All the AVPNext New Orleans action: Ed Chan’s Saturday photo gallery

The $20,000 AVPNext gold tournament at Coconut Beach this past weekend in Kenner, Louisiana, was the highest level domestic tournament in 2021. There were 69 men’s teams and 72 women’s, including numerous AVP main-draw pairs.

Saturday’s play ran from 10 a.m. to beyond 11 p.m. on 20 courts, encompassing the gamut of rain, sun, and darkness.

VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan was there from first serve to last, taking the tournament through pool play and the first round of playoffs. Saturday’s 1,500-plus photos have been culled down to the following gallery. All 582 photos can be seen here.

Look for our photo gallery from Sunday’s action on Thursday. To read the tournament recap, click here.

**Note: we are missing a few player ID’s on the photos below, if you know who those players are, please email ed@volleyballmag.com.

