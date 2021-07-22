Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames

Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames is gearing up for her senior season and a new era of potential marketing opportunities.

The three-time All-American discussed how she’s using new NIL laws to partner with Crossnet, a local taco shop, and starting a podcast with teammate Lauren Stivrins.

As the fall 2021 season approaches she talked about “burning down everything” she knew about setting last season, what it means to have so many Huskers represented in the Tokyo Olympics, and, of course, her favorite places to eat in Lincoln.

