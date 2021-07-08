Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Michigan sophomore OH Jess Mruzik

By
Emily Ehman
-
0
13
B1G Mruzik Michigan 7/8/2021-Jess Mruzik-Michigan volleyball
Michigan outside Jess Mruzik hits against Nebraska/Michigan photo
As you would have expected from such a highly touted recruit, Jess Mruzik had a strong freshman season for Michigan even under the most trying of conditions.
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter from nearby Livonia, a Detroit suburb, was destined to be a Wolverine. From ball girl to ball player, Mruzik was a part of the Michigan volleyball family well before she committed to the Blue.
In this week’s B1G Volleyball Thursday, Mruzik dives into her outstanding freshman year that left her ready for more, getting ready for a “normal” season after having one of the hardest schedules last spring, and, of course, her favorite places to eat around campus.

Previously on B1G Volleyball Thursday, we interviewed Ohio State’s Emily LondotPurdue’s Taylor Trammell, Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke. Penn State’s Gabby Blossom, and Indiana’s Brooke Westbeld.

***
VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern libero, lived in the bubble in Dallas and covered the inaugural Athletes Unlimited volleyball this spring, and does analysis on Big Ten volleyball broadcasts. Follow her on Twitter @emilyehman and Instagram @emilyehman
***
We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/
  • TAGS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here