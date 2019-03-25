Beach Bytes: FIVB Cambodia, CBV Natal, NORCECA, new Marciniak

FIVB Cambodia: At the two-star men’s only event in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Christoph Dressler and Alexander Huber of Austria defeated Maxim Sivolap and Artem Yarzutkin of Russia 16-21, 21-13, 15-13 to win gold, sharing $4,000. Yves Haussener and Quentin Metral of Switzerland defeated Peter Eglseer and Florian Schnetzer of Austria 18-21, 21-10, 15-12 for bronze.

The USA’s Ed Ratledge and Adam Roberts lost in the first qualifying round to Aliaksandr Dziadkou and Pavel Piatrushka of Belarus 21-10, 21-11.

The next FIVB event is a one-star women’s only event in Battambang, Cambodia.

CBV Natal: In the CBV (Confederation of Brazilian Volleyball) beach event at Forte dos Reis Magos, Natal, Ricardo Santos and Álvaro Filho and Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva took home the gold medals. Hevaldo Moreira and Arthur Lanci and Taina and Victoria won silver, while Ramon Gomes and Fernandão and Fernanda Berti and Barbara Seixas took bronze. The win is the second of the season for Santos and Filho.

NORCECA playoffs: USA volleyball held NORCECA qualifiers Wednesday at Manhattan Beach. Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne, Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, Emily Day and Betsi Flint and Falyn Fonoimoana and Nicolette Martin earned the USA guaranteed spots.

Men

Final: Trevor Crabb – Tri Bourne defeated Billy Allen/Stafford Slick 21-18, 21-16

Third-place match: Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson defeated Ryan Doherty/John Hyden 21-18, 21-18

Semifinals: Trevor Crabb/Tri Bourne defeated Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson 21-15, 21-15, Billy Allen/Stafford Slick defeated Ryan Doherty/John Hyden 21-17, 21-14

Round 2: Trevor Crabb/Tri Bourne defeated Ian Satterfield/Mark Burik 21-14, 21-18, Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson defeated Reid Priddy/Theo Brunner 17-21, 28-26, 15-12, Ryan Doherty/John Hyden defeated Billy Kolinske/Miles Evans 21-17, 12-21, 15-12, Billy Allen/Stafford Slick defeated Ty Loomis/Troy Field 21-17, 21-15.

Round 1: Ian Satterfield/Mark Burik defeated Ben Vaught/Spencer Sauter 17-21, 22-20, 16-14, Reid Priddy/Theo Brunner defeated Logan Webber/Christian Honer 21-18, 21-17, Billy Kolinske/Miles Evans defeated Tim Brewster/Marshall Brock 21-11, 21-12, Ty Loomis/Troy Field defeated Travis Mewhirter/Eric Beranek 21-18, 22-24, 15-9.

Women

Final: Emily Day/Betsi Flint defeated Falyn Fonoimoana/Nicolette Martin 21-12, 22-20

Third place match: Corinne Quiggle/Amanda Dowdy defeated Carly Wopat/Brittany Hochevar 21-12, 21-16

Semifinals: Emily Day/ Betsi Flint defeated Corinne Quiggle/Amanda Dowdy 21-18, 23-21, Falyn Fonoimoana/Nicolette Martin defeated Carly Wopat/Brittany Hochevar 21-16, 21-14

Round 2: Emily Day/Betsi Flint defeated Traci Callahan/Jace Pardon 21-12, 21-17, Corinne Quiggle/Amanda Dowdy defeated Kim Smith/Allie Wheeler 21-16, 21-15, Carly Wopat/Brittany Hochevar defeated Cassie House/Lara Dykstra 21-11, 21-14, Falyn Fonoimoana/Nicolette Martin defeated Geena Urango/Caitlin Ledoux 21-14, 21-18.

Round 1: Traci Callahan/Jace Pardon defeated Kim DiCello/Katie Spieler 21-14, 21-12, Cassie House/Lara Dykstra defeated Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse 21-14, 21-18, Falyn Fonoimoana/Nicolette Martin defeated Devon Newberry/Delaynie Maple 21-14, 21-18

A new Marciniak: Michael George Marciniak was born to pro beach players Karolina “Kaya” and Piotr Marciniak in Pompano Beach, Florida, on March 20. Michael’s stats showed him at 8 pounds and 21 inches.