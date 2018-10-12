I wasn’t planning on going to Ball State last week on my Midwestern volleyball sojourn.

But, well, I’d never been to Muncie, Indiana.

What a great call. A new place, met some great people and saw a volleyball team that’s pretty good.

A bonus for me was watching the match with former Ball State coach Steve Shondell, whose two brothers — Dave (the former Ball State coach) and John, both Ball State grads — I would see the next night when their Purdue team played at Michigan.

“It means so much to me play here at Ball State,” Ball State junior libero Kate Avila said. “My dad played here, my high school coach played here, my family has deep roots here. I grew up playing for the Shondells. Playing here was a dream of mine growing up and to get to live it out every day is awesome.”

