Perfect day at AVP San Fran for 1,2,3,5 seeds

It was a perfect day at AVP San Francisco. Numerous San Francisco natives remarked favorably upon the exceptional weather, featuring a high temperature of 76 degrees, a light breeze, blue skies, not a cloud in the sky, and a total absence of the trademark San Francisco fog.

It was also a perfect day for the No. 1, 2, 3, and 5 seeds of both genders, which had perfect records today to reach the winners bracket semifinals.

For the men, that was Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer, Ed Ratledge and Eric Zaun, and Ty Loomis and Maddison McKibbin.

Allen and Slick defeated Shane Donohue and Ian Satterfield 21-14, 21-17, followed by a win over Mark Burik and Marty Lorenz 21-10, 22-20.

Casebeer and Mayer’s wins were against Raffe Paulis and Spencer Sauter 21-17, 21-18, and Derek Olson and Jeff Samuels 21-13, 21-9.

Ratledge and Zaun advanced with wins over Branden Clemens and Ben Vaught 21-16, 21-13 and a tough three set win over Avery Drost and Chase Frishman 21-19, 17-21, 15-13.

Loomis and McKibbin beat Duncan Budinger and Kevin McColloch 21-16, 21-23, 16-14 as well as Brian and Tim Bomgren 21-18, 21-13.

Friday’s matches feature Allen and Slick versus Loomis and McKibbin at 2:40 p.m. PT, and Casebeer and Mayer versus Ratledge and Zaun at 12:30 p.m.

In the women’s draw Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen, Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar, Jen Fopma and Kelly Reeves, and Lane Carico and Alix Klineman won through on Friday.

Flint and Larsen defeated Camie Manwill and Maria Clara Salgado 21-19, 21-19, followed by a win over Jace Pardon and Brittany Tiegs 22-20, 16-21, 15-10.

Day and Hochevar’s wins were against Branagan Fuller and Delaney Knudsen 22-20, 21-6 and Janelle Allen and Sheila Shaw 21-15, 21-18.

Fopma and Reeves advanced with wins over Lara Dykstra and Allie Wheeler 21-16, 19-21, 15-10 and Kimberly Smith and Xi Zhang 21-11, 21-16.

Carico and Klineman beat Aurora Davis and Bree Scarbrough 21-23, 21-19, 15-7 as well as Angela Bensend and Geena Urango 21-11, 22-20.

The winner’s bracket semifinals are Flint and Larsen versus Carico and Klineman at 1:35 p.m. and Day and Hochevar and Day versus Fopma and Reeves at 11:25 a.m.

The No. 4 seeds? Both Tim and Brian Bomgren and Angela Bensend and Geena Urango are still alive in the contender’s bracket. The Bomgrens will face Reid Priddy and Ricardo Santos at 10:20 a.m., and Bensend and Urango will face Branagan Fuller and Delaney Knudsen bright and early at 9:15 a.m.

Speaking of the Bomgrens, they faced a difficult choice this year, as the Waupaca Boatride tournament conflicted with AVP San Francisco. The Boatride, billed as the US Open of Grass Volleyball, and thought to be the largest grass volleyball tournament, featured 1,308 teams last year. The Boatride is hosted by the Brighton Acres farm in Oshkosh, Wisc.

VBM asked Tim Bomgren about his decision to skip the Boatride: “It was a really tough decision. With a couple of the big teams overseas for the FIVB, and having a couple of poor finishes in the last two tournaments, we made the executive decision to come out here and try to earn some points. It was tough for us, though, we really love the Boatride and a lot of our friends are out there.

“I’m not exactly sure how many Boatrides we’ve attended, but it’s over seven. We’ve had a couple of good runs, we’ve won beach and grass a couple of times, only once in the same year. Last year we finished second twice, so we kind of had a chip on our shoulder to go back this year. It will have to wait until next year.

“Waupaca is pretty special on the grass. It’s the one time a year we’ll go torture our bodies for a long weekend and play both. The grass is unlike anything else. It’s pretty fun to play grass at Waupaca.”

It was a great day for the tenth seeds, as tenth-seeded Janelle Allen and Sheila Shaw bested seventh-seeded Amanda Dowdy and Irene Hester Pollock 21-19, 25-23, while tenth-seeded Samuels and Olson defeated seventh-seeded Reid Priddy and Ricardo Santos in the first round 21-14, 21-18.

Samuels commented on the win after the match: “It was amazing. I like the vibes around here. I really like the playing atmosphere, and San Francisco is treating us great.”

Samuels made a couple of key blocking moves down the stretch that helped them seal the win: We’ve actually been working on not looking big, but making the moves smaller so that I’m more in the window instead of letting them off easier. Our ‘less is more’ motto helped us out in that match.”

There were more upsets on the women’s side as well, as sixth-seeded Karolina Marciniak went down in consecutive matches to Smith and Zhang (21-18, 21-16) and Dykstra and Wheeler (18-21, 21-17, 15-11).

“We focused on our side”, said Dykstra, “Took care of things, and that’s when we started to get runs and pull out the win.”

Wheeler added: “We’re a new team, but it’s going great so far, and are playing well together. We’re focusing on our side and playing our best.”

Tournament notes: Dave McKienzie returns to the domestic tour this weekend after missing the first half of 2017. McKienzie had been residing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

McKienzie is looking forward to competing full time for the remainder of the season: “It’s always nice to play, you know?” said McKienzie. “It’s great to get the chance to compete again.

Asked if he had been able to play and train at a high level in Kuala Lumpur: “Not exactly”, said McKienzie with a laugh, “but I got a chance to play in some FIVB one-star tournaments (McKienzie finished ninth in Shepparton, Australia and Langkawai, Malaysia this year) and definitely haven’t had the chance to train consistently. We got back into the country four or five days ago, and wanted to get out and play”.

Friday’s men’s results

Winners bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (1) def. Shane Donohue/Ian Satterfield (16, Q19) 21-14, 21-17 (0:38)

Match 2: Mark Burik/Marty Lorenz (8) def. Dave McKienzie/Curt Toppel (9) 21-15, 21-18 (0:47) Match 3: Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (5) def. Duncan Budinger/Kevin McColloch (12) 21-16, 21-23, 16-14 (1:22)

Match 4: Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (4) def. Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (13) 21-18, 17-21, 15-11 (1:00)

Match 5: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (3) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14, Q2) 21-16, 21-13 (0:39)

Match 6: Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (6) def. Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11, Q1) 21-12, 16-21, 15-6 (0:55)

Match 7: Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (10) def. Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) 21-14, 21-18 (0:53) Match 8: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (2) def. Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15, Q4) 21-17, 21-18 (0:43)

Round 2

Match 9: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (1) def. Mark Burik/Marty Lorenz (8) 21-10, 22-20 (0:44)

Match 10: Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (5) def. Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (4) 21-18, 21-13 (0:47)

Match 11: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (3) def. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (6) 21-19, 17-21, 15-13 (0:58)

Match 12: Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (2) def. Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (10) 21-13, 21-9 (0:38)

Round 3

Match 13: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (1) vs. Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (5)

Match 14: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (3) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Match 15: Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) def. Raffe Paulis/Spencer Sauter (15, Q4) 21-17, 21-17 (0:45)

Match 16: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11, Q1) def. Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught (14, Q2) 21-14, 22-20 (0:36)

Match 17: Duncan Budinger/Kevin McColloch (12) def. Piotr Marciniak/Roberto Rodriguez-Bertran (13) 16-21, 21-17, 15-11 (0:56)

Match 18: Dave McKienzie/Curt Toppel (9) def. Shane Donohue/Ian Satterfield (16, Q19) 21-17, 17-21, 16-14 (1:04)

Round 2

Match 19: Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) vs. Brian Bomgren/Tim Bomgren (4)

Match 20: Brian Cook/Adam Roberts (11, Q1) vs. Mark Burik/Marty Lorenz (8)

Match 21: Duncan Budinger/Kevin McColloch (12) vs. Derek Olson/Jeff Samuels (10)

Match 22: Dave McKienzie/Curt Toppel (9) vs. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (6)

