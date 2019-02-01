Beach Bytes: Polar vortex doesn’t stop beach play in Southern Hemisphere

Much of the United States may be in the firm grip of the polar vortex, cancelling flights, closing schools, and halting mail delivery, but of course our winter is the Southern Hemisphere summer, where the Brazilian, Australian, and New Zealand tours all had events.

CBV São Luis: The Confederation of Brazilian Volleyball held its fourth event last weekend in São Luis. Three-time Olympic-medalist Ricardo Santos became the oldest player to win a Brazilian tour event as the 44-year old and Alvaro Filho defeated Bruno Oscar Schmidt and Pedro Solberg 18-21, 21-17, 19-17. Guto Carvalhaes and Saymon Barbosa claimed the bronze by defeating Thiago Barbosa and George Wanderley 21-13, 21-15.

In the women’s draw, Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti defeated Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Duda Lisboa 21-23, 21-11, 15-11 to reach the top step of the podium. Talita Antunes confirmed her comeback with new partner Taiana Lima by defeating Juliana Felisberta and Andressa Cavalcanti 21-19, 21-15 for bronze. The tournament was Antunes’ second after taking 2018 off.

The CBV’s fifth stop is set for Fortaleeza February 19-24.

Meanwhile, the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour held its second event, the Cobram Crown Tournament in Cobram, Victoria, January 26-28. Nikki Laird and Becchara Palmer defeated former NVL competitor Christie Jenkins and partner Marisa Doran 21-11, 21-18. Alice Rohkamper and Lucia Michalovicova swept Sarah Richter and Michaela Vorlova 21-8, 21-10 for bronze.

Zachery Schubert and Christopher McHugh edged Marcus Ferguson and Tim Dickson 20-22, 21-16, 17-15 for the top prize, while Chris Blake and Gareth Mann came away with bronze after defeating Garang Anyang and Joseph Yigit 21-18, 21-16.

The final event of the ABVT is slated for March 1-3 at Manly Beach.

Volleyball New Zealand’s fourth and final event was held in Auckland January 26-27. Olivia MacDonald and Francesca Kirwan won the women’s final in a three set win over Danielle Quigley and Antonia Harrison 16-21, 21-18, 15-10.

Brothers Sam and Ben O’Dea earned the top spot by defeating Michael Watson and Johann Timmer 21-16, 19-21, 15-13.

Catawba College adds beach: The Salisbury, North Carolina, school will add women’s beach volleyball in 2020 thanks to a funding gift by an anonymous donor. Three beach volleyball courts will be constructed near the middle of campus, said Larry Leckonby, Catawba Athletic Director. Catawba is the fourth school in the South Atlantic Conference to sponsor beach volleyball, joining Carson-Newman University, Lincoln Memorial, and Tusculum University.

NORCECA in the Cayman Islands: The Cayman Islands volleyball federation announced Friday that one of the first NORCECA events of the year will be April 26-28 at Seven Mile Public Beach. The event is the 10th for the CIVF.

HS beach in Guam: Teams from St. John’s, Tiyan High School, and the Harvest Christian Academy will compete for the first time on sand. The sport is not yet officially recognized by the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and will begin as a third-quarter exhibition sport.

p1440 development tourneys: p1440 will hold intrasquad monthly tournaments for its developmental teams. The first event was last Friday when Travis Mewhirter and Myles Muagututia defeated Hagen Smith and Steven Irvin for the inaugural men’s title while Madison Willis and McKenna Thibodeau beat Avery Bush and Traci Callahan on the women’s side. The women’s field featured 10 teams while the men’s field featured seven. The next developmental tournament is scheduled for February 15 at the Huntington Beach pier.

Dowdy-Lawson engaged: Amanda Dowdy and Brad Lawson got engaged last Friday at Doheny State beach. Dowdy earned a gold medal this year at the FIVB one-star in Shepparton, Australia, with Irene Pollock. Lawson and Kawika Shoji were the co-MVPs of the 2010 Stanford team that won the NCAA men’s championship.