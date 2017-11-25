Could WAC-champion CSU Bakersfield “pull off some crazy upset?”

The day before the CSU Bakersfield women’s team left for the Western Athletic Conference tournament, it managed to get kicked out of its own practice.

“That was horrible and pretty bad,” senior middle blocker Sydney Haynes said. “Coach was very angry. We came into that practice with not a very good outlook after losing a big match to New Mexico State (a 3-0 whitewashing on senior day at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield). We were not super-motivated. She was fully right to kick us out of practice.”

Once the players were given the heave-ho, the Roadrunners’ head coach, director of volleyball Giovana Melo, and her staff called it a day.

The players had a meeting.

“We decided our season was not over,” Hayes said. “We went back in the gym and finished the practice. We finished off the 6-on-6 drill we were doing at the time and it went well. We ran the rest of practice by ourselves. Getting kicked out is exactly what we needed. We were doubting ourselves. Getting kicked out helped us going into the tournament.”

Helped might be a tad of an understatement. CSUB opened the WAC tournament in Edinburg, Texas, with a 3-0 win over Seattle, which it had lost to 19 days earlier in Seattle.

And then the party really got going. The fourth-seeded Roadrunners (19-13) upset No. 1 seed New Mexico State 3-1 in the semifinals (CSUB was swept by New Mexico State in both WAC meetings) and then downed No. 2 seed Texas-Rio Grande Valley to win the WAC tournament title and earn the league’s automatic NCAA tournament.

It’s CSUB’s second NCAA appearance in Melo’s fourth season at the helm. She guided the Roadrunners to their first-ever NCAA Division I tournament appearance in her first season.

“It’s a very, very big deal for us making the tournament,” said senior outside hitter Aleksandra Djordjevic, a Serbian who played her first two years at Northwest College in Wyoming, where she was a two-time NJCAA first-team All-American selection. “The last few years we couldn’t go because we didn’t win the WAC tournament. One of our goals this season was to make it to the NCAA tournament.”

Melo, who led Western Nebraska Community College to one national title, five NJCAA Division I final-four appearances and posted a 262-20 record there, noted this year’s team is filled with senior talent, including Haynes, who is from Vancouver, Wash., who was on Melo’s first WAC title team as a redshirt freshman. Djordjevic is a senior and so are middle Haylee Roberts, who is from Bakersfield; senior setter Fabiana Andrade, who is from Brazil and previously played at Western Nebraska Community College; and libero-setter Emily Lopes, another Bakersfield product. Roberts and Haynes both earned all-WAC second-team honors this season.

Roberts is the team leader in kills (288) with Haynes (277), junior outside hitter and Salt Lake City native Briannah Mariner (245) and junior right side-middle and Castle Rock, Colo., product Mattison DeGarmo (233) right behind. Djordjevic (190) and freshman outside hitter and Murrieta, Calif., product Desiree Sukhov (189) give the team plenty of weapons.

“They have been here and have an idea of what they needed to do to become better and be better not just in the regular season, but at the end of the year,” Melo said. “This is a group of kids that worked its butt off all season. They knew what they wanted from the beginning. The past couple years we’ve been sitting watching the final match and seeing other teams play. They decided they wanted to chase this for a full year and put in the training to get better.”

Melo, who played and was an assistant at Arizona State, added things didn’t truly come completely together for the Roadrunners until the WAC tournament. For the season, Bakersfield is hitting .191 as a team (its opponents are a nickel lower at .186), has been out-blocked (by 39 total blocks) and holds a 32-ace edge over its opponents and a 56-dig edge.

However, in the WAC tournament semifinals, Bakersfield hit .276 against the loop’s top-ranked team, held a 10-3 service-ace edge and held even on the blocking end. In the finale against Rio Grande Valley, the Roadrunners held a 14-kill advantage, a 10-4 space in aces and out-dug its foe by six.

“We’ve always had good hitters, but it always was one of those things where one is on and the other is off,” said Melo. “The balance didn’t happen until the actual tournament championship where we had all our hitters on and playing well. The tournament was the best we’ve played. We definitely got better at serving because we practiced it. We’re not the best blocking team in the conference, but we did a good job serving. That needed to improve for us to get where we wanted to get. We got a little better with the hitting and got the consistency where we needed it at for the end of the season.

“That was the best we played all year. The girls stepped up and knew what they wanted. The stepped on the court and got it done. I had not looked at them before and saw what I saw during the tournament.”

Also playing at their best toward the end of the season is the duo of Haynes and Djordjevic, who both had offseason shoulder surgery within days of each other.

“They still were getting stronger and stronger and at the end of the season is where they have been at their best,” said Melo. “They made a big difference for us. Sometimes we would have to count the number of swings they were taking and they would take it slow in practice so we could get them back to where they were a full 100 percent.”

Haynes explained Djordjevic had her surgery two days before hers.

“It’s been almost a year for me, December 15,” she said. “I had my labrum and torn rotator cuff repaired. She had hers two days before me, the exact same surgery. We were partners together through the whole rehab process, which was really nice. We ended up being two of the go-to players this year, which was kind of crazy. The same doctor did our surgeries. She went back home to Serbia and me to Washington. Once we got back to school we spent every day doing rehab and got pretty close.”

Djordjevic saw her teammates grow closer as the pages on the calendar turned.

“We did a pretty good job preparing ourselves to play volleyball at the end of the season,” she said. “We have done a good job of being there for each other and supporting each other. It’s the main reason things have ended up the way we wanted them to. We’ve done a good job of carrying each other and making sure nobody is out there losing confidence. We’re always there helping each other. We made sure everybody was comfortable enough to be WAC champions.”

Haynes said it’s tough to explain the feeling she had after the New Mexico win.

“They swept us both times in three, it was pretty crazy,” she said. “Maybe they weren’t expecting a fight from us? We owned that match. It was probably our best all season. We knew we could beat UTRGV. We had lost to them and then beat them in the regular season. They were looking very strong, but we were pretty strong and were focused on beating them and we neded up beating them.”

Melo takes great pride in the Roadrunners winning their second WAC title in four years.

“It means a lot,” she said. “I came in here and tried to change the culture of the program that first year. We have hard-working kids. We’ve become a little more competitive each year. We started doing the right thing and it has paid off.”

Haynes said her recent thoughts concerning the NCAA tournament could lead to some folks questioning her sanity.

“This is my second time going to the tournament and people might think I’m crazy, but I think we could pull off some crazy upset,” she said. “The way we played in the WAC tournament was crazy and I think if we keep playing like that we can upset some teams. We’ve been working hard this week and we are ready to go.”

Djordjevic also is ready to take the field of 64 by storm.

“We are a family,” she said. “Every person on the team is so close to each other. We’re very comfortable with each other. This is my second family. We likely will end up playing a very good team. It doesn’t matter. We’ve played good teams before. As long as we play for each other and believe we can do it, we will be fine. We’re excited to go dancing.”

And next weekend the volleyball world will find out if CSUB is this year’s Cinderella.