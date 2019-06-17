BallerTV to Livestream AAU Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships

BallerTV has partnered with the AAU to stream the AAU Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships.

For the first time in the event’s history, every single game on every single court of the Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships will be live streamed on BallerTV. This will provide subscribers with access to over 15,000 volleyball games, conveniently available on a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

This event is the largest volleyball event in the world, bringing in over 2,800 teams comprised of 42,000 participants from around the world. This 12 day event takes over the Orange County Convention Center and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with over 150 volleyball courts between the two venues.

Can’t make the tournament?

To watch live streams and replays of the Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships, simply go to www.ballertv.com.