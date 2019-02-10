Beach Bytes: Kenya, AVP and FIVB Snow news

Kenya Volleyball: Kenya Volleyball Federation’s first beach volleyball event of the year was this past Sunday.

The Kenya Pipeline team of Naomi Too and Gaudencia Makokha took top honors by defeating the Aspire team of Edna Rotich and Phoscah Kasisi 21-16, 21-13. Earlier the KCB team of Salome Wanjala and Eunice Maiyo finished in third after defeating Aspire’s Gladys Wangui and Leonida Kasaya.

On the men’s side, team Madigaga’s Elijah Bosire and James Mutero outlasted Strathmore University’s Wilfred Kimutai and Mathias Kemboi 21-15, 18-21, 15-12. Third place went to KCB’s James Mwaniki and Ibrahim Oduor, who defeated Wanyonge 21-16, 21-18.

AVP releases AVPNext gold, U26 schedule: The AVP will have a six-event AVPNext gold and two-event U26 schedule. Each of these eight events will offer the winners coveted wild card entries to the AVP Manhattan Beach open August 16-18. The AVPNext Gold events also offer $20,000 in prize money (Seaside offers $25,000).

AVP Next Gold schedule:

Volleyball of the Rockies Denver, CO June 8-9

Tidewater Volleyball Assoc. Virginia Beach, VA June 15-16

Texas Volleyball tour Dallas, TX June 29-30

Chicago Sport & Social Club Chicago, IL July 20-21

Dig the Beach Pompano Beach, FL August 3-4

Seaside Volleyball Tournament Seaside, OR August 9-10

U26 schedule:

Texas Volleyball tour Dallas, TX June 15-16

VolleyOC & Relentless Huntington Beach, CA July 20-21

Schedule and signup information can be found on the AVP site.

AVP memberships: The AVP announced that 2019 memberships are available. The $20 annual membership offers access to AVP certified tournaments, early access to VIP tickets, and a wide variety of discounts, including tickets, AVP merchandise, DiG magazine, Wilson volleyball, Plastic and Rox volleyball clothing, Polarized, Salomon, Quickset Courts and Park & Sun products, Red Roof lodging and My Recruiting Solutions.

More information can be found on the AVP site.

FIVB Snow: The FIVB will hold two events to kick off the Snow Volleyball World Tour, March 28-31 in Wagrain, Austria, and April 4-7 in Plan de Kronplatz, Italy. A third event is currently under discussion for early August in Bariloche, Argentina.

The events were previously part of the CEV Snow Volleyball European tour, but are now open to teams from all five Confederation territories.

Teams will consist of three players plus one substitute. Court size (16×8 meters) and match parameters (Best two of three to 21, tiebreaker to 15 points) will remain unchanged.

More information can be found here.