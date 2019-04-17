Beach Bytes: House-Dykstra take gold, Brazilian tour winners

House-Dykstra win Langkawi gold: Americans Cassie House and Lara Dykstra won their second straight FIVB World Tour gold Sunday at the one-star event in Langkawi, Malaysia. The Americans had a full schedule after coming out of the qualifier to win.

House and Dykstra battled through the medal rounds, defeating Ukraine’s Maryna Samoday and Diana Lunina (16-21, 21-19, 15-13) for gold after a win over Greece’s Konstantina Tsopoulou and Dimitra Manavi (17-21, 21-8, 19-17) in the semifinals.

House and Dykstra also won the FIVB one-star in Cambodia on April 7.

The 17-year-old twins, Audrey and Nicole Nourse, finished fifth after an 18-21, 16-21 loss to House and Dykstra. Melissa Fuchs Powell and Allison Spurrier failed to qualify, also losing to House and Dykstra 17-21, 13-21.

Tsopoulou and Manavi defeated Japan’s Mayu Sawame and Yurika Sakaguchi to win bronze (13-21, 21-13, 15-13).

On the men’s side, Russia’s Anton Kislytsyn and Daniil Luvichka defeated compatriots Andrey Bolgov and Vladislav Ermilov (21-16, 21-15) to win gold. Both Russian teams came out of the qualifier.

Japan’s Hitoshi Murakami and Takashi Tsuchiya defeated Poland’s Piotr Ilewicz and Adrian Sdebel (21-15, 21-18) to win bronze.

Berti-Seixas, Cerutti-Brandao win CBV Joao Pessoa: Fernanda Berti and Barbara Seixas and Alison Cerutti and Oscar Brandao won gold at the seventh and final stop of the Confederation of Brazilian Volleyball tour at Cabo Branco beach in Joao Pessoa Saturday.

Berti-Seixas defeated Talita Antunes and Taiana Lima (21-19, 17-21, 19-17) in the final. They also won at Vila Velha and finished at the top of the points race, winning five medals and 2,080 points, including silver in Campo Grande and bronze in Palmas and Natal.

Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Duda defeated Carolina Solberg and Maria Elisa Antonelli (21-19, 21-16) to win bronze. Bednarczuk-Duda finished second in tour points with 1920 points.

On the men’s side, the last-minute partnership of Cerutti-Brandao defeated Evandro Goncalves and Bruno Schmidt 12-21, 21-19, 16-14 for gold.

Cerutti, who recently split with Andre Loyola, asked Brandao to play on the eve of the event. They had never played together. It was Brandao’s third Brazilian win of 2019, and Cerutti’s 35th career victory.

The bronze went to Vinicius Rezende and Moises, who defeated Ricardo Santos and Alvaro Filho in an 83-minute 16-21, 27-25, 22-20 match. The bronze medal was something of a birthday present for Moises, who turned 35 Saturday.

Despite the loss, Santos-Filho won the CBV points crown with gold medals in Sao Luis and Natal.

Beach High Performance Tryout: USA volleyball will hold a tryout for its beach high performance team at the Dakine Sports Center in Tacoma, Washington, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30. Contact USA volleyball for more details.