Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Michigan sophomore OH Jess Mruzik

As you would have expected from such a highly touted recruit, Jess Mruzik had a strong freshman season for Michigan even under the most trying of conditions.

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter from nearby Livonia, a Detroit suburb, was destined to be a Wolverine. From ball girl to ball player, Mruzik was a part of the Michigan volleyball family well before she committed to the Blue.

In this week’s B1G Volleyball Thursday, Mruzik dives into her outstanding freshman year that left her ready for more, getting ready for a “normal” season after having one of the hardest schedules last spring, and, of course, her favorite places to eat around campus.

