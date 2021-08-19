Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Kamila Cieslik of Rutgers

Rutgers fifth-year senior Kamila Cieslik, a 5-foot-11 right side from Knoxville, Tennessee, has seen a little bit of everything during her time with Scarlet Knights.

She joined us talked about what it has been like watching the New Jersey program claw its way out of the trenches to its most successful conference season in the school’s Big Ten history, what she’s learned from playing with so many international players that currently make up half the Rutgers roster, how her early love for horses contributed to her career aspirations, and, fo course, her favorite place to eat around campus.

We are interviewing one player from each of the 14 Big Ten programs before the start of the season. Previously on B1G Volleyball Thursday, we have talked to, in order (click on any name to see the video):