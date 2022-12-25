Like we do with our other Fab 50 properties, we also present the 2022 Girls Beach 25 Underclassmen to Watch list, which shows some non-seniors who are worth keeping an eye on. These folks, many more times than not as the data shows, end up on the big Fab 50 list in their senior years in high school.

Keep in mind with this list, we are not ranking the top 25 non-senior beach players in the country, rather highlighting 25 rising stars. This list became challenging due to the sheer volume of players who received votes. If you do not see a player on the 25 list, odds are she still received votes.

With this list, 15 beach clubs are represented with MB Sand again leading the way with seven more selections.

A few names here that stand out include Sinjin Beach’s Sally Perez (a UCLA verbal commit) and MADSAND’s Avery Jackson, who has verbally committed to Stanford.

Three more names to throw out include Texas-based Third Coast’s Alexa Fernandez, who is verbally committed to UCLA, Optimum Beach’s Kennedy Coakley (another UCLA verbal) and MADSAND’s Vivian Johnson.

On the even-younger sophomore and freshman side, MB Sand’s Mallory LaBreche and Jessie Dueck stood out in the voting, as did Pennsylvania-based Stars and Stripes’ Sarah Wood, a ninth-grader.

25 Underclassmen to Watch List



Name, Height, Year, High School, Club, College Commitment (if known)

Bella Adisian, 5-8, Jr., Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles, CA), MB Sand, Cal

Gella Andrew, 6-0, Jr., McCallum (Austin, Texas), Austin Jrs., USC

Charlotta Bell, 6-4, Jr., Campolindo (Moraga, CA), Kleos Beach, Stanford

Emma Champagne, 6-0, Fresh., Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), MB Sand, NA

Indigo Clarke, 5-7, Jr., Punahou (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Outrigger, NA

Kennedy Coakley, 6-0, Jr., Steinbrenner (Lutz, Florida), Optimum Beach/Premier Beach, UCLA

Madi Collins, 5-7, Jr., Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA), Surfside, NA

Jessie Dueck, 5-11, Soph., Soquel (CA), MB Sand, NA

Meagan Faubel, NA, Jr., Pieper (New Braunfels, Texas), 210, Tampa

Alexa Fernandez, 5-8, Jr., Lutheran South (Friendswood, Texas), Third Coast, UCLA

Ella Gray, NA, Jr., Redondo Beach (CA), South Bay, USC

Carly Hixson, 5-7, Jr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA), WAVE Beach, Cal

Avery Jackson, 5-10 Jr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas), MADSAND, Stanford

Ingrid Timon-Johnson,5-7, Jr., Marymount (Los Angeles, CA), MB Sand, LMU

Mallory LaBreche, 5-10, Soph., Palos Verdes (Palos Verdes Estates, CA), MB Sand, NA

Haylee LaFontaine, 6-0, Jr., Huntington Beach (California), Spiker Beach, Cal Poly

Elise Lenahan, 5-8, Jr., Los Alamitos (CA), MB Sand, Cal Poly

Kenzie Miller, 5-11, Jr., Leander (Texas), Austin Jrs., USC

Kate Morley, 5-9, Jr., Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, CA), MB Sand, Cal

Sally Perez, 6-3 Jr., Middle Creek (Apex, North Carolina), Sinjin Beach, UCLA

Vivian Johnson, NA, Jr., Highland Park (Texas), MADSAND, NA

Kiki Remensperger, 5-9, Jr., Poway (CA), WAVE Beach, South Carolina

Dani Sparks, 5-7, Jr., Huntington Beach (CA), Spiker Beach, Cal Poly

Logan Tusher, 6-0, Jr., Branson (Ross, CA), Golden Gate, NA

Sarah Wood, 6-1, Fresh., Garnet Valley (Glen Mills, PA), Stars and Stripes, NA