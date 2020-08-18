Indiana volleyball coach Aird: “Everyone wants certainty, but there’s so much unknown”

By
Emily Ehman
-
0
18
B1G Indiana Aird 8/18/2020-Steve Aird-B1G Talk
Indiana coach Steve Aird/Xavier Daniels, Indiana Athletics

One thing about third-year Indiana coach Steve Aird: He’s not afraid to speak his mind.

And the Canadian who is a former Penn State assistant and head coach at Maryland does just that in our B1G volleyball interview, covering everything from playing in the spring, dealing with the pandemic, Black Lives Matter — “I’m a volleyball coach, not a politician, but I care” — and even the state of his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs:

Emily Ehman is a recent Northwestern University graduate who played four years as a libero for the Wildcats. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman significant playing time in 2019. This is part of her continuing series of interviews of Big Ten volleyball players and coaches.
Follow her at @emilyehman on Instagram

