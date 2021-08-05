Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Megan Cooney of Illinois

The Illinois volleyball program was certainly happy to learn that team leader and outside hitter Megan Cooney, the 6-foot-4 product of Topeka, Kansas, will be back for a fifth year.

The second-team All-Big Ten honoree joined us and explained why she used that extra year of eligibility, how having a hard spring schedule potentially helped this team prep for the fall, what five newcomers add to the gym, why Illinois alum Jordyn Poulter is such a great leader for USA Volleyball in the Tokyo Olympics, and, of course, her favorite places to eat around Champaign.

