AVPMBO: Winners-brackets set, Patterson/Gibb, Hochevar/Day get onto Pier

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — It’s the Wimbledon of beach volleyball.

The AVP Manhattan Open, a gold series event with enhanced prize money, is arguably the most sought-after beach volleyball title after the Olympics.

The Manhattan Beach Open began in 1960 and is owned by the City of Manhattan Beach, but run by the AVP. Winners are memorialized on the “volleyball walk of fame” on the worldwide famous Manhattan Beach Pier, where Karch Kiraly’s 10 plaques are sunk into the walkway and seen by probably millions of visitors each year. Kerri Walsh Jennings has seven plaques.

The 58th Manhattan Beach Open kicked off in earnest Friday as the expanded draw of 32 teams began modified double-elimination play.

Heading into Saturday just four teams remain unscathed.

Lauren Fendrick and April Ross, Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman, and Brittany Hochevar are sitting pretty atop winner’s bracket.

For the men, Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb, Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, and Billy Allen and Stafford Slick are the lone unbeatens.

Day and Hochevar play DiCello and Stockman at 11:25 a.m. Pacific, with Fendrick and Ross facing Ross and Sweat at 1:35 p.m.

Allen and Slick play Dalhausser and Lucena at 12:30 p.m., and Taylor Crabb and Gibb oppose Trevor Crabb and Rosenthal at 2:40 p.m.

Contenders-bracket action opens at 9 a.m.

The 2016 victories by Day and Hochevar and Patterson and Gibb were commemorated in a brief red-carpet ceremony on the Manhattan Beach Pier Thursday that included AVP CEO Donald Sun and Manhattan Beach mayor David Lesser.

“Tradition,” Gibb said. “It’s the best tradition we have here in beach volleyball.

“It’s getting your name up on the Pier, being up there with the legends, (Tim) Hovland, Mike Dodd, Karch Kiraly, Kent Steffes, Sinjin Smith, Randy Stoklos. Your name can be up there with those guys.”

When asked what the plaque on the Pier meant to her, Hochevar replied, “Invincibility.

“What’s important is the invincibility we touch when we’re between the lines. It’s being in the moment and experiencing that joy and when you can touch that invincibility and be in the moment, then plaques on the pier will follow.”

For Day, the history of the Manhattan Beach Open touched her from an early age.

“Manhattan is special for a lot of beach volleyball players, ‘the grand-daddy of them all,’ getting your name on the Pier,” Day said, using a phrase normally left for college football’s Rose Bowl.

“I remember coming down here growing up and watching them play, so to be here in front of family and friends and knowing the history, all the great players that are here today and before us, I feel lucky, blessed, and it’s fun to work hard and show off in front of your family and friends.”

Patterson said it’s every beach volleyball player’s dream.

“Next to gold at the Olympics,” Patterson said, “every beach player in the world talks and dreams of playing the Manhattan Beach Open. The rich history of Manhattan Beach enters the dreams of every player ever.”

Gibb was touched by the ceremony.

“That was so exciting. That was my first ceremony, going up and removing the cardboard to see the plaque,” Gibb said. “It was really special. I just have such a good feeling here in Manhattan Beach. I love it here.”

Friday’s women’s results

Winners Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Lauren Fendrick/April Ross (1) def. Juliana Friederich/Danielle Jacobson (32) 21-11, 21-11 (0:31)

Match 2: Lara Dykstra/Jace Pardon (16, Q1) def. Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Brittany Tiegs (17, Q2) 22-20, 21-16 (0:42)

Match 3: Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) def. Lisa Howard/Lorelee Smith (24) 21-9, 21-12 (0:35)

Match 4: Lane Carico/Alix Klineman (8) def. Melissa Cruz/Christina Glenn (25) 21-9, 21-16 (0:34)

Match 5: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat (5) def. Peri Green/Rachel Sherman (28) 21-4, 21-8 (0:28)

Match 6: Bre Moreland/Allie Wheeler (21, Q7) def. Sheila Shaw/Xi Zhang (12) 21-18, 21-19 (0:42)

Match 7: Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (13) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (20, Q6) 21-19, 21-18 (0:44)

Match 8: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (4) def. Deveney Pula/Stacey Smith (29) 21-18, 21-13 (0:34)

Match 9: Betsi Flint/Kelley Larsen (3) def. Milani Pickering/Katie Tomsyck (30) 21-3, 21-7 (0:27)

Match 10: Janelle Allen/Kimberly Smith (14) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (19, Q5) 21-18, 21-16 (0:47)

Match 11: Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (22, Q9) def. Briana Hinga/Kelly Reeves (11) 21-16, 21-15 (0:46)

Match 12: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (6) def. Sarah Roberts/Kelly Wood (27) 21-7, 21-10 (0:31)

Match 13: Jenny Kropp/Heather McGuire (7) def. Stacy Howell/Nicole Sherpensky (26) 21-11, 21-6 (0:31)

Match 14: Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10) def. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (23) 21-19, 21-19 (0:43)

Match 15: Nicole Branagh/Brandie Wilkerson (15) def. Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (18, Q4) 21-18, 21-15 (0:47)

Match 16: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar (2) def. Summer Nash/Majo Orellana (31, Q19) 21-10, 21-12 (0:35)

Round 2

Match 17: Lauren Fendrick/April Ross (1) def. Lara Dykstra/Jace Pardon (16, Q1) 21-15, 21-12 (0:41)

Match 18: Lane Carico/Alix Klineman (8) def. Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) 17-21, 21-18, 15-11 (1:00)

Match 19: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat (5) def. Bre Moreland/Allie Wheeler (21, Q7) 21-7, 21-12 (0:35)

Match 20: Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (13) def. Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (4) 21-19, 21-12 (0:45)

Match 21: Betsi Flint/Kelley Larsen (3) def. Janelle Allen/Kimberly Smith (14) 21-15, 21-13 (0:34)

Match 22: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (6) def. Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (22, Q9) 21-16, 21-18 (0:45)

Match 23: Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10) def. Jenny Kropp/Heather McGuire (7) 22-20, 21-18 (0:50)

Match 24: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar (2) def. Nicole Branagh/Brandie Wilkerson (15) 21-17, 21-8 (0:42)

Round 3

Match 25: Lauren Fendrick/April Ross (1) def. Lane Carico/Alix Klineman (8) 19-21, 21-18, 15-12 (1:02)

Match 26: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat (5) def. Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (13) 21-14, 21-15 (0:43)

Match 27: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (6) def. Betsi Flint/Kelley Larsen (3) 21-16, 14-21, 16-14 (0:58)

Match 28: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar (2) def. Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10) 18-21, 21-18, 15-10 (1:03)

Round 4

Match 29: Lauren Fendrick/April Ross (1) vs. Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat (5)

Match 30: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman (6) vs. Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar (2)

Contender’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 31: Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Brittany Tiegs (17, Q2) def. Juliana Friederich/Danielle Jacobson (32) 21-12, 21-11 (0:33)

Match 32: Melissa Cruz/Christina Glenn (25) def. Lisa Howard/Lorelee Smith (24) 17-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:54)

Match 33: Sheila Shaw/Xi Zhang (12) def. Peri Green/Rachel Sherman (28) 21-12, 21-10 (0:29)

Match 34: Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (20, Q6) def. Deveney Pula/Stacey Smith (29) 21-15, 21-9 (0:26)

Match 35: Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (19, Q5) def. Milani Pickering/Katie Tomsyck (30) 21-10, 21-9 (0:31)

Match 36: Briana Hinga/Kelly Reeves (11) def. Sarah Roberts/Kelly Wood (27) 21-13, 21-9 (0:39)

Match 37: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (23) def. Stacy Howell/Nicole Sherpensky (26) 21-13, 21-17 (0:32)

Match 38: Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (18, Q4) def. Summer Nash/Majo Orellana (31, Q19) 21-17, 21-15 (0:39)

Round 2

Match 39: Nicole Branagh/Brandie Wilkerson (15) def. Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima/Brittany Tiegs (17, Q2) 21-19, 15-21, 15-10 (0:59)

Match 40: Jenny Kropp/Heather McGuire (7) def. Melissa Cruz/Christina Glenn (25) 21-5, 21-15 (0:36)

Match 41: Sheila Shaw/Xi Zhang (12) vs. Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (22, Q9)

Match 42: Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (20, Q6) def. Janelle Allen/Kimberly Smith (14) 21-16, 21-11 (0:32)

Match 43: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (4) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough (19, Q5) 21-11, 21-17 (0:42)

Match 44: Briana Hinga/Kelly Reeves (11) def. Bre Moreland/Allie Wheeler (21, Q7) 14-21, 23-21, 15-8 (1:05)

Match 45: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (23) def. Karolina Marciniak/Kendra VanZwieten (9) 21-18, 21-16 (0:48)

Match 46: Lara Dykstra/Jace Pardon (16, Q1) def. Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (18, Q4) 21-17, 21-12 (0:32)

Round 3

Match 47: Nicole Branagh/Brandie Wilkerson (15) vs. Jenny Kropp/Heather McGuire (7)

Match 48: Brittany Howard/Corinne Quiggle (22, Q9)vs. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler (20, Q6)

Match 49: Angela Bensend/Geena Urango (4) vs. Briana Hinga/Kelly Reeves (11)

Match 50: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (23) vs. Lara Dykstra/Jace Pardon (16, Q1)

Round 4

Match 51: Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock (13) vs. TBD

Match 52: Lane Carico/Alix Klineman (8) vs. TBD

Match 53: Caitlin Ledoux/Maria Clara Salgado (10) vs. TBD

Match 54: Betsi Flint/Kelley Larsen (3) vs. TBD