 Alyssa Carrizales/Arianna Franklin

9 Arden Besecker/Elin Kaiser

9 Sarah Maginnis/Teagan Cheung

9 Kaitlyn Bradley/Macey Butler

9 Gabby Valadez/Michelle Jung

9 Delaney Karl/Kiana Wurtz

9 Ellie (“Elise”) Eichhorn/Kiley Kane

17 Elizabeth Anderson/Logan Scully

17 Ava Cole/Portia Sherman

17 Gabbi Perez/Lauren McGinness

17 Brisa Reaves/Madeline McCleve

17 Brooke Parker/Kaitlyn Haas

17 Hayden Randolph/Tiffany Medel

17 Piper Smith/Taylor Helle

17 Amaya Keiper/Giselle Caba

17 Lina Lazarus/Marley Rosello

17 Ashley Lyne/Kandice Rowe

17 Ellie Davis/Landree Austin

17 Kennedy Westendorff/Prestin Garman

17 Camryn Woodworth/Danica Pel

17 MayaMay Brown/Serena Ramirez

17 Amelia Bent/Natalie Palmer

17 Abby Castillon/Madison Rocha

Girls 14U

1 Katie Anthony/Serena Turner

2 Claire Robbins/Jenna Colligan

3 Lauren Kott/Scotti Krause

3 Alyssa Muraoka/Halo Yoshiki

5 Ashley Chacon/Jenna Brotherton

5 Amanda Patea/Maggie Melbye

5 Kendall Whitmarsh/Piper Sudberry

5 Alex Kriz/Raylyn Tarquinio

9 Ella Davis/Maddie Whynot

9 Ali O’Donnell/McKenna Towne

9 Cleo Slaughter/MacKenzie Steele

9 Kylie Cox/Shalya Fulwider

9 Ava Saiers/Grace Polhemus

9 Kate O’Steen/Zoe Morales

9 Kayla Cavazos/Olivia Medina

9 Emilea Stepaniuk/Kohana Fukuchi

17 Delaney Delladonna/Grace Abrams

17 Adisen Stratton/Lauren Larson

17 Ireland McNees/Sammy Perry

17 Natalie Taggart/Skyler Sanders

17 Imari Onwuegbu/Savannah Cottam

17 Angelina DeLeon/Kyllie Remus

17 Gabriella Oaks/Tara Ozdemir

Girls 16U

1 Harper Hallgren/Molly Davis

2 Aislyn Xanthos/Zoe Smith

3 Camille Burman/Erin Slagerman

4 Canada Buchanan/Shelby/ONeal

5 Hallie Carballo/Peri Brennan

5 Ashton Mares/Courtney Moon

5 Abigail Elder/Ella Alexander

5 Adriana Pereira/Paige Duffack

9 Caitlin Moon/Sophie Bengoechea

9 Caitlin Godwin/Lua Lindner-Rosado

9 Brooke Buchner/Kate Reilly

9 Grace Cook/Tylar Garrett

9 Lexi Sweeney/Trinity Cavanaugh

9 Analy Carbine/Ciella Harrison

9 Ally Polverari/Cam Dueck

9 Kelly Muret/Kendall Elias

17 Angelene-Tori Kamalani Kekoolani/Moana To’oto’o

17 Elizabeth Melita/Tatum Shuckhart

17 Cecelia Fenton/Lindsey Adolpho

17 Madison Honeycutt/Sage Whitham

17 Maki Bispham/Pearl Moore

17 Allison Hansen/Maia Nichols

17 Ashley McManus/ Jacinda Ramirez

17 Cam Baklenko/Katie Biscocho

17 Kaitlyn Back/Stella Chamness

17 Caitlin Cummings/Samantha Strah

17 Brooke Blutreich/Taryn Ames

17 Alyssa Garber/Breanna Carrington

17 Alivia Orvieto/Ashley Warren

17 Emmy Sharp/Lauren Harrison

17 Megan Luly/Mikaela Dougherty

17 Chloe Mauceri/Siena Pomerantz

Girls 18U

1 Alexis Filippone/Megan Muret

2 Aerielle Barton/Presley Forbes

4 Brook Bauer/Maja Kaiser

5 Jayelin Lombard/Simone Priebe

5 Caroline White/Cierra Flood

5 Amelia Smith/Jamie McQuarrie

5 Alexia Inman/Sunny Villapando

9 Laurel Kujan/Maddie Micheletti

9 Ellie McDonald/Kelli Agnew

9 Kailey Klein/Taylor Lopez

9 Ashley Robert/Ashlyn Pope

9 Ashley Delgado/Olivia Lee

9 Emily Anderson/Marielle Diaz

9 Caroline Schafer/Jacquiline Ribeiro

9 Devon Newberry/Lindsey Sparks

17 Jhenna Gabriel/Savana Greene

17 Cassidy Drury-Pullen/Kylan Loker

17 Lauren Orlich/Macy Gordon

17 Lydia Rush/Rylie Satran

17 Abby Carroll/Jordan Westendorff

17 Dana Parker/Sarah Blacker

17 Alexandra Haden/Demi McInnis

17 Katie Hess/Taylor Jarzombek

17 Francesca Gettings/Lauren Lanesey

17 Allison Coens/Hunter Domanski

17 Liz Waters-Leiga/Mollie Ebertin

17 Renee Mussler/SalliAnne Napolitano

17 Darbi Honeycutt/Olivia Lawson

17 Lauren McMurray/Taylor Pennington

17 Joey Benson/Portia valadez

17 Alanna Duarte/Peyton Lewis

Girls 16U

1 Dana Waldburger/Hanna Farnsworth

2 Graciella Rowland/Julin Kenison

3 Kendall Kott/Marissa Plaza

3 Alison Sievers/Arianna Bilby

5 Alyssa Renfrew/Cela Chamness

5 Carissa Jones/Sarah Grace Penry

5 Maeve Griffin/Olivia Morgan

5 Cinthia Medina/Rebeca Garza

9 Ava Crawford/Hannah Smith

9 Karsyn Hay/Zoe Shippee

9 Jensen Kaelin/Maya Mizuno

9 Karmin Brown/Zoe Zimmerman

9 Abbey Bufkin/Jorden Jaimes

9 Elizabeth Canon/Leila Inocentes

9 Grace Paulson/Sara McBride

9 Adrienne VanBrunt/Emilie Cagle

17 Makaela Weathers/Makenzie Weathers

17 Payton Birch/Sophie Cantera

17 Brenna Mellish/ShaLynn Lesniewski

17 Carlee Cannella/Kailey Suezaki

17 Bridget Agyare/Shruti Janardhanan

17 Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola

17 Skylar Lund/Tyler Bellino

17 Kylee Hill/Louise Linton

17 Angel Gamboa/Paige Thrush

17 Morgan Browne/Olivia Browne

Girls 18U

1 Bella Mae Swafford/Maddie Kriz

2 Brigitte Canty/Delaney Peranich

3 Emily Gillingham/Madison Shields

3 Kylee Johnson/Maya Watkins

5 Chloe Schmitz/Vanessa Bernzen

5 Kennedi Evans/Whitney Solosabal

5 Grace Jansen/Mia Kowalcyzk

5 Aeriel Sundt/Nicole Gentile

9 Briana Ayala/Kelissa Lemoine

9 Kassidy Bates/Laurie McGrath

9 Ashlee Stansel/Brooke Stansel

9 Jordyn Miller/Kylee Davis

9 Callie Weber/Maddie Butters

9 Paige Lawson/Sophia Beamish

9 Brooke Scheidle/Gabriella Johnston

9 Macy Rideout/Michaeli Barnes

17 Madelyn Clark/Samantha Johnson

17 Cassidy Howard/Hannah White

One reason that Giancarla believes that AVPFirst has been successful is by improving player welfare.

“It’s the simple things,” Giancarla said. “We want to see pole pads and antennas on every court. Having water, sunscreen and shade available. We provide one official for every three court so we can educate players on filling out scoresheets and officiating. The educational process is an important part of our program.”

Beyond that, Giancarla’s long term plan is to build a player base of disadvantaged children.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years building inner-city, community-based programs all across Los Angeles, with partnerships with housing developments, school districts, and parks, and the goal is to supplement the competitive opportunities with a series of these local inner-city beach volleyball leagues.

“The leagues will be 8-10 weeks long, we’ll send out athletes and train volunteers in an effort to create access for kids. We’re trying to transition the sport from a niche sport to more of a main stream sport by building awareness and brand recognition and exposing the kids to the sport. I see the kids, they have the talent, they just don’t have the means.

“Hopefully we’ll create a pipeline for those kids, and those kids can get scholarship opportunities, and come to our qualifying tournaments so there’s some real connection there.

AVPFirst is currently in conversations about expandng locales in Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans and Tennessee.

“A lot of inner-city kids have access to indoor volleyball but just don’t have resources and access to beach volleyball,” Giancarla said. “We want to support them with uniforms, infrastructure, high-level training, and officials. The whole goal is to integrate them into the competitive AVP framework.”