Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames

By
Emily Ehman
-
B1G volleyball Hames Nebraska 7/22/2021-Nicklin Hames
Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames/Nebraska photo

Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames is gearing up for her senior season and a new era of potential marketing opportunities.

The three-time All-American discussed how she’s using new NIL laws to partner with Crossnet, a local taco shop, and starting a podcast with teammate Lauren Stivrins.

As the fall 2021 season approaches she talked about “burning down everything” she knew about setting last season, what it means to have so many Huskers represented in the Tokyo Olympics, and, of course, her favorite places to eat in Lincoln.

We are interviewing one player from each of the 14 Big Ten programs before the start of the season. Previously on B1G Volleyball Thursday, we talked to Ohio State’s Emily LondotPurdue’s Taylor Trammell, Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke. Penn State’s Gabby Blossom, Indiana’s Brooke Westbeld, Michigan’s Jess Mruzik, and Maryland’s Rainelle Jones.

***
VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern libero, lived in the bubble in Dallas and covered the inaugural Athletes Unlimited volleyball this spring, and does analysis on Big Ten volleyball broadcasts. Follow her on Twitter @emilyehman and Instagram @emilyehman
***
