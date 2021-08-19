Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Kamila Cieslik of Rutgers

By
Emily Ehman
-
0
5
Kamila Cieslik

Rutgers fifth-year senior Kamila Cieslik, a 5-foot-11 right side from Knoxville, Tennessee, has seen a little bit of everything during her time with Scarlet Knights.

She joined us talked about what it has been like watching the New Jersey program claw its way out of the trenches to its most successful conference season in the school’s Big Ten history, what she’s learned from playing with so many international players that currently make up half the Rutgers roster, how her early love for horses contributed to her career aspirations, and, fo course, her favorite place to eat around campus.

We are interviewing one player from each of the 14 Big Ten programs before the start of the season. Previously on B1G Volleyball Thursday, we have talked to, in order (click on any name to see the video):

Ohio State’s Emily Londot,
Purdue’s Taylor Trammell, 
Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke, 
Penn State’s Gabby Blossom,
Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara,
Indiana’s Brooke Westbeld,
Michigan’s Jess Mruzik,
Maryland’s Rainelle Jones,
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames,
Michigan State’s Naya Gros,
Illinois’ Megan Cooney
Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio
***
VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern libero, does analysis on Big Ten volleyball broadcasts, and is part of the Big Ten Network show At The Net. Follow her on Twitter @emilyehman and Instagram @emilyehman
***
