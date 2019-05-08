Beach Bytes: FIVB Kuala Lumpur, AVCA beach honorees, USA Collegiate

FIVB Kuala Lumpur: Americans won three medals in the FIVB three-star in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday as Reid Priddy and Theo Brunner (silver), Ryan Doherty and John Hyden (bronze) and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat (silver) took their places on the medal stand.

Other USA finishes include a fifth for qualifiers Amanda Dowdy and Corinne Quiggle, while Miles Evans and Billy Kolinske placed 25th.

The men’s gold went to Brazil’s Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho, who beat Priddy and Brunner 24-22, 21-18. Doherty and Hyden beat Germany’s Alexander Walkenhorst and Sven Winter 21-17, 21-7 for bronze.

Top-seeded Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic defeated Walsh Jennings and Sweat for gold 21-11, 21-18. Germany’s Karla Borger and Julia Sude beat Spain’s Paula Soria and Maria Carro 23-21, 21-19 to win bronze.

Dowdy and Quiggle’s run was ended by Borger and Sude 21-13, 21-12.

Evans and Kolinske did not advance from pool play with losses to the Ukraine’s Iaroslav Gordieiev and Sergiy Popov (21-16, 21-14) and Australia’s Christopher McHugh and Zachery Schubert (21-13, 22-24, 15-12).

AVCA All-Americans: UCLA and USC led the eighth-annual AVCA Collegiate Beach All-America teams with two teams each. The Bruins’ Nicole and Megan McNamara became the first pair to be four-time AVCA All-Americans. UCLA’s Lily Justine and Sarah Sponcil also were selected. USC’s Abril Bustamante and Tina Graudina and Terese Cannon and Sammy Slater were honored.

Other selections included Cal Poly’s Crissy Jones and Tia Miric, Florida International’s Margherita Bianchin and Federica Frasca, LSU’s Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss, and Pepperdine’s Brook Bauer and Heidi Dyer.

The AVCA selection committee included Georgia State’s Beth Van Fleet, Grand Canyon’s Kristen Rohr, Tulane’s Wayne Holly, TCU’s Hector Gutierrez, Stanford’s Andrew Fuller, and USC’s Anna Collier.

AVCA Collegiate Beach All-Americans

Crissy Jones/Tia Miric, Cal Poly

Margherita Bianchin/Federica Frasca, Florida International

Claire Coppola/Kristen Nuss, Louisiana State

Brook Bauer/Heidi Dyer, Pepperdine

Lily Justine/Sarah Sponcil, UCLA

Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara, UCLA

Abril Bustamante/Tina Graudina, USC

Terese Cannon/Sammy Slater, USC

Honorable Mention:

Sunniva Helland-Hansen, Stetson

Lindsey Knudsen, Saint Mary’s

Emily Maglio, Hawai’i

Mima Mirkovic, Cal

Amy Ozee, Hawai’i

Carly Perales, Stetson

FIVB Itapema entries: The FIVB World Tour now heads to Itapema, Brazil, for a four-star competition. The USA has six men’s teams and seven women’s teams slated to compete.

On the men’s side, No. 14 Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, No. 18 Stafford Slick and Billy Allen, No. 19 Ryan Doherty and John Hyden, and No. 23 Chase Budinger and Casey Patterson (wild card) are safely in the main draw.

Billy Kolinske and Miles Evans will face Reid Priddy and Theo Brunner in a country-quota match.

The women’s field features three USA main draw teams, No. 4 April Ross and Alix Klineman, No. 7 Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, and No. 10 Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman.

Betsi Flint and Emily Day, Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes and Brooke Sweat and Kerri Walsh Jennings will compete in the country quota matches to reach the qualifier.

UCLA’s Nicole and Megan McNamara, competing for Canada, received a wild card.

Jinjiang Country Quota: Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat and Casey Patterson and Chase Budinger won the USA volleyball-hosted country quota matches in Hermosa Beach and will compete in the Jinjiang four-star event May 21-26.

Walsh Jennings and Sweat defeated Brittany Howard and Kelly Reeves (21-15, 21-15) to earn a spot in the Jinjiang qualifier.

On the men’s side, Casey Patterson and Chase Budinger defeated both Reid Priddy and Theo Brunner (21-12, 21-19) and Stafford Slick and Billy Allen (19-21, 21-17, 15-12).

USA Volleyball Collegiate: Qualification begins Wednesday in Hermosa Beach as teams from UCLA, USC, FSU, LSU, Arizona, Stanford, Grand Canyon, ULM, Tampa, UAB, Santa Ana College, and Westcliff compete for main draw berths in the women’s division of the USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championship.

Defending-champions Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss of LSU return as the top seed. Abby Van Winkle and Lindsey Sparks and Piper Monk and Hannah Phair will represent NCAA-champion UCLA, while USC has three pairs in the competition, Sammy Slater and Haley Hallgren, Joy Dennis and Maja Kaiser, and Hannah Martin and Laurel Kujan.

The tournament field features 92 athletes from 22 schools, 38 of whom competed in last week’s NCAA championships. Click here for more info and a list of players.

The final will be shown at 3 p.m. Saturday on the NBC Sports Network.

Big West All-Conference: Cal Poly got two of the three awards as Crissy Jones and Tia Miric are the Big West pairs team of the Year and Todd Rogers is the coach of the year. Hawai’i’s Pani Napoleon was voted top freshman.

Jones and Miric were 22-8 for the Mustangs at the No. 1 pair, the most wins for a Cal Poly pair this season. Rogers led Cal Poly to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance with a 25-12 record and .676 winning percentage to win the coach award for the first time.

Napoleon had a 30-9 record, 25-3 at the No. 3 pair with Morgan Martin.

Big West first team

Crissy Jones/Tia Miric, Cal Poly

Emily Sonny/Macy Gordon, Cal Poly

Mari Molina, Megan Kruidhof, Long Beach State

Zoyia Konstantopoulou/Nicci Reinking, Long Beach State

Emily Maglio/Amy Ozee, Hawai’i

Julia Scoles/Ari Homayun, Hawai’i

Big West second team

Vanessa Roscoe/Brayden Gruenwald, Cal Poly

Kassandra Wright/Jayelin Lombard, Cal Poly

Darbi Honeycutt/Mikaela Maughan, CSUN

Kendra Koelsch/Kenzie Holtz, Long Beach State

Morgan Martin/Pani Napoleon, Hawai’i

Honorable mention

Delaney Peranich/Samantha Manley, Cal Poly

Briannah Mariner/Mattison DeGarmo, CSU Bakersfield

Taylor Brydon/Lauren McMurray, CSUN

Lauren Matias/Jane Selsar, UC Davis

Mikaela Nocetti/Sarah Davis, Sacramento State

Paige Dreeuws/Sofia Russo, Hawai’i

Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Kylin Loker, Hawai’i

World ParaVolley rosters: USA volleyball named its men’s and women’s teams for the World ParaVolley Beach World Series that starts Thursday in Pingtan, China. Eric Duda, Dave Newkirk and Chris Seilkop will represent the men, while Meredith Gross, Skye McDermott and Autum Reagan will represent the women.

The players were chosen at a selection camp in April at the University of Central Oklahoma. The men’s trio has previously earned silver in Thailand in 2015, while the women’s team has not yet competed together.

Mira Costa wins Southern Pacific IBVL: Mira Costa High School of Manhattan Beach won its seventh consecutive Southern Pacific IBVL title Saturday at Dockweiler Beach.

The Mustangs, defeated Laguna Beach 3-0 in the finals, advancing to the California State IBVL Finals at North Beach Saturday, May 11.

Quarterfinals: Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Bay 1) def. Chaminade (Chatsworth, Ocean 2), 3-0; Palisades Charter (Pacific Palisades, Bay 4) def. Thousand Oaks (Marmonte 2), 3-0; Santa Monica (Bay 2) def. Marymount (Los Angeles, Westside 1), 2-1; Laguna Beach (Orange 1) def. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Bay 3), 2-1.

Semifinals:Mira Costa def. Palisades Charter, 3-0;

Laguna Beach def. Santa Monica, 2-1

Final: Mira Costa def. Laguna Beach, 3-0