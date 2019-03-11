Beach Bytes: Three USA teams win medals at FIVB Sydney, Karch’s house for sale

FIVB Sydney: Three USA teams medaled at the FIVB Sydney three-star event Sunday. Emily Day and Betsi Flint lost in the final to Australia’s Nicole Laird and Becchara Palmer, while Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat and Stafford Slick and Billy Allen took bronze medals.

Laird and Palmer defeated Day-Flint in the gold medal match at Manly Beach 21-19, 16-21, 15-13. Walsh Jennings and Sweat made the podium by defeating China’s Fan Wang and Xinyi Xia 21-19, 21-19.

Slick-Allen received a forfeit over France’s Youssef Krou and Edouard Rowlandson in the third-place match.

Other USA men’s finishers include both Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb and John Hyden and Ryan Doherty finishing fifth, Miles Evans and Billy Kolinske in seventh, and Theo Brunner and Reid Priddy in ninth.

On the women’s side, Brittany Howard and Kelly Reeves finished 17th, while Brittany Hochevar and Carly Wopat failed to qualify. Full results can be found at BVBInfo.com.

Kiraly puts San Clemente home up for sale: You might not be able to win three Olympic gold medals like USA women’s national team coach Karch Kiraly, but you can purchase his home for $3,675,000. The 4,000 square-foot residence in a gated community in San Clemente features ocean views, floor-to-ceiling windows, four bedrooms, top-of-the-line appliances, and guest suites. Kiraly purchased the property in 2001 for $1,425,000, and has extensively remodelled the property. More information can be found on Realtor.com.

Pottstown to add triples grass: The Pottstown (Pennsylvania) Rumble, considered the largest grass volleyball doubles tournament in the United States, announced that it will add a grass triples event. The Rumble, set for June 21-23, is an AVP America sanctioned event.

The 2018 event featured over 4,000 players, 215 nets, and $28,000 in cash prizes, and $60,000 in total prizes. More information on the Rumble can be found here.

Cal Poly beach proposes new stadium: Cal Poly hopes to have new beach courts by the 2019-2020 season, according to Mustang News.

The current proposal is to construct five new sand courts behind Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs currently practice and compete at either the Recreation Center or Pismo Beach. The University Space Management Committee is expected to vote on the proposal at their next meeting April 2.

P1440 to stream Pepperdine Beach: p1440 will stream Pepperdine’s remaining beach matches at Zuma Beach.

Pepperdine’s match against UCLA included Tim Hovland, Travis Mewhirter, and Rob Espero on the microphones. The fifth-ranked Waves’ next event is Wednesday when Pepperdine plays No. 20 TCU, No. 7 Cal Poly, and No. 13 Loyola Marymount.