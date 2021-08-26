Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Minnesota’s Taylor Landfair

Minnesota outside Taylor Landfair came to the Gophers as the nation’s top recruit.

She didn’t disappoint.

The 6-foot-5 product of Plainfield, Illinois, was second on the team with 212 kills (3.03/set) and was named a VolleyballMag.com honorable-mention All-American.

Landfair joined us for the last of our 14 “B1G Volleyball Thursdays,” a weekly interview with a player from each Big Ten team (the complete list follows).

We talked about how she’s feeling before this opening weekend when the Gophers face Baylor, how she and the team have grown in the off-season, how she’s becoming a leader, what she wants to accomplish before she graduates and the ultimate question: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes chicken sandwich?

We interviewed one player from each of the 14 Big Ten programs before the start of the season. Previously on B1G Volleyball Thursday, we talked to, in order (click on any name to see the video):