AVP San Francisco: Excited Klineman leads pack of first-time semifinalists

There are eight semifinalists competing in AVP San Francisco and that group of 16 players totals just 10 tour victories and nine have never won an AVP event.

In other words, with many of the teams in Europe this week for FIVB Gstaad, things are wide open Sunday for names not normally seen on the podium.

In the women’s semifinals, Lane Carico and Alix Klineman play Angela Bensend and Geena Urango at 9:30 a.m. Pacific, followed by Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen facing Jen Fopma and Kelly Reeves.

In the men’s semifinals, Billy Allen and Stafford Slick — the only ones coming off a tour victory after winning AVP Seattle — play Reid Priddy and Ricardo Santos at 11:30 a.m., followed by Ty Loomis and Maddison McKibbin taking on Ed Ratledge and Eric Zaun.

The women’s final is at 2 p.m. with the men’s at 3:30 and they will be shown on NBC Sports. The semifinals can be seen at the AVP website, AVP.com.

Carico and Klineman reached the semifinals after defeating Flint and Larsen 21-13, 30-28 in the winners bracket in a thriller of a second set. The former high school teammates from Manhattan Beach are playing together for the first time — for that matter, Carico is playing with Caitlin Ledoux next week in World Series of Volleyball.

“We actually had one practice,” the 6-foot-4 Klineman said with a laugh. “Lane’s been travelling and playing FIVB, pretty much non-stop, and I just pretty much started playing on the beach a couple of months ago.

“On my end, I’m pretty much just trying to play as much as I can at home, get better, and hope that it shows on the court.”

Klineman, the 2010 Volleyball magazine (now VolleyballMag.com) national high school player of the year who played at Stanford, understands the process.

“Honestly, Lane and I are just building on what we have every match, one point at a time,” Klineman said. “She just never gave up,. You can see how hard she worked on defense. I think that’s infectious when you have someone like that on your team.

“I just wanted to keep pushing as hard as I could, we never gave up. You can see that because we were down, and hats off to Kelley and Betsi, because they played a great, great match and I have much respect for them as a team. We came into this thinking that it was going to be a battle, and it was. I’m really proud of our play.”

Carico has one career win at 2016 Seattle and has competed full-time on the beach since 2013. Klineman,, who took seventh in the AVP season opener at Huntington Beach with Jace Pardon, is in her first full year on the tour. Her pro career has been indoors, including playing most recently in the Brazil Superleague for the Dentil/Praia Clube in Uberlandia, Minas Gerais.

“When I was young, I played a lot on the beach. When I was 10 or 11, I played every CBVA tournament on the coast, and was super into it,” Klineman said. “Then it got to the point where I chose indoor, and sure, I played in a qualifier here or there, but I’ve never really trained until now. Now is the first time that I’m putting all my energy towards beach.

“I got back from Brazil (Praia) in mid-April, and I took about three weeks off, so about a week before Huntington was my first real practice. From then I just kind of got addicted to it, so I’ve been training hard every day.”

Fopma and Reeves also advanced through the winner’s bracket after defeating Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar 21-16, 21-11. Fopma has three wins on the domestic tour while Reeves is looking for her first. San Francisco marks the pair’s fifth tournament with finishes of third, two fifths, and a ninth.

“It would be super-exciting for us to win here,” Fopma said. “It would be our first team win and it would be Kelly’s first win ever, so it would be an honor for me to help her get her first win on the AVP tour, and I always want to win. I want to win every tournament.

“It would be really special, we work really, really hard, so it would be nice to hold up that trophy at the end and know that all of our work was worth it. Hopefully that’s the outcome.”

Flint and Larsen claimed a semifinal berth after defeating Caitlin Ledoux and Heather McGuire 21-18, 21-16. Flint and Larsen are the only women’s semifinalists who have won together, at AVP Cincinnati in 2015. This year they lost in the Huntington and Seattle finals.

Bensend and Urango — Team TexMex — advanced through the contender’s bracket by defeating Pardon and Brittany Tiegs (21-16, 17-21, 15-7) as well as eliminating Day and Hochevar (11-21, 21-16, 16-14).

Bensend and Urango have a third, two fifths and a ninth this year.

“Winning AVP San Francisco would be amazing,” Bensend said, “because ‘G’ and I, that’s our goal, to win one tournament and to do it here would be great, San Francisco is such a fun city, and there’s some great fans here, and hope we get some support on our side.”

Allen and Slick reached the semifinals after defeating Loomis and McKibbin 23-21, 21-13. They won Seattle after losing in the AVP New York final. Allen has two career victories, while Seattle was Slick’s first. For that matter, they are the only team that has played together exclusively this year, and their varied offense employing shoot sets to the antennas tests opposing blocker’s speed.

“We’ve had a great couple of weeks here and it would be nice to keep playing well and win another one,” Allen said. “They’re all tough, and we hope we get a chance to win another one.”

Ratledge and Zaun upset Jeremy Casebeer and John Mayer 25-23, 16-21, 15-11 to reach the semifinals. Reunited after Seattle, they have fifths in Austin and New York and a ninth in Huntington Beach together. Neither of the the seemingly odd couple of a veteran left-handed blocker and rookie defender has won an AVP event.

“I’ve put a lot of work this year into building my team, all the people around me, and they’ve really hoisted me on their shoulders,” Ratledge said. “It’s cool to be up there and you want to do it as a payoff for them at some point. They’ve put hours, weeks in putting me up there. That would be really cool to be able to pay them back for all the hard work they’ve put in for me.”

Loomis and McKibbin found themselves in the semifinals after a 23-21, 21-13 loss to Allen and Slick, but redeemed themselves nicely with a 16-21, 21-16, 16-14 exciting win over the new combination of Avery Drost and Chase Frishman. This is the team’s first event together. Loomis’ best finish this year is ninth, McKibbin’s is fifth.

“I truly try to live in the moment,” Loomis said. “I’ve been playing for about 16 years now, I was fortunate enough to win in 2009 in Coney Island, and I retired for a few years. I came back to the game with more appreciation for the moment.

“I just wanted to travel, to experience the culture, and the fans a little bit more before I retire. It would be amazing to win one more. It would truly top off my career and my enjoyment of this good long journey.”

Priddy and Santos took the long way through the contender’s bracket, defeating Tim and Brian Bomgren (21-19, 21-12), Mark Burik and Marty Lorenz (16-21, 21-18, 15-11), then Casebeer and Mayer (21-14, 21-12).

Priddy, the storied indoors USA Olympian trying to make his mark on the beach, seems to be the guy everyone calls when they’ve lost their partner. Santos makes his fourth partner this year. Santos has had two different partners in only three events as well. Priddy’s best 2017 finish is fifth in Austin, while Santos’ is third in New York.

“Winning AVP San Francisco would be unbelievable, but more importantly, today was probably the biggest jump I’ve made as a beach volleyball player and I have Ricardo to thank for it,” Priddy said. “He’s just forcing me to be a beach player. Up to this point I’ve gotten away with being kind of a hybrid, but playing with him, he’s just forcing me to be a beach guy.

“Yesterday was a hard day. I watched video, and saw the changes that needed to be made, and am so thankful for three matches today so that I could implement them and tomorrow is the first time I’ve ever played on Sunday, so I’m so fired up.

“It feels very natural and comfortable, and I look forward to that first point.”

Men’s Saturday results

Winners bracket

Match 13: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick (1) def. Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (5) 23-21, 21-13 (0:45) Match 14: Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun (3) def. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (2) 25-23, 16-21, 15-11 (1:03)

Contenders bracket

Match 23: Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) def. Mark Burik/Marty Lorenz (8) 16-21, 21-18, 15-11 (1:07)

Match 24: Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (6) def. Duncan Budinger/Kevin McColloch (12) 21-15, 21-15 (0:42)

Match 25: Reid Priddy/Ricardo Santos (7) def. Jeremy Casebeer/John Mayer (2) 21-14, 21-12 (0:39)

Match 26: Ty Loomis/Maddison McKibbin (5) def. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman (6) 16-21, 21-16, 16-14 (1:02)

Sunday’s semifinals

Billy Allen/ Stafford Slick (1) vs. Reid Priddy / Ricardo Santos (7)

Ty Loomis/ Maddison McKibbin (5) vs. Ed Ratledge / Eric Zaun (3)