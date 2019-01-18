Beach Bytes: new LSU stadium, GCU alum Kotnik wins in New Zealand

LSU unveils new stadium: The school can boast the only real on-campus beach volleyball stadium as the team takes over the renovated former tennis venue.

The new facility features six courts with 24-inch deep sand with state-of-the-art sand with subsurface drainage and an underground irrigation and wetting system that will cool the sand during hot days. LSU had a formal unveiling ceremony this past Monday.

The former Dub Robinson tennis stadium that was built in 1977 will accommodate seating for 450 plus grandstand and grass seating options.

The Tigers previously played at Mango’s Beach Club in Baton Rouge, finishing 20-1 at home over the past two seasons.

“This new stadium gives us the opportunity to be better than we could have been without it,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “That’s the advantage that we have now. We can push towards our potential. We have an unbelievable place to continue to train.

The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in the preseason DiG poll, open their season at home March 15.

GCU alums Kotnik, Simonsson win in New Zealand: Former Grand Canyon players Tjasa Kotnik and Sigrid Simonsson won the second Volleyball New Zealand tour stop at Mount Maunganui this past Saturday.

Kotnik, a 2017 VolleyballMag.com All-American with Molly Turner, plays for Slovenia, while Simonsson competes for Sweden.

Kotnik-Simonsson defeated Julia Tilley and Shauna Polley 21-19, 21-14 in the finals, avenging their earlier 16-21, 15-21 pool play loss.

In the men’s final, Sam and Ben O’Dea defeated Brad Fullerton and Paora Morunga in three sets 21-17, 21-23, 15-10.

AVP to offer open tournament in Hawai’i: The AVP announced this week that the Hawai’i event September 20-22 will be an open event rather than 2018’s Invitational, offering additional domestic opportunities for more teams. No other format details were available at press time.

Schuh to open Wisconsin facility: Pro beach player Kerri Schuh, who moved back to Wisconsin in November, will open a sand facility in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, this spring. Schuh plans to offer tournaments, clinics, and weekly classes at the facility, named Sandbox volleyball.

“Beach volleyball is limited in Wisconsin,” Schuh said. “Bringing a bit of California to the farmland, we decided to build something unique for the community. In our back yard, we created a one court beach sand training facility. A place where athletes can come learn the beach game or better their skills.

“If I was was going to move back to my roots, I needed a place where I could practice and prepare for the upcoming beach season. It then turned into something super exciting for the community. I want the beach game to grow all over the US, not just on the coasts.”

Carico and Schalk expecting in May: Lane Carico and Chaim Schalk announced on instagram this week that the couple is expecting:

Carico wrote on Instagram: “My 2019 sand training would normally be well under way by now, but for one thing… my full belly 💝✨Truth be told, nothing else has ever kept me from immersing myself in my life’s dream of volleyball ~ but for this dream of motherhood, I’ll gladly take a “long offseason”, but will be itching to get back in the sand a stronger woman ☺️ Baby Schalk due May 2019 @chaimer**************************************************** This journey towards motherhood has already tested me greatly, as I imagine it will continue to do. It teaches me more than ever, the importance of taking life one day at a time. Many things are not in my direct control, so I must focus on what is. Being present each day, mindful with intention to improve, goes a long way for making the most of my life 🌱💕 I don’t know what tomorrow will hold, let alone months from now, but that’s okay, I will prepare for the future by being my best self today ✨

Suzanne Barnes has a baby: former beach pro Suzanne Barnes (nee Stonebarger) and golf professional Ricky Barnes welcomed their third child Sunday, Dillon Gene Barnes, the couple announced on Instagram: “This sunshine boy came into our hearts this morning at 9:02am and made us a family of 5. ✨ Dillon Gene Barnes – welcome to this world! We have so much love to give you.”

BVNE to host College Showcase Event: Beach Volleyball National Events has its 2019 College Showcase event at February 3 in Santa Monica.

BVNE said that coaches from UCLA, USC, Hawai’i, Pepperdine, Long Beach State, Cal, Arizona State, South Carolina, LMU, TCU, Arizona, Cal Poly, Stetson, Northridge, Vanguard, Cal Marymount, WestCliff, CSU Bakersfield, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Stephen F. Austin, and UC Davis will attend. More information can be found here.

ProjectU to host Beach House Camp: The event is set for Thee Beach in Bishop, Tampa Bay, Florida January 25-27, and is limited to 50 players. Overnight accommodations will be Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School.

The camp includes on-court skill work as well as off-court strategies for success. The event is open to all athletes committed to moving ahead as a player and athlete. Cost is $1,200/athlete, $600 for weekend only, $115/player for tournament only.

College coaches from Tulane, Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, U of Tampa, Florida Southern, and Houston Baptist are scheduled to attend. More information can be found here.