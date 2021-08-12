Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio

At 6-foot-5, Iowa senior Courtney Buzzerio is certainly the tallest setter in the Big Ten, but the product of Chino Hills, California, also plays right side for the Hawkeyes.

Buzzerio, a Big-Ten first-teamer last spring, joined us to discuss how she balances having multiple roles, what influence playing alongside her sister Megan had on her, the importance of non-conference play for Iowa heading into Big Ten season, and, of course, her favorite places to eat in Iowa City.

