AVP San Francisco: Newbies come through the qualifier

With apologies to Charles Dickens, Thursday was a “Tale of Two Sites” at AVP San Francisco, as the AVP opened a second qualification site in order to accommodate demand.

The men competed 28 miles south at the Foundry in Redwood City in 86 degree temperatures on a jumper’s beach with relatively shallow, coarse sand, and a slight breeze favoring the high-flying, physical teams.

Meanwhile, the women competed at Pier 30 in San Francisco, which featured near-idyllic 76 degree temperatures on perfect courts with a 10 mph wind that favored experienced ball control players.

Forty men’s teams began Thursday morning, but only top-seeded Brian Cook and Adam Roberts, second-seeded Branden Clemens and Ben Vaught, fourth-seeded Raffe Paulis and Spencer Sauter, and 19th-seeded Shane Donohue and Ian Satterfield advanced to Friday.

Forty-three women’s teams competed for the four precious main draw berths, as ninth-seeded Camie Manwill and Maria Clara Salgado, fourth-seeded Lara Dykstra and Allie Wheeler, third-seeded Terese Cannon and Nicolette Martin, and seventh-seeded Branagan Fuller and Delaney Knudsen advanced to Friday’s main draw.

The main draw is Cook’s first, Robert’s 24th. The duo defeated Cole Fiers and Hagen Smith 21-14, 21-16, Marcin Jagoda and Tomas Salava 21-11, 21-17, and Tim May and Travis Woloson 21-15, 21-16.

The Foundry is a scant four miles North of Stanford University, where Cook starred from 2011-14 as an outside hitter, leading Stanford to the national championship while receiving Volleyball Magazine All-American honors twice.

“I feel like I’m at home here”, said Cook. “It’s a good feeling, it’s nice to qualify so close to home. This is our second tournament together, and very few practices, but we seem to be clicking already. We both like playing with each other, Adam has a lot of experience, so I’m excited to learn from him, and we’re having fun.”

Cook and Roberts will play sixth-seeded Avery Drost and Chase Frishman at 12:45 p.m. PT.

Clemens and Vaught made their second main draw Thursday after defeating Kailum Rinaldi and Dmitry Yurchenko 21-17, 21-15, Jonathan Alvarez and Christian Honer 21-7, 21-11, and Brandon Kelly and Chris Luers 21-16, 21-15.

“In our first win, we were kind of the ‘new kids on the block’, said Vaught. “Meaning, nobody knew who we were, it was our first qualifier together. This was was more of, ‘How do we get back to that spot again?’

“After getting our first one, it definitely excites you and really puts a flame under your butt to work as hard as you can to recapture that feeling of making that main draw. It’s a amazing feeling that nothing has ever compared to before.

Clemens and Vaught will face third-seeded Ed Ratledge and Eric Zaun at 12:35 p.m. Their game plan: “Everyone is good out there, we have to play our game tomorrow”, said Vaught. “We have to have fun, go after our serve, be aggressive, and play loose. We have to play at 100% to keep up”.

Paulis and Sauter are also newbies to the main draw, this is Sauter’s first and Paulis’ second 16-team draw. Paulis and Sauter defeated Chris Flood and Rob McLean 21-17, 21-15, Travis Mewhirter and Travis Schoonover 21-16, 21-11, and Art Barron and Tom Kohler 21-14, 21-17 to achieve that milestone.

“I honestly don’t know what to say right now”, said Sauter. “I’m so excited. This is our first tournament together, we only had two practices coming in. We were figuring everything out as the day went on, and I had so much fun playing with him. I’m pumped to play in the main draw tomorrow.”

“I was excited to get him in”, said Paulis. “He hasn’t been in yet, so that’s super exciting. It was tough today. It was tough playing against the Travises (Mewhirter and Schoonover). The last match is never easy. It was fun.”

San Francisco is Satterfield’s second main draw, following Austin 2017, while it is Donohue’s third (2013 Atlantic City, 2017 New York). The pair reached their first main draw together with wins over Jacob Landel and Chicory Roth (21-18, 21-19), Kacey Losik and Garrett Wilson (21-13, 21-18), and Paul Lotman and Myles Muagututia (21-17, 21-12).

“Ian and I pretty much just met yesterday”, said Donohue. “We just got out there, we served some balls, hit a couple and came out here and figured it out as we went. Our qualifier was our first practice.”

“It feels amazing”, said Satterfield of his second main draw appearance. “It feels just as good, because it’s extremely hard to get through the qualifier with so many good teams, and with single elimination and money on the line, just getting into the main draw is an amazing feeling”.

Donohue and Satterfield will face top-seeded Billy Allen and Stafford Slick Thursday at 9:15 a.m. Their game plan? “Just have fun”, said Donohue. “That’s how we made it through today, and for me, the most important thing is that I have a good relationship with my partner, we’re having fun out there, that brings out the best in me, so we’re going to keep on having fun and enjoying ourselves.”

On the women’s side, USC alums Cannon and Martin put their collegiate experience to use, making their first main draw together in only their second tournament. Martin has earned a pair of ninths and a 13th previously, all with Allie Wheeler, while San Francisco marks Cannon’s first main draw appearance.

The pair defeated Kendyl Brennan and Ashley Delgado (21-11, 21-8), Lindsey Knudsen and Jessica Sykora (21-15, 19-21, 15-10), and Avery Bush and Litara Keil (21-14, 21-17).

Thursday they will face fourth seed Angela Bensend and Geena Urango at 10:30 a.m.

Dykstra and Wheeler found themselves in the main draw in their first event together. Their main draw appearance is Dykstra’s third (Dykstra earned a pair of 13ths in Austin 2017 and Manhattan Beach 2016), and Wheeler’s fourth (ninths in Manhattan Beach 2016 and Austin 2017, 13th in New York 2017).

Dykstra and Wheeler will play third-seeded Jennifer Fopma and Kelly Reeves at 9:20 a.m.

Fuller and Knudsen also find themselves competing in the main draw in their first event together. Fuller has made the main draw seven times previously, while Knudsen made the main draw twice previously with Meg Dawson (Chicago 2015 and Seattle 2016).

Their run to the main draw included wins over Jenna Belton and Jo Kremer (21-13, 21-15), Agnieszka Pregowska and Aleksandra Wachowicz (24-22, 21-18), and Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima and Kerri Schuh 21-15, 21-19).

They will face second seeded Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Manwill and Salgado made their second main draw Thursday in as many attempts (Seattle 2017 being their first). Neither have qualified with other partners.

They defeated Ksenia Bartie and Presley Forbes (21-15, 21-11), Christina Vucich and Amanda Wiggins (21-16, 19-21, 15-12), and Karissa Cook and Katie Spieler (16-21, 21-18, 15-12) to earn the right to compete in the main draw.

Thursday’s first opponent will be top-seeded Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen at 11:25 a.m.

Thursday’s men’s results

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q32) def. Al Adamsen/Jeffrey Martinez (Q33) 21-7, 21-12 (0:30)

Match 7: Ozz Borges/Nathan Yang (Q25) def. Griffin O’Camb/Vaughn Petersen (Q40) 15-21, 21-16, 15-9 (0:51)

Match 10: Dillon Lesniak/Salvador Pastor (Q28) def. Kentaro Ball/David Rowker (Q37) 25-23, 21-15 (0:40)

Match 15: Chris Flood/Rob McLean (Q29) def. Devon Burki/Tanner Smith (Q36) 19-21, 22-20, 15-12 (1:12)

Match 18: Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson (Q30) def. Roy McFarland/Robert Mullahey (Q35) 21-10, 21-12 (0:40)

Match 23: Chris Albers/Jordan Gladstone (Q27) def. Andrew Riley/Jeff Steffens (Q38) 21-15, 22-20 (0:41)

Match 26: Thadeus Niemira/Brandon Oswald (Q39) def. Mika Hunkin/Thomas Ta (Q26) 21-12, 21-7 (0:33)

Match 31: Kailum Rinaldi/Dmitriy Yurchenko (Q31) def. Chris Dedo/Evan Murray (Q34) 21-17, 21-15 (0:39)

Round 2

Match 33: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11, Q1) def. Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q32) 21-14, 21-16 (0:38)

Match 34: Marcin Jagoda/Tomas Salava (Q17) def. Mark Van Zwieten/Steve Van Zwieten (Q16) 26-24, 24-22 (1:06)

Match 35: Jake Rosener/Garrett Wessberg (Q9) def. Robert deAurora/Chris Fleming (Q24) 21-18, 21-11 (0:39)

Match 36: Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q8) def. Ozz Borges/Nathan Yang (Q25) 21-19, 21-19 (0:47)

Match 37: Dillon Lesniak/Salvador Pastor (Q28) def. Evan Cory/John Hamilton (Q5) 21-18, 21-17 (0:47)

Match 38: Art Barron/Tom Kohler (Q12) def. Dylan Holland/Tristan Patterson (Q21) 21-15, 21-15 (0:40)

Match 39: Travis Mewhirter/Travis Schoonover (Q20) def. Brian Miller/Brett Ryan (Q13) 21-16, 12-21, 15-13 (0:59)

Match 40: Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15, Q4) def. Chris Flood/Rob McLean (Q29) 21-17, 21-15 (0:37)

Match 41: Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson (Q30) def. Francisco Quesada-Paneque/Troy Schlicker (Q3) 21-14, 21-12 (0:34)

Match 42: Shane Donohue/Ian Satterfield (16, Q19) def. Jacob Landel/Chicory Roth (Q14) 21-18, 21-19 (0:41)

Match 43: Paul Lotman/Myles Muagututia (Q11) def. Danko Iordanov/Chris McDonald (Q22) 17-21, 21-19, 15-6 (1:01)

Match 44: Tal Shavit/Ryan Walker (Q6) def. Chris Albers/Jordan Gladstone (Q27) 21-18, 19-21, 15-13 (0:59)

Match 45: Brandon Kelly/Chris Luers (Q7) def. Thadeus Niemira/Brandon Oswald (Q39) 21-16, 21-17 (0:38)

Match 46: Kevin Lynch/Jason Raney (Q23) def. Marshall Brock/Aaren Rice (Q10) 21-17, 14-21, 15-13 (0:58)

Match 47: Jonathan Alvarez/Christian Honer (Q15) def. Sage Newgard/Sterling Perkins (Q18) 23-21, 17-21, 15-12 (1:00)

Match 48: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14, Q2) def. Kailum Rinaldi/Dmitriy Yurchenko (Q31) 21-13, 21-15 (0:41)

Round 3

Match 49: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11, Q1) def. Marcin Jagoda/Tomas Salava (Q17) 21-11, 21-17 (0:42)

Match 50: Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q8) def. Jake Rosener/Garrett Wessberg (Q9) 11-21, 21-14, 15-13 (0:55)

Match 51: Art Barron/Tom Kohler (Q12) def. Dillon Lesniak/Salvador Pastor (Q28) 21-19, 15-21, 15-9 (0:55)

Match 52: Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15, Q4) def. Travis Mewhirter/Travis Schoonover (Q20) 21-16, 21-11 (0:38)

Match 53: Shane Donohue/Ian Satterfield (16, Q19) def. Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson (Q30) 21-13, 21-18 (0:38)

Match 54: Paul Lotman/Myles Muagututia (Q11) def. Tal Shavit/Ryan Walker (Q6) 18-21, 21-15, 15-11 (0:50)

Match 55: Brandon Kelly/Chris Luers (Q7) def. Kevin Lynch/Jason Raney (Q23) 21-16, 21-15 (0:37)

Match 56: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14, Q2) def. Jonathan Alvarez/Christian Honer (Q15) 21-7, 21-11 (0:30)

Round 4

Match 57: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11, Q1) def. Tim May/Travis Woloson (Q8) 21-15, 21-16 (0:44)

Match 58: Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15, Q4) def. Art Barron/Tom Kohler (Q12) 21-14, 21-17 (0:38)

Match 59: Shane Donohue/Ian Satterfield (16, Q19) def. Paul Lotman/Myles Muagututia (Q11) 21-17, 21-12 (0:43)

Match 60: Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14, Q2) def. Brandon Kelly/Chris Luers (Q7) 21-16, 21-18 (0:38)

Friday’s winners bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (1) vs. Shane Donohue/Ian Satterfield (16, Q19)

Match 2: Dave McKienzie/Curt Toppel (9) vs. Mark Burik/Marty Lorenz (8)

Match 3: Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (5) vs. Duncan Budinger/Kevin McColloch (12)

Match 4: Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (13) vs. Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (4)

Match 5: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (3) vs. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14, Q2)

Match 6: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11, Q1) vs. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (6)

Match 7: Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) vs. Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (10)

Match 8: Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15, Q4) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (2)