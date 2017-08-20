AVP Manhattan Beach: Day-Hochevar, Dalhausser-Lucena claim titles

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Emily Day and Brittany Hochaver went back-to-back.

The defending women’s champions beat Nicole Branagh and Brandie Wilkerson in Sunday’s championship match 21-18, 21-18.

The men’s title went to Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, who beat Sean Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb 23-25, 21-18, 15-10.

Earlier Sunday, Day and Hochevar got past Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes 21-14, 18-21, 16-14, while Branagh and Wilkerson grinded past April Ross and Lauren Fendrick 16-21, 21-19, 15-10 in a match that took an hour, 5 minutes.

In the men’s semifinals, Dalhausser and Lucena knocked out Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson 15-21, 21-16, 15-11, while Rosenthal and Crabb moved past senior statesmen Reid Priddy and Ricardo Santos 21-15, 22-20.