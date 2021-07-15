Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Maryland’s Rainelle Jones

Rainelle Jones, who will be a senior for the Terrapins, grew up in Oxon Hill, about 17 miles from the University of Maryland campus.

Last season, the 6-foot-3 middle blocker led the way as Maryland become the best blocking team in the Big Ten. Jones had at least two blocks in each of Maryland’s 20 matches.

In our conversation, Jones talked about her mentality of “making sure that nothing crosses the net,” what Jones learned about herself from filming Maryland’s HOME series, and why growing up in the DMV instilled competitiveness at an early age. She comes from athletic roots: Her father played basketball at Maryland, her mom played in college in Canada, and both played professionally.

And, of course, we ask for her favorite places to eat around Maryland’s campus.

